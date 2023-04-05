Surf the internet safely with these best free VPN services in India

There are several advantages of using the internet. It does not just keep us connected with friends and family living across the globe but also makes us aware of all that’s happening in the world and beyond, enables us to watch movies and shows, and even shop, among other things. However, the internet has some limitations — some of which are in the form of cyber security risks. Privacy breaches, malware, unsolicited ads, ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other threats make it crucial to ensure safety when using the internet. One way to tackle this is to set up the best free VPN on your devices.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) creates a shield between the internet and the surfer. It protects by creating a masked profile of the user, which hides sensitive information history and prevents leakage of data. Installing a VPN lets us surf the internet safely and anonymously.

Are free VPNs safe?

Some free VPN services are a version of the paid VPN. Depending on the service provider, using a free VPN may involve potential risks, as they have certain limitations. These include data limit, surfing speed and fewer locations to choose from. At times, they can result in data breaches, but they serve as a suitable option to introduce you to how VPNs work. Considering these factors, we’ve created a list of the highly rated free VPN providers in India, which include Proton VPN and Hotspot Shield VPN.

How to choose the best free VPN in India?

Read the privacy policy carefully before opting for a free VPN service in India. You’ll be informed about the kind of data that will be collected by the provider and what will remain anonymous.

Another way to check the credibility of the VPN service is to go through user reviews. This will give you an insight into the experience of actual users. Lastly, you can select a VPN based on its most efficient features that are included in the free version. Take into consideration the data limits, speed, countries it is available in, servers and customer support.

Here are the best free VPNs available in India