Click and capture! Bookmark this list of the best DSLR cameras in India

Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, buying a DSLR camera is a significant investment. While the mirrorless camera vs DSLR debate continues, if you’ve decided to buy a digital SLR camera, here is a roundup of the best models in the market. Choose the option that best meets your requirements, and take beautiful pictures along the way.
DSLR cameras are known for taking high-quality images. Whether it is a portrait, still life, or travel photography, the features play an important part in making an informed decision based on the portfolio you want to build. As DSLR camera prices are also quite high, the shelf life is longer. Considering these aspects, we’ve picked the best DSLR cameras in India based on qualities such as the camera body, brand, image sensor, shutter speed, image quality, megapixels, battery life and display.
From a Nikon DSLR camera (Buy the Nikon D750 on Flipkart) to a Canon DSLR camera (Buy the Canon EOS 200D II on Amazon India), the list is all-inclusive of the most prominent brands. However, before taking your pick, you need to know the types.
Types of DSLR cameras
A simple DSLR camera can prove to be one of the best cameras for beginners as well as professionals. However, based on the image sensor size, DSLR cameras are classified into two types, as stated below.
Full-frame
This comes with a sensor size of 35 mm, which is full-length. A larger sensor means better lighting, resulting in higher-quality images. This is the most preferred choice.
Crop sensor
Features a smaller sensor size than the standard 35 mm. Its only advantages are the smaller camera size and the ease with which it can capture objects in close proximity.
How to choose a DSLR camera?
Choosing the best option requires you to take into account some basic considerations before making the purchase.
Camera brand and budget
The brand of the camera should be definitely based on your personal choice. Mostly, the appearance and size matter when picking a brand which depends on the features it provides and also the accessories (including lenses and mounts) it comes with. Some cameras also have extended warranties which further raises the price point.
Camera specifications or features
It goes without saying that a camera with a higher megapixel, a larger sensor and HD capabilities may cost more. Do a thorough comparison of all the specifications of your shortlisted choices. Also, consider the ultimate output for which you are buying a camera — the type of photography you’ll be using it for.
Additional considerations
Burst mode, shutter speed, frames per second, different shooting modes, LCD size, memory card, gears, connectivity and the overall look and comfort of using the camera are some of the other aspects you must look at.
These are some of the best DSLR cameras in India you can buy
A 2014 model, and yet this full HD camera keeps up with the newer cameras. This 24.3 MP camera has an image sensor of 23.5 x 15.7 mm. It comes with a 24-120mm VR lens. With a 3x optical zoom, it shoots 8 fps bursts and 4K video. The camera requires a Nikon F mount (with AF coupling and AF contacts). It has a TFT LCD display. The dimensions of the camera are L 13.55 x H 10.4 x W 7.25 cm, and the weight is 750 g. With its optical viewfinder and excellent battery life, the Nikon D7500 is a good value for money.
With a weight of only 450 g, this one is comparatively lighter than most DSLRs. The Canon EOS 200D II is a 2019 model that shoots in 4K with a 1.6x crop factor. However, you can shoot at 1080p to avoid frame cropping. The image sensor is of APS-C size (25.1 x 16.7 mm). In the Canon EOS line, this model is the first to come with Dual Pixel Autofocus (AF) in live view, which means it has an eye detection feature both for photos and videos. It has a vari-angle LCD with a 7.62-cm display and an optical viewfinder. This 24.1-megapixel camera also comes with optical image stabilisation technology for smoother shots. It also has an HDR option that shoots at 30 fps, and in burst mode, you can shoot at 5 fps. The Canon EOS 200D II measures 12.2 x 6.98 x 9.25 cm. It requires an EF-S mount.
This is the best DSLR camera under INR 50,000. Also, another lightweight choice, the Canon EOS 1500D, weighs only 427 g. It comes with an 18-55 mm lens and measures L 129 x H 101 x W 77 mm. The camera has an APS-C-sized CMOS sensor (22.3 x 14.9 mm), which is good for low-light photography. However, this 24.1-megapixel camera is suitable for beginners as it offers 1080p recording at 30 fps. With a shutter speed of 1/4000 sec, the camera can take continuous shots at 3 fps. It has an LCD screen of 7.62 cm. The Canon EOS 1500D requires an EF-S or EF mount and has a dust-reduction design.
Perfect for mid-level photographers and videographers, this 32.5 MP camera has over ten shooting modes. As a result, this Canon DSLR camera’s price is comparatively high. It comes with an 18–135 mm IS USM lens. With an image sensor size of 22.3 x 14.8 mm, the CMOS sensor allows you to capture amazing photographs in low-light settings. The best part about the Canon EOS 90D is that it records videos in full HD and also captures time-lapse videos. The autofocus and several metering modes help you take sharp, high-quality images. Additional features include a shutter speed of 1/8000 in 30 sec, in-body 5-axis electronic image stabilisation, a 7.62 cm LCD screen, several image formats and an LP-E6N rechargeable lithium-ion battery. It requires a Canon EF-S mount.
This Nikon DSLR camera is another beginner-friendly choice. This 20.4 MP camera comes with a MOS sensor and an image sensor size of 17.3 x 13 mm. The camera records at 4K. It comes with an 18-55 mm VR lens. The camera has a 7.62 cm LCD screen. Its shutter takes images at 1/8000 sec and also has a self-timer feature. It has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery and weighs 2.13 kg. The dimensions of the camera are L 14.48 x H 14.73 x D 7.62 cm.
Professional photographers, this 2021 model is for you. If you’re looking for a major upgrade, the Pentax K-3 Mark III can be a good investment. This 25 MP camera comes with an 8.128 cm LCD screen. It lets you shoot at a continuous speed of 12 fps, which is best for motion portrayal, and also zooms at 1.05 x. This camera has amazing image stabilisation and shake-reduction mechanisms for clean shots. The camera weighs 816 g and measures L 23.11 x B 23.11 x W 23.11 cm. The Pentax K-3 Mark III has a lithium-ion battery and is compatible with a bayonet mount.
Shoot in ultra HD with the Nikon D780. It is one of the best full-frame DSLR cameras available. With 83 x optical zoom, the camera shoots at 1/8000 to 30 seconds. The Nikon D780 lets you shoot videos in 4K UHD and provides a 5 MP optical sensor resolution. The camera simply connects with SnapBridge, which is a DSLR camera app. It measures L 14.8 x B 7.6 x W 11.4 cm and weighs 840 gms. The camera requires a lithium-ion battery.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: DSLR cameras come with a memory card slot which stores the data. Compared to that, SLR cameras have a camera film which limits the number of images you can take. Depending on the requirements and desired output you can select a DSLR or SLR camera.
Answer: Nikon D750, Canon EOS 90D and Pentax K-3 Mark III are some of the most commonly used cameras by professionals. All of these cameras have higher megapixels (24.3, 32.5 and 25, respectively) for good image quality.
Answer: Dots per inch (DPI) indicates the picture quality depending on the details. The higher the DPI, the better the image quality will be. 1500 DPI in a camera means the image will be captured in ultra high-resolution.
Answer: The Canon EOS 1500D with a shutter speed of 1/4000 sec, the Canon EOS 90D with in-body 5-axis electronic image stabilisation and the Canon EOS 200D II with dual-pixel autofocus are some of the DSLRs that produce the sharpest images.
Answer: Canon EOS 1500D priced at INR 38,490 and Canon EOS 200D II priced at INR 67,000 are two of the best budget-friendly DSLR cameras in India.