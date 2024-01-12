The most awaited cars of 2024 on our radar

The year 2023 saw some big moments in the automotive landscape of India, however, 2024 promises to see an unprecedented paradigm shift in the world of cars.

Motor enthusiasts, car aficionados, and everyday commuters alike can gear up for what’s to come- the arrival of some of the most awaited cars in 2024. Buckle up as we take you on a thrilling spin of the ten vehicles that are poised to transform driving experiences in India.

As we step into 2024, fresh off a year full of gear advancements such as the rise of electric vehicles and the lasting impact of compact SUVs with luxury brands introducing their flagship models as well, the variety of vehicles on the market just keeps increasing in droves with luxury SUVs at the helm. As these trends gain further momentum in 2024, the future of mobility is in for a revamp.

10 cars we’re looking forward to in 2024

McLaren 750S

The epitome of luxury vehicles, McLaren launches the McLaren 750S on 12 Jan 2024 with a starting price of Rs. 4.75 Crore in India. Unveiled in April 2023, the luxury machine hit the Indian market on the same day as the Kia Sonet facelift. The most powerful series-production car from McLaren yet, it boasts a twin-turbo V8 engine and a new bumper and patterned wheels, larger air inlets, sleeker LED headlamps, and a revised rear wing. The machine features full Nappa leather interiors and can go from 0-100kmph in 2.8 seconds. As a high-performance sports car, the 750S showcases the pinnacle of McLaren’s engineering prowess and speed.

Expected launch: January 12, 2024

Kia Sonet facelift

Enough has been said about the much-awaited Kia Sonet Facelift, it launches in India today, on January 12, 2024, with a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh available in 19 variants and 11 colours along with three transmission options: manual, automatic, and clutchless manual (IMT). It brings a stylish upgrade to the subcompact SUV segment, with an appeal for those who prioritize a blend of style and practicality.

Expected launch: January 12, 2024

Nissan X-Trail

The Nissan X-Trail was showcased in India in early 2023, the company’s first SUV to be launched in India, is expected to hit the market in February 2024. The 5-seater SUV is expected to be priced between Rs 26–32 lakh. The X-Trail comes with a 1995.0 cc engine, 13.51–16.39 kmpl mileage, has diesel and manual transmission and will also have a 7-seater iteration. The fourth-gen SUV blends elegance with off-road prowess along with a sophisticated design. The X-Trail promises the perfect driving experience with a blend of luxury and adventure.

Expected launch: February 20, 2024

Nissan Magnite Facelift

Nissan’s Magnite is a 5-seater SUV that debuted in India in 2020. The facelift is an update that will have a global launch and is expected in India in mid-2024. The model will see a price hike while expected to have the same 2.0-litre diesel and 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine as the current.

Expected launch: mid-2024

Hyundai Creta facelift

The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift comes with a new design, a new turbo petrol engine, and Level 2 ADAS features. The updated SUV is gearing up to launch in India on January 16, 2024, at an expected starting price of Rs 11 lakh. The Creta facelift comes with over 70 safety features, including Level 2 ADAS and has also undergone an exterior revamp, including new elements like front and rear bumpers, quad-beam LED headlamps, grille, alloy wheels along with redesigned LED taillights and tailgate and an LED strip across the front. The facelifted Creta is all set to redefine the urban SUV experience with its advanced updates and design.

Expected launch: January 16, 2024

Mercedes-Benz GLA

The Mercedes-Benz GLA 2024 SUV is expected to launch in India this January on the 15th at a starting price of Rs 48 lakh. The luxury 5-seater SUV comes in three variants with two engine options and a single automatic transmission. first launched in India in May 2021, The GLA has a mileage of 17.4 to 19.85 kilometres per litre petrol and diesel respectively. As a part of the esteemed GLA lineup, The Mercedes-Benz GLA 2024 SUV aims to offer a balance of performance, comfort, and sophistication with its stylish design and advanced features.

Expected launch: January 15, 2024

Kia Carnival

The Kia Carnival, known for its opulent features and spacious interiors and Kia just unveiled the interior of the fourth-gen Carnival. The facelifted fourth-gen 7-seater Kia Carnival is expected to make its way to India in April 2024. With a starting price of Rs 40 lakh, the Carnival will come in three classy colour options, set to maintain its status as the epitome of luxury in India.

Expected launch: April, 2024

Mahindra XUV900

With an expected starting price of Rs 25 lakh the Mahindra XUV900 is set to make a grand entrance as the flagship SUV in the company’s lineup. The SUV comes with a 2498 cc engine and manual transmission. The powerful engine, advanced safety features and styling are but some of the reasons that place it as a sought-after machine in India’s premium SUV segment.

Expected launch: June 14, 2024

BYD Seal

One of the most awaited Sedans on the list, the Seal is an electric sedan with an 82.5 kWh battery capacity that has a range of 700 km. Set to make waves in the Indian market, the BYD Seal is expected to launch on 15th Feb 2024. The pioneering electric vehicle redefines the electric vehicle landscape, providing a glimpse into the future of emission-free driving with its cutting-edge electric technology and sleek design. The electric vehicle is expected to have a starting price of Rs 60 lakh.

Expected launch: February 15, 2024

Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi’s fifth all-electric model is its sportiest SUV, built on the new PPE platform that was born in collaboration with Porsche. The Audi Q6 e-tron is expected to be released in 2024 with the premiere expected in March, the price of which is expected to be placed between the Q4 e-tron and the Q8 e-tron, starting at around £60,000 which translates to roughly 63,60,000 Rs. The luxury car is an SUV that blends high-end luxury, cutting-edge technology, and emission-free driving and is another game-changing addition to the premium electric SUV segment.

Expected launch: 2024

Hero image: Courtesy Byd; Feature image: Courtesy Audi