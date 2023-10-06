Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV 500 4Matic Review: The new electric flagship in town

Loved everything the EQS offered, but wanted an SUV? The EQE SUV could be perfect for you.

Winter is just around the corner and while that doesn’t really change much in the cities, it certainly made a difference up in the hills of Gulmarg. Chilly weather welcomed us as we drove up from the Srinagar airport to the stunning Khyber Resort in Gulmarg where we were set to drive Mercedes-Benz’ latest EV, the EQE SUV. Settling in with a hot cup of Kahwa, we spent the first couple of hours admiring the stunning view from our rooms overlooking the meadows dotted by Pine trees. Kashmir had just been greeted by the first snowfall of the season and the mountaintops in the distance had been adorned by the faintest cover of fresh, pristine white snow. It was with this backdrop that we were set to experience the EQE SUV.

The EQE is an interesting SUV. It is built on a bespoke electric architecture that also underpins the flagship EQS and it gets much of the same equipment. But crucially, the curvy, aerodynamic design seems to work much better here. It is also, as we have mentioned, an SUV. Those three letters make a world of difference in India. India is an SUV country, there is no doubt about it. Obnoxiously large speed-breakers – check, potholes – check, unannounced roadworks – check, we have it all. And so you don’t end up worrying about bad roads as much as you’d do in a low-slung sedan like an EQS. As morning arrived, we rolled away on the narrow stretch of the road snaking its way up the mountain, the added ground clearance and the 25mm of suspension lift ensured there were no hairy moments. The wet, foggy morning and the damp roads ensured that we weren’t exactly giving the EQE the beans, but on the tight, twisty roads in Gulmarg, the smooth power delivery and near-instant acceleration were hard to miss.

Soon enough, we found a spot perfect to park the EQE SUV and admire the taut bodywork. With the valley in the background and a thick mist enveloping much of what was behind, the resemblance to the EQS stood out. There is a large closed-off grille with the Mercedes-Benz roundel bang in the centre with a smattering of much smaller three-pointed stars all around it. As with the EQS, a light bar connects the two projector headlamps to complete the look. The seamless unibody look is a hallmark of Mercedes-Benz’ born-electric cars, but in the EQE SUV, there are a few character lines (on the bonnet), a sculpted front bumper and skid plates that add an element of brutish style to the otherwise simple, clean design. The 20-inch wheels have also been designed keeping aerodynamics in mind and go well with the sleek profile of the SUV. At the back, a light bar at the rear connects the taillights, and there are air ducts at the rear (like in the front) to aid aerodynamics – something that is a core tenet of Mercedes-Benz’s design of its EVs. The resultant slippery shape of the EQE SUV gives it a coefficient of drag of just 0.25, unheard of in SUVs.

In time, the fog got thicker, water droplets started falling from the dark skies and the temperature dropped rapidly. We found ourselves seated in the heated (put to use right away) and ventilated front seats of the EQE SUV. It was hard to see much out of the car, so we spent some time admiring what is a truly well-appointed cabin. Mercedes-Benz 56-inch ‘Hyperscreen’ makes its presence here after being introduced in the EQS. Apart from adding quite a bit of visual drama to the luxurious cabin, it is also very intuitive to use. Split into three screens, the sheer size of the displays makes it easy to use on the go. This is especially true for the main infotainment display. Mercedes-Benz has also designed the interfaces in such a way that you tend to not have to dig in through menus to get to what you want. The passenger display does a good job of keeping the passenger engaged while minimizing distractions for the driver. As you’d expect from all new Mercedes-Benz cars, the displays are crisp, responsive and a delight to look at. In my opinion, Mercedes-Benz is leading the race when it comes to touchscreen displays, and in the EQE, all of what it has to offer is on display.

Look beyond the Hyperscreen, and the well-laid-out cabin is as good as it gets. Everything you see and touch is either leather, wood, metal or glass. And everything is very good quality. The Hyperscreen necessitates a horizontally laid out cabin, with a few controls for things like the start-stop button, the drive modes and the fingerprint sensor (Yes, you log in to your Mercedes-Benz now) moved down behind the large storage space covered by a piece of beautifully executed wooden trim. The turbine-like air-con vents are deliciously tactile and feel great to touch and use. The seat controls, like in all new Mercedes-Benz cars don’t offer any feedback and aren’t particularly nice. Why did you do away with the seat controls that moved, Mercedes-Benz? Another thing I don’t like in the cabin are the capacitive steering wheel controls – they remain fiddly as ever. Again, please bring back the buttons.

Leave those two minor gripes aside, and the cabin is a lovely place to be. The seats, especially at the front as just wonderful to be in. Apart from the heating and ventilation, the massage function works very well and there is ample support all around. Space at the back is good and the seats again offer some well-judged cushioning and adequate support. The large panoramic sunroof lets in a lot of light and together with the white upholstery makes for a bright and inviting cabin. I do prefer the darker upholstery options in the EQE though, especially in our country’s dusty environs. Space inside the cabin is good, but boot space is a concern. It is rated at 520 litres but the large spare wheel takes up a large chunk of that.

As the current EV SUV flagship for the brand in India, the EQE comes loaded with features. There’s an excellent heads-up display, ambient lighting, connected car tech, a 15-speaker Burmester sound system, and a ‘transparent bonnet’ feature that uses the front cameras to stitch a view of what’s beneath the car while off-roading. On the safety front, the EQE SUV gets an ADAS suite along with all the passive safety features that you would expect from a car at this price point.

With a combined 408hp of power from its two motors and a colossal 858Nm of torque, the EQE in 500 4Matic guise (the only variant available in India) accelerates to 100kmph in just 4.9 seconds. The conditions in Gulmarg didn’t allow us to put all that performance to good use, but the sheer power on offer was evident in how easily the EQE could clamber up the meadows with their wet grass banks. The way the EQE delivered its power definitely made an impression on us, and it is easy to not realize just how quickly you are going. There are three regen modes on offer, and they work as intended but the brakes are a little bereft of feedback with the pedal travel feeling a bit too long. That said, there is enough and more stopping power.

The smooth mountain roads didn’t really allow us to test the air suspension setup over really bad roads, but it was easy to make out that the EQE had a soft, cossetting ride that would be ideal on the consistently broken roads in our cities. That soft nature however could allow for quite a bit of body roll when you push it, but we will have to spend some more time with it before returning a verdict on that.

The EQE SUV comes equipped with a 90.5kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 550km. On our relatively short, slow drive we couldn’t really test that claim, but it is safe to say that in the real world, you’d easily get more than 400km of range.

Towards the end of our drive, the skies started clearing up, the locals were seen making their way out, and with the light hitting the EQE SUV just right, it was time to put things into perspective. Admittedly, we weren’t fans of the way the EQE looked initially, but we do see its charm now. The smooth, sleek shape and the futuristic details look better in the flesh and they make the EQE stand out from its ICE siblings. At Rs. 1.39 crore (ex-showroom) it is nowhere close to being cheap (it happens to be a full import, attracting higher duties), but when you pit it against rivals, you begin to see that it offers a whole lot more kit, quite a lot of performance and a comfy, isolated cabin. And those are virtues the well-heeled don’t mind paying a premium for.