Garmin Venu Sq 2 Series: Your Ultimate Fitness Buddy

The world is gradually moving towards a more conscious and healthy future. Especially speaking of the Millennials and Gen Z, the generations have grown up in a world where technology is ubiquitous, and they have access to a wealth of information about health and fitness. This has made many of them more conscious and subsequently curious about their day-to-day health. The constant need to check your vitals, record how your body is doing, and the intake and output of your system has resulted in generations depending on technology to track your progress every day. To make this easier, Garmin has introduced the new and improved Garmin Venu Sq 2 Series.

Garmin is a well-known brand that produces a wide range of GPS-enabled watches designed for various activities, including running, cycling, swimming, and golfing, and keeps you up-to-date with how your body is coping with the forever-changing external factors. After the success of Garmin Venu Sq, the Sq 2 furthers their cause and introduces a more competent and extensive dive into health and fitness.

First Impressions:

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 is a sleek and modern design with a square-shaped display. It weighs a little under 40 grams, rendering it super lightweight for use, almost making you forget that you have something around your wrist all day. The watch comes in different colour options, and has uber-cool displays for its screen that you can choose and customise from their dedicated Connect app. The watch is easy to use, even if you have a few initial glitches to figure out all the functions, a quick scramming through the manual or a short tutorial will make you well versed with it in minutes. One may also commend the design that elementals any buttons pultruding out, eliminating any discomfort of getting caught while you work out completely.

Setting Up:

The best and most efficient results show when you put in the initial effort, although very small, to set up your new Garmin Venu Sq 2 watch. It’s a simple few steps of downloading their app that is available on all app stores for free. Connected via Bluetooth, you will be asked to sync up your phone and the watch, followed by complete profiling of your health data like weight, height, age, etc. You can use the app the customise your watch settings, set new goals for yourself, check your fitness age (a feature I love), or simply check progress on the app.

The Experience:

In a simple few words, I would say, “Go and grab it now,” but to further explain why one should invest in this watch, let me take you through a few specs I enjoyed while using the watch myself. The watch has a spot-on GPS and gives you access to more health data than any other smartwatch. Not only can you keep a check on your heart rate or breathing patterns, but you can also check how your body is reacting to these in the form of stress. The watch keeps a check on your stress levels based on your constantly changing vitals. You can track your daily calories, record your steps and check several health metrics that make your fitness journey must easier. As for the music edition, you get the impeccable feature of storing music and listening to it offline.

One of the most effective and noteworthy points about this watch, which also makes it better than many options on the market is its battery life. In my experience, one could charge the wall to its full potential and forget about it for at least four to five days. This battery life, without any understating, is the most efficient one I have ever experienced.

The watch also has accurate tracking for your workouts. It has over 20 in-built workout categories that make it easier to track your progress when sweating it out. You could simply track a brisk walk or get that strength training going, the Garmin Venu Sq 2 will be your motivating partner. I would be instantly motivated while working out whenever I looked at the calorie counter ticking.

What’s the final verdict?

As someone who wouldn’t be seen anywhere without a smartwatch strapped to her wrist, the Garmin Venu Sq 2 series is an intelligent way into your journey with fitness. The watch understands what you want out of the experience and it delivers it with its easy-to-use features, lightweight body, and the expansive list of metrics it tracks for you regularly. The Connect app comes in handy to get deeper into the watch’s tracking, consciously calculating factors that help you better your daily health.

A few differences that one may notice in this smartwatch are the lack of a voice assistance feature and a microphone or speaker to enhance the notification experience that comes in handy for users.

You can get your hands on the Garmin Venu Sq 2 series from their offline brand stores or any of the e-commerce sites in India at an affordable cost of INR 27,990, a price that is justified owing to its features and utility in your daily life.