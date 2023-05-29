Looking for the best iPad to buy in 2023? Here’s how to choose the right Apple tablet

Although buying a new iPad might seem like just a matter of picking up the most recently released model, there’s actually a lot more to it. With multiple variants being launched ever so often, deciding which is the best tablet that Apple sells currently has become more complicated than ever. But fret not, our guide to selecting the best iPad will simplify the process for you.
Thanks to their sleek design, smooth touch, advanced technology and brand value, Apple tablets are arguably the best in the market. But as unique features get added to each newly launched device, it is easy to be spoilt for choice. So, figuring out the tasks you would use the tablet for can make your new gadget a worthwhile asset.
What to look for while buying an iPad?
Regardless of the purpose of your purchase, it is important to compare some key aspects before arriving at a decision. The device operating system (OS), configuration, display, battery life, internet access, camera and compatible accessories are some factors you must keep in mind.
To ensure the gadget you choose will continue to function well over time, opt for variants with a higher storage capacity. This way, it will support all future updates. Additionally, make sure it is compatible with the best iPad apps like LumaFusion, Adobe Illustrator and Procreate.
Types and comparison
Besides the powerful iPad Pro (Buy it on Amazon India) and the lightweight iPad Air (Buy it on Flipkart), the classic iPad and the iPad Mini are some of the models currently available in India. To assist you in narrowing down the tablet of your dreams, we’ve compiled all the information about the lineup below.
Choose from the best iPads available to buy in India
Jump To / Table of Contents
The most powerful iPad to date, the 2022 iPad Pro model is an absolute beast. Driven by Apple’s M2 processor, which runs the 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, the performance of the iPad Pro is 15% faster than the previous models. With 35% greater graphics and higher download speeds, it is perfect for graphic designers, digital artists and video editors.
The 2022 iPad Pro comes in two sizes — 12.9-inch iPad Pro (6th generation) and 11-inch iPad Pro (4th generation). Both of these support the second generation Apple Pencil with the new hover feature that lets you preview your strokes before adding them to a piece. The iPad Pro can also be paired with Apple’s Magic Keyboard.
With a liquid retina XDR display powered by ProMotion technology (120 Hz refresh rate), true tone P3 wide colour and an anti-reflective coating — the iPad Pro has all the ingredients for a great visual experience. Complete with a Face ID, the device is available in silver and space grey colours and in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1 TB and 2 TB variants. It has a 12-MP TrueDepth camera and a 12-MP ultrawide back camera.
Giving users the freedom to work without interruptions, the iPad Pro has a battery life of 10 hours and supports USB-C Thunderbolt or USB-4 for charging. You can also experience superior connectivity with its 5G cellular network compatibility. The 11-inch iPad Pro weighs 1.03 pounds as compared to 1.5 pounds of the 12.9-inch model.
Image: Courtesy iPad Pro/Apple
Lightweight with the latest features — the iPad Air 2022 can be dubbed the most efficient option in the range. If you’re an avid traveller, a digital nomad or a designer who needs to take their world (read: data) around, this is the right fit for you.
At just 1.02 pounds, you can use the tablet for both work and play. It is powered by the M1 chip, the same one as the latest entry-level Macbook Air, and supports 5G connectivity.
Unlike the Pro models, the iPad Air comes with a 10.9-inch retina display with a Touch ID sensor. However, it provides true tone P3 wide colour, an anti-reflective coating, and supports the second gen Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard like the iPad Pro. It also comes with a USB-C port and has a battery life of 10 hours.
The model is available in space grey, starlight, pink, purple, and blue variants with storage capacities of 64 GB and 256 GB. The tablet has a 12-MP ultra-wide front camera and a 12-MP rear camera.
Image: Courtesy iPad Air/Apple
If you’re stepping into the world of Apple tablets, the 10th generation iPad is the perfect place to start. Powered by the latest features, this classic iPad model is truly value for money.
This device comes with a 10.9-inch retina display with standard sRGB colours. The iPad is powered by the A14 bionic chip, which is also used in the iPhone 12 series. It has a 12-MP ultra-wide camera, supports the Magic Keyboard Folio — designed specifically for this iPad — and has an adjustable kickstand with a 14-key function row for shortcuts.
It is the only iPad that comes in vibrant colour options like pink, blue, yellow and silver. Available in storage capacities of 64 GB and 256 GB, the iPad can be charged with a basic USB-C connector. The 1.05-pound tablet has a battery life of 10 hours and supports 5G cellular networks.
Image: Courtesy iPad 10th Generation/Apple
The 9th generation iPad would be a perfect fit if you want to own a tablet running iPadOS 16 but your daily needs don’t require you to haul around a heavy-duty device.
Featuring a 10.2 inch retina display, the 9th generation iPad is powered by an A13 Bionic chip, which is also used in iPhone 11 series. The tablet has a 12-MP ultra-wide camera and a 10-MP rear camera. It can be charged with a lightning connector and is the only iPad that still comes with a headphone jack. The iPad supports Apple’s Smart Keyboard and first gen Pencil, which are comparatively less convenient than the latest Apple accessories.
With two colour options (silver and grey), the model comes in 64 GB and 256 GB variants. The iPad supports 5G cellular networks and weighs 1.07 pounds.
Image: Courtesy iPad 9th Generation/Apple
Designed for single-handed use, the Apple iPad Mini is the best option for all those who need an iPad for accessibility and ease. Weighing just 0.65 pounds, this is perfect for all your quick, daily tasks on the go.
The Apple A15 Bionic SoC, which also powers the iPhone 13, is used in the iPad Mini. Although it lags below the laptop-grade M1 or M2 processors, it is quicker than the chip running the 10th-generation iPad model. With an 8.3-inch liquid retina display, Apple updated the latest Mini with true-tone P3 wide colour, an anti-reflective coating and 5G cellular support.
The tablet has a 12-MP ultra-wide front camera and a 12-MP wide back camera. You can get it in space grey, pink, purple, and starlight colours, with 64 GB and 256 GB storage options. The iPad Mini has a battery life of 10 hours and comes with a USB-C port for charging.
Image: Courtesy iPad Mini/Apple
(Hero & Featured Image: Courtesy iPad/Apple)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Apple iPad 10th Generation (2022), Apple iPad 9th Generation (2021), and Apple iPad Mini 6th Generation (2021) are some of the best iPad options for general use. These are powered by different Apple bionic chips, which make them more affordable than Apple’s silicon processor-backed Apple iPad Pro (2022) and Apple iPad Air 5th Generation (2022).
Answer: iPads with the latest processors, long battery lives and efficient storages provide a good gaming experience. Some of the best games for iPad, such as 'Among Us', 'Alto's Odyssey', 'Asphalt 9: Legends and Civilization VI', can be played on these.
Answer: The Apple iPad Pro, powered by the M2 chip, and the Apple iPad Air 5th generation with the M1 chip are two of the best iPads for artists. Apple iPad 10th generation with A14 Bionic chip, Apple iPad 9th Generation with A13 Bionic chip and Apple iPad Mini 6th generation with A15 Bionic chip are also some good options for beginner artists. Some of the best iPad apps for making digital art are Procreate, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Fresco and Photoshop for iPad.
Answer: The Apple Magic Keyboard is compatible with the iPad Pro (6th and 4th generation) and iPad Air (5th generation). The iPad (10th generation) supports the Apple Magic Keyboard Folio and the iPad (9th generation) supports the Smart Keyboard. The iPad Mini (6th generation) can be connected to Bluetooth keyboards.
Answer: iPad Pro (6th and 4th generation), iPad Air (5th generation) and iPad Mini (6th generation) support the Apple Pencil (2nd generation), while the iPad (10th generation) and iPad (9th generation) support the Apple Pencil (1st generation).
Answer: The most recent Apple iPad series has a battery life of up to 10 hours.
Answer: Yes, the most recent iPad models support WiFi and cellular networks, allowing you to make calls and use data connections exactly like you would on a smartphone.
Answer: You can link USB drives, card readers and other Thunderbolt devices together, and then connect chain of devices to the iPad's charging port.
Answer: Apple continues to add useful features like widgets on the home screen, trackpad compatibility, new Apple Pencil functions, and more Mac-like features with every iPadOS update. These make buying the newest iPad generation worthwhile.
Answer: Some of the best note-taking apps that you can use on an iPad are Apple Notes, Evernote, Notability and GoodNotes 5.