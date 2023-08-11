OnePlus to Samsung: Here are 8 best phones under INR 20,000

These days, smartphones that are not as costly also come with some of the best features. This is because of the demand for affordable cell phones that mobile brands have been offering high-end features, like Face ID and amazing camera qualities, within a modest budget. Here’s a list of the best phones under INR 20,000 that you can buy in India.

To ensure you choose the best smartphone that meets all of your needs, consider the following factors before making your decision.

How to buy the best mobile phones?

Smartphones often make an impression based on the brand. Whether it is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite (Buy now on Amazon) or the Redmi Note 11T 5G (Buy now on Amazon), go with a smartphone company of your choice. If you are more into features than the brand, it’s best to compare the operating system (OS), processor, camera and display to start with, and then take into account the battery, storage, connectivity and other features.

Here are eight of the best mobile phones under INR 20,000 in the Indian market