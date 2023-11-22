Here’s what you can expect from the Royal Enfield Motoverse 2023

Royal Enfield is all set to host its annual event, the Motoverse 2023, in Goa from November 24th to 26th. This event, which attracts motorcycle enthusiasts from across the country, promises its attendees an array of activities and experiences. Here’s a detailed look at what the Motoverse 2023 has in store.

New Motorcycle Launch: Himalayan 450

A major highlight of this year’s event is the launch of the new Himalayan 450 motorcycle. Attendees will not only get a first look at this adventure-touring bike but also learn about its pricing, which is expected to start from Rs 2.60 lakh.

Diverse Competition and Training Opportunities

Motoverse offers a chance for motorcycle enthusiasts to engage in various competitions and training sessions. These include:

Dirt Track and Hill Climb: Competitions on different Royal Enfield models, including the Himalayan.

Slide School: A training program focusing on flat-track racing skills.

Off-Road Competitions and Training: Various sessions to enhance off-road riding abilities.

Music and Entertainment

The festival will host music concerts featuring a mix of artists with performances scheduled for each evening. Additionally, the event will showcase custom bike builds from across the country in an exhibit called ‘Shed Builds’.

Five Thematic Areas

The event is divided into five key areas, each offering unique experiences:

MotoThrill: The epicentre of motorcycling action, featuring races, training programs, art, shopping, and galleries.

MotoSonic: A music-focused zone with a diverse lineup of artists and bands.

MotoVille: A motorcycle village showcasing subcultures, food, live music, and custom-built motorcycles.

MotoReel: An interactive space for storytelling, featuring adventurers, racers, and custom bike builders sharing their experiences.

MotoShop: A shopping area offering motorcycle accessories, riding gear, and apparel.

Event Registration and Logistics

Interested individuals can register for the Motoverse 2023 on Royal Enfield’s website for Rs 3,500. For those planning to ride to the event, a route map with a network of service centres along the way is provided for convenience.

The Royal Enfield Motoverse 2023 is more than just a motorcycle festival; it’s an immersive experience that combines the thrill of biking with music, culture, and community. Whether you’re a seasoned rider or new to the world of motorcycles, this event promises something for everyone.

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Royal Enfield