Click and capture! Bookmark this list of the best DSLR cameras in India

Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, buying a DSLR camera is a significant investment. While the mirrorless camera vs DSLR debate continues, if you’ve decided to buy a digital SLR camera, here is a roundup of the best models in the market. Choose the option that best meets your requirements, and take beautiful pictures along the way.

DSLR cameras are known for taking high-quality images. Whether it is a portrait, still life, or travel photography, the features play an important part in making an informed decision based on the portfolio you want to build. As DSLR camera prices are also quite high, the shelf life is longer. Considering these aspects, we’ve picked the best DSLR cameras in India based on qualities such as the camera body, brand, image sensor, shutter speed, image quality, megapixels, battery life and display.

From a Nikon DSLR camera (Buy the Nikon D750 on Flipkart) to a Canon DSLR camera (Buy the Canon EOS 200D II on Amazon India), the list is all-inclusive of the most prominent brands. However, before taking your pick, you need to know the types.

Types of DSLR cameras

A simple DSLR camera can prove to be one of the best cameras for beginners as well as professionals. However, based on the image sensor size, DSLR cameras are classified into two types, as stated below.

Full-frame

This comes with a sensor size of 35 mm, which is full-length. A larger sensor means better lighting, resulting in higher-quality images. This is the most preferred choice.

Crop sensor

Features a smaller sensor size than the standard 35 mm. Its only advantages are the smaller camera size and the ease with which it can capture objects in close proximity.

How to choose a DSLR camera?

Choosing the best option requires you to take into account some basic considerations before making the purchase.

Camera brand and budget

The brand of the camera should be definitely based on your personal choice. Mostly, the appearance and size matter when picking a brand which depends on the features it provides and also the accessories (including lenses and mounts) it comes with. Some cameras also have extended warranties which further raises the price point.

Camera specifications or features

It goes without saying that a camera with a higher megapixel, a larger sensor and HD capabilities may cost more. Do a thorough comparison of all the specifications of your shortlisted choices. Also, consider the ultimate output for which you are buying a camera — the type of photography you’ll be using it for.

Additional considerations

Burst mode, shutter speed, frames per second, different shooting modes, LCD size, memory card, gears, connectivity and the overall look and comfort of using the camera are some of the other aspects you must look at.

These are some of the best DSLR cameras in India you can buy