Here’s what we know about the Mahindra Thar.e so far

Anand Mahindra has some news that is bound to sound sweet to all automobile enthusiasts. The CEO of the influential Mahindra Group has furthered a step in the direction of the all-new Mahindra Thar.e, an all-electric Thar off-roader, from its concept unveiling at the company’s annual Independence Day event in South Africa.

The CEO shared a simply worded tweet promising that the Thar.e wasn’t just a concept anymore and that the reality is soon to come: “Nope. Not just a concept. From the moment we all saw the prototype we were committed to making this a reality…” Shared along with a futuristic video of the electric car off-roading through the dunes of Mars. The video also shows the exterior and interior details of the revolutionary vehicle in a teaser of sorts, of what the machine is going to be about.

Nope. Not just a concept. From the moment we all saw the prototype we were committed to making this a reality… pic.twitter.com/SJ9oHjrLOL — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 20, 2023

A launch date is yet to be announced by the company but it’s safe to assume that the date is soon to come with the assurance of the tweet.

What the Mahindra Thar.e brings to the table

The Mahindra Thar.e is an all-electric version of the Mahindra Thar off-roader a popular model of the company, also based on Mahindra’s all-new EV platform INGLO P1 that integrates the model’s silhouette with a lighter skateboard architecture. Other sub-brands that adopt the Mahindra brand identity like XUV.e, Scorpio.e and Bolero.e will all come under INGLO in the future.

Though maintaining the basic silhouette of a Thar or Jeep at first glance, the new model promises an innovative design that Mahindra has claimed will have heightened off-road ability, approach angle, ramp-over angle, departure angle and water wading. The design parameters for the model were ‘Emotional, Ethical, Sensory, Authentic, Aspirational and Global’, making a statement for itself with the grandiose expectations around the Thar.e.

The Thar.e also boasts a reimagined futuristic not only as proclaimed by Mahindra but from what we can catch a glimpse of in the trailer as well. Also introducing a newly imagined Dolby Atmos sound system for the car with sound engineering supervised by musical maestro A R Rahman. Ticking all the boxes for a comfortable riding experience, the vehicle’s interior is as innovative as its exterior design. The battery for the car is also expected to be a heavy power battery pack sourced from overseas.

All in all, the vehicle sees promise as an SUV that reimagines the future of electronic vehicles in India with heightened performances.

All images Courtesy: Mahindra Automotive