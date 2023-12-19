Kia unveils the facelifted Sonet – here’s all you need to know

Kia Motors has unveiled the facelifted Sonet to be launched next month in India. As this is a facelift, updates are focused on aesthetics, safety tech and feature additions with no change to the engine, transmission, and other mechanical aspects. With over 3 lakh units sold, the Sonet is a popular model in the sub-four meter compact SUV segment in the country.

The updated Sonet continues to have the same sheet metal, especially when looking at the profile, with exterior changes largely restricted to the front and rear end. Following the same design philosophy of the larger Seltos, the Sonet gets reworked bumpers, new LED headlamps with DRLs at the front, and a full-width LED bar with a new lighting signature at the rear. There are new 16-inch alloy wheels, skid plates and a larger selection of exterior colour options including the new Pewter Olive shade first seen on the Seltos.

On the inside, there are dual 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment as well as the instrument cluster. There are slight changes to the dash and there are new buttons for the climate control. That aside, the ambient lighting and Bose audio system continue to add a touch of premiumness to the cabin. There are five new colour options (one new addition) and the driver’s seat is now powered.

Interior feature updates include a one-touch operation for all windows, rear sunshades and ‘Find My Car’ with a surround-view monitor. As with the Seltos, the Sonet gets an upgraded suite of connected car tech with an expanded list of voice commands, and a valet mode.

Kia has focused a lot of attention on the safety front, with both the press release as well as the physical unveil event itself positioning the safety updates front and centre. Six airbags come as standard, and the new camera-based ADAS suite gets 10 active safety features (restricted to the top variants) with 15 other safety features as standard. Front collision warning and avoidance, lane departure warning and lane keep assist feature prominently in the ADAS suite.

As before, the Kia Sonet continues to get three engine options and five transmission options. The 1.2-liter NA petrol engine delivers 82bhp and 115Nm of torque, the 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine gets 118bhp and 172Nm, and the 1.5-liter diesel offers 114bhp and 250Nm. Among the transmission options, the 5-speed manual is restricted to the 1.2-litre petrol and the combination is only available in the lower trims. The 6-speed manual makes a comeback with the diesel motor (you can also choose to have it with a 6-speed iMT or a torque converter), while the 7-speed DCT is only available with the turbo-petrol engine. Broadly, there continue to be three trim levels, Tech line, GT line and X line.

With the updates, we expect the prices to go up slightly from the Rs. 7.79 lakh – 14.89 lakh range that they currently sit at. Bookings open on the 20th of December.