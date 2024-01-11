Drive with LSA: Here’s your first look at the new Kia Sonet 2024

We took Kia Motors’ facelifted Sonet for a first spin this week, and here’s our verdict.

In 2020, when Kia Motors launched its compact SUV, the Sonet, it instantly became a runaway success. Now, in 2024, the manufacturer launches a new, facelifted version of the Sonet, which we test drove in and around Bhopal. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy.

On the outside

The new Sonet comes with a significant silhouette change. In addition to the signature tiger nose grille, we see a sportier, more muscular design coming. We love the new crown jewel LED headlamps and stylised fog lamps in the front, along with the sporty spoiler and connected LED lamp that runs across the back. The car sits snugly on nifty 16-inch alloys, which give it an overall robust road presence.

On the inside

We’ve always loved Kia’s tech-laden cabins. The new Sonet is a significant upgrade too, scoring high here. Starting with the two 10.25 inch screens on the front – infotainment HD touchscreen and a colour digital cluster, with customisable graphic options. Kia calls this the Connected Panel design as both these screens are on one single panel. While the infotainment works responsively and without glitches, the amateurish type font-iconography on the user interface lacks the finesse of the rest of the car. Also, in the age of wireless, the Apple CarPlay sadly only works when plugged into the USB-A port and not the adjoining USB-C port. These are the only flaws we found from an otherwise impeccably designed tech suite. The hard keys on the centre console to control AC are a blessing, while front row seat ventilation gets full marks from us, along with four-way power seat for the driver.

A special mention of praise to the manufacturer for adding an air purification system with virus and bacteria protection, in a car in this segment and at a time when this is most needed. Backseat comfort scores decently, given the increased legroom thanks to the scooped-design of the front seats, making it great for small families. Our favourite part has to be the front and rear parking sensors, with a 360-degree camera that stitches a full image of the surroundings of your car, projected on the infotainment screen. A BIG plus for a car in this segment!

The Drive

We test out the car in the crowded city roads of Bhopal, and it fares very well. But the delight comes outside the city as we switch into Sports Mode, making it significantly more powerful. The torque does take a second or two to kick in but once it does, it performs without a glitch. It also handles the roads and curves very well, and the suspension is much to our satisfaction. We give it a thumbs up for drive comfort, especially on city roads.

New Safety Features

This ADAS Level 1-certified car comes with 10 safety features, which will be of great use to Indian city drivers. We most appreciated the lane departure warning and lane keep assist, with a counter steering effect if you veer off lane. The leading vehicle departure alerts you in a traffic jam when the vehicle in front of you starts moving. And there are alerts to avoid possible forward collisions too. The blind spot view monitor, which flashes on the driver display is a welcome addition, and we did use it a lot during our drive.

Three variants

Like the newly upgraded Seltos that we saw a couple of months ago, the new Sonet comes in three variants – the X-line, GT and Tech line. Today, we are testing a matte black X-line variant, 1 litre petrol automatic. In addition, the Sonet also comes in an engine variant of 1 litre petrol (manual and automatic) as well as a 1.5 litre diesel variant.

LSA Verdict

The new Kia Sonet scores high on design and cabin comfort. But for me, the clear cut winner is its tech suite, along with the multiple driver aids and safety features that make this a great family car for the city. We predict a huge success for this one in the Indian market.

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Kia Motors