OnePlus to Samsung: Here are 8 best phones under INR 20,000

These days, smartphones that are not as costly also come with some of the best features. This is because of the demand for affordable cell phones that mobile brands have been offering high-end features, like Face ID and amazing camera qualities, within a modest budget. Here’s a list of the best phones under INR 20,000 that you can buy in India.
To ensure you choose the best smartphone that meets all of your needs, consider the following factors before making your decision.
How to buy the best mobile phones?
Smartphones often make an impression based on the brand. Whether it is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite (Buy now on Amazon) or the Redmi Note 11T 5G (Buy now on Amazon), go with a smartphone company of your choice. If you are more into features than the brand, it’s best to compare the operating system (OS), processor, camera and display to start with, and then take into account the battery, storage, connectivity and other features.
Here are eight of the best mobile phones under INR 20,000 in the Indian market
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is the perfect phone for you if you love to take photographs. The smartphone features a 64-megapixel primary camera with a 2-megapixel depth lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel front camera. The phone’s other features include AI scene enhancement, dual-view video, HDR, night portrait, panorama mode and retouch filters.
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G, the OnePlus phone has a 5,000 mAh with 33W SuperVOOC battery. It comes with the Android 12 version and Oxygen OS. Along with the latest technology, the phone has a 6.59-inch display with an energy-saving LCD with FHD+ resolution. It shoots 1,080p videos at 30 fps, 720p slow-motion videos at 120 fps, and 1080p time-lapse videos at 30 fps. The mobile phone also has a fingerprint scanner and a face-unlock feature. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite comes in two amazing colours: Black Dusk and Blue Tide.
A battery that lasts for up to two days! This interesting claim by the Samsung Galaxy A23 makes it a unique choice. With a 6.60-inch display, the rear of the phone has a three-camera setup: a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth and macro camera. The front camera enables perfect selfies at 8-megapixel.
The Samsung Galaxy A23 runs on Android 12 OS and comes with options of 6 GB and 8 GB RAM. While its FHD+ Infinity display lets you have an immersive experience, the 50 MP quad camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) allows smooth filming of 1080p videos. The phone also features a fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor and accelerometer. The phone has a long battery life of 5,000mAh and comes in black and vibrant colours like light blue and orange.
Offering 5G connectivity, the Redmi Note 11T is a great budget-friendly phone. Built for performance, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 octa-core processor based on a 6nm process. This offers seamless performance, without lag, while using heavy apps on the phone. HyperEngine 2.0 and clock speeds up to 2.4 GHz enhance the gaming experience.
The MI phone sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ dot display with a high refresh rate of 90Hz. The 50 MP primary camera, f/1.8, with an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor lets you capture high-resolution photographs. The 16-megapixel front camera is perfect for stunning selfies. The battery capacity of the Redmi phone is 5,000mAh, with 33 watts of fast-charging support. It even has a side fingerprint sensor. Stardust White, Aquamarine Blue and Matte Black are the three available colour options the phone is available in.
Looking for a phone that offers an immersive sound experience? The Oppo A78 comes with dual ultra-linear stereo speakers with ROST and flagship hardware that provide exceptional audio. The smartphone features a 6.56-inch 90Hz colour-rich display along with the signature Oppo glow design. Plus, it has a screen-to-body ratio of 89.8 per cent, which also enhances your viewing experience. The phone also supports 5G connectivity.
The phone runs the latest Android 13 OS and has 8 GB of RAM for smooth running. The Oppo A78 has a dual rear camera setup. The 50 MP and 2MP AI rear cameras let you capture photographs with crystal-clear details. The mobile phone has an 8 MP front camera. With a 5,000mAh battery, it also comes with 33W SUPERVOOC charging. You can pick from two colour options: Glowing Black and Glowing Blue.
Known for sleek and stylish smartphones, the Vivo brand is a smart choice among budget-friendly phones. Its Y56 model comes packed with amazing features like a 50MP+2MP dual rear camera and a 16MP selfie camera. The phone has a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display and supports 5G connectivity.
Powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, this Vivo phone is super slim (only 8.15 mm). The camera also has a super-night mode and bokeh features. The Y56 also has FunTouch OS 12, which is highly customisable and intelligent. With an attractive design, the phone is available in two colours: Black Engine and Orange Shimmer.
Xiaomi is known to be one of the most desirable brands, and the MI 11 Lite is a worthy purchase. This slim smartphone comes with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display and has a 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP rear camera and a 16 MP front camera.
Its 4,250mAh Li-polymer battery allows you to make the most of the phone, while the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor helps with efficiency. The Xiaomi phone comes in a Vinyl Black colour and is one of the best options under INR 20,000.
The Narzo 50 Pro by Realme is for those who love playing games on the phone. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor for faster performance.
The Narzo 50 Pro features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with an AI 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP triple camera setup and a 16 MP front camera. The 5,000mAh battery and 33W dart charge enable quick and safe charging. The Realme phone even has an in-display fingerprint scanner with heart rate detection and 5G connectivity. It comes in two attractive colours: Hyper Black and Hyper Blue.
A subsidiary of Vivo, iQOO offers the highly efficient Z7s 5G as a budget-friendly option. It is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G processor, which consumes less power for an excellent battery life. The 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display has a 90Hz refresh rate for a clear and faster experience.
The IQOO Z7s features a 64 MP OIS ultra-stable camera, a 2 MP bokeh camera, and a 16 MP front camera. It easily supports 1,080p ultra-stabilisation video recording at 60 fps and comes with various modes for diversity. The phone offers a 4,500mAh battery and the 44W FlashCharge gives users a full battery within minutes. The IQOO Z7s is also amazing for an immersive gaming experience, thanks to the ultra game mode, motion control and 1,200 Hz instant touch sampling rate.
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, Samsung Galaxy A23, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Oppo A 78, Vivo Y56, Xiaomi 11 Lite, Realme Narzo 50 Pro and IQOO Z7s are some of the best smartphones under INR 20,000.
Answer: To seamlessly play games on your smartphone, you must choose a phone with a processor that supports graphics and speed. The Redmi Note 11T with the MediaTek Dimension 810 octa-core processor and the IQOO Z7s with the Snapdragon 695 5G processor are some of the best options.
Answer: OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, Samsung Galaxy A23 and Redmi Note 11T 5G are some phones under INR 20,000 with a large display size of 6.5 inches and above.
Answer: One of the unique features of the Redmi Note 11T 5G, Oppo A 78, Realme Narzo 50 Pro, and IQOO Z7s is that these phones under INR 20,000 offer a refresh rate of 90 Hz.
Answer: Phones under INR 20,000, like the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, Samsung Galaxy A23, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Oppo A 78, Vivo Y56, Xiaomi 11 Lite, Realme Narzo 50 Pro, and IQOO Z7s, have expandable storage options of up to 1 TB.
Answer: OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Oppo A 78, Vivo Y56, Realme Narzo 50 Pro and IQOO Z7s support 5G connectivity.
Answer: OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, Samsung Galaxy A23, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Oppo A 78, Vivo Y56 and Realme Narzo 50 Pro offer a long battery life of 5,000 mAh.
Answer: Flipkart is a one-stop destination to buy authentic products, among other e-commerce websites. You can consider buying a smartphone on the website as it features popular brands, from OnePlus to Samsung.
Answer: One of the best Samsung phones under INR 20,000 is the Samsung Galaxy A23. With a discount, the phone is currently priced at INR 15,999 on Flipkart.
Answer: Both Samsung and OnePlus have their own unique features. You can pick from either label based on key features, design and brand loyalty.
Answer: One of the best OnePlus phones under INR 20,000 is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. With a discount, the phone is currently priced at INR 17,722 plus an INR 49 secured packaging fee on Flipkart.