Mercedes-Benz launches the EQE SUV at Rs. 1.39 crore

Mercedes-Benz has launched the EQE SUV in India in 500 4Matic guise at Rs. 1.39 crore (ex-showroom, India). Positioned between the EQB SUV and the EQS sedan, the EQE 500 is the third model in the brand’s electric portfolio.

Mercedes-Benz has decided against bringing the more powerful AMG EQE SUVs to India and has instead launched the top-spec non-AMG model in the country. It will be sold in India as a CBU.

The EQE SUV follows the design cues of the EQS sedan closely and unlike the EQB which shares a platform with the GLB, the EQE SUV is based on the EVA platform that’s built for EVs. The result is an EV that eschews the typical box-type layout in favour of a silhouette that’s sleeker, much like the EQS. Of course, there are elements like aerodynamic designs for the 20-inch wheels and a sealed-off grille as well, like you’d expect from an EV.

On the inside, much like the EQS, there’s a 56-inch ‘Hyperscreen’ which consists of three separate displays – a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment display and a screen for the front passenger. Additional creature comforts include ventilated, massage seats at the front, a Burmester 710watt sound system with 15 speakers and a head-up display like in the EQS. Powering the EQE SUV is a dual motor, all-wheel drive setup with 408hp of power and 858Nm of torque.

It gets a WLTP range of 550km, and the 90.56kWh battery pack can support up to 170kW of DC fast charging. As the numbers would suggest, the EQE SUV is quick, sprinting to 100kmph in 4.9 seconds before going on to hit a top speed of 210kmph. The battery pack gets a 10-year warranty, and the EQE SUV features a pretty long service interval of 2 years.

It has an off-road pack as standard, and as a result, offers features like the ‘Transparent Bonnet’ seen on models like the GLC. The feature can come in especially handy while navigating difficult terrain, as it uses the front cameras to stitch a real-time image of what’s literally underneath the SUV’s bonnet. It also gets adaptive air suspension to increase the ride height by 25mm to avoid those pesky speed-breakers. On the safety front, there are nine airbags and Level 2 ADAS features and while the EQE SUV hasn’t been tested in India under Bharat NCAP, it is 5-star rated by Euro-NCAP. The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is a bit pricier than its competitors, the Audi Q8 e-tron, the BMW iX and the Jaguar I-Pace, but the equipment on offer helps make a compelling argument. We will be driving it soon for a full review. Stay tuned.

All image credits: Mercedes