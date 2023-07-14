Best camera tripods to elevate your photography skills

Ever wondered how perfectly static long-exposure photos are taken or how awe-inspiring time-lapses are created? If you assumed a normal DSLR could do the trick perfectly, think again. In reality, all this is made possible by a simple yet nifty tool — a camera tripod.
With a tripod in place, you don’t need to make that extra effort of keeping your hands steady or holding your heavy DSLR camera for a long time while taking a hyper-lapse or shooting a sporting event. Invest in one to take your photography skills up by a notch.
What is a tripod?
A tripod is a three-legged stand used for supporting a camera or any other apparatus. It comprises a mounting head that lets you place your camera on an even surface and legs that help place it stably on any terrain.
Why should you use a tripod?
A tripod is used to stabilise and support your DSLR camera or your flash equipment. Tripods can also help you elevate or balance your camera position. Additionally, it can aid photographic modes such as long-exposures, stop-motion animations, time-lapses and hyper-lapses.
It is also ideal to use a tripod when you want to shoot in low-lighting conditions. Since your camera is likely to reduce the shutter speed and increase the ISO speed in such a scenario, a tripod is one of the only ways to save yourself from clicking a blurry image.
A tripod is also essential if you want to do astrophotography. While shooting far away celestial objects, you will have to manage with the little light available and a tripod just helps do the trick. It also comes in handy when you want to keep your camera at a particular angle for shooting.
Additionally, this equipment is beneficial for wildlife photographers who have to wait for long hours to capture a perfect shot, especially in difficult terrains and unpleasant weather conditions. Tripods allow them to set up remote triggers for precise shutter timing in such blink-and-miss moments. It can also help people, who use smartphones for shooting vlogs.
Types of camera tripods
Tripods come in different varieties.
Studio tripods: These tripods are generally heavy and have long legs.
Monopods: As the name suggests, monopods are tripods with a single leg. It is easier to carry around than a tripod and is ideal for shooting fast-moving fauna or sporting events, which demand higher mobility.
Gorilla pods: These tripods have flexible legs that let you bend them in any direction you want. It can also be tightened around a pole to let you shoot from any angle with ease.
Suction cup pods: These tripods have suction legs that let you mount your DSLR or smartphone on surfaces like car glass.
Pocket tripods: Pocket tripods are super travel-friendly and can help you take quick selfies. However, when you shoot, you place them on a tabletop below your eye level.
How to choose the best tripod for your DSLR camera
When you buy a tripod stand, consider these few factors.
Weight: It is best to buy a tripod that can accommodate at least 1.5 times more than your camera’s weight. This ensures that your camera will be safe even if you place something on top of it while placed on the stand.
Height: It is ideal to buy a tripod that can match your height, to easily access the viewfinder. Or else, look for tripods with a flexible height-adjustment feature.
Folding accessibility: A tripod that can be folded to fit in your luggage can be convenient when you travel.
Best tripods to support your DSLR camera
This tripod from Digitek is a lightweight tripod that can double up as a monopod. It comes with a multipurpose head for low–level shooting, panning and a digital video camera. With a height of 1510mm (4.95 ft), it is ideal for a small lens camera. It also features a bubble level indicator that lets you level your tripod.
This gorilla pod from Joby is a lightweight tripod with a ball head that is very stable and can hold weight as well as any three-legged tripod. The flexible joints of the gorilla pod let you wrap it around a pole or even a branch and can help you shoot motion videos. A bubble level is located at the base of a quick-release adapter that lets you monitor the balance of your apparatus.
This easy-to-operate, lightweight tripod from Hiffin supports up to 1500 grams and is best suited for travel and work. It has a height of 65 inches and can also be converted into a monopod. It has a wide adjustment range of up to 50 inches and thus makes for an ideal companion for on-the-move travel photography or videography.
Additionally, it has a 360-degree rotatable ball head, ultra-stable legs, bubble indicator for level marking. The multipurpose head of this tripod also makes it widely compatible with digital video cameras.
The Vanguard Alta Pro 263AP Tripod is an easy-to-operate tripod with a precise pan and tilt function. The PH-32 three-way pan head includes a quick-release plate and 3 bubble levels for level-marking.
The 26mm aluminium alloy legs can be adjusted to 25, 50 and 80-degree angles, which makes it extremely compatible with low-angle photography. The central column, which can move from 0 to 180 degrees, can be repositioned using an instant swivel stop-n-lock (ISSL) system in a single movement.
The Osaka Tripod 717 X Professional is a heavy-duty tripod that supports a loading capacity of up to 10 kg. It has a weight of 5.5 kg and a maximum height of 1880mm. It has a 65 to 90-degree tilting range, a 360-degree panning range and an extendible 370-580mm long handle, which can be placed on the right or left side of the head for inching adjusting. A fluid-damping head system enables smooth rotating and tilting.
Your camera can be safely mounted on this tripod with a dual-lock system. You can also place different devices with the help of 1/4 and 3/8 male thread screws that can be detached and installed. The quick-release plate is specifically designed to bear the weight of digital video cameras.
You can use this tripod when you use a DSLR camera, camcorder, digital video camera, photography jib and video slider.
The Kodak T211 tripod is a compact and lightweight tripod that lets you compose 360-degree panorama images and supports up to 5 kg of equipment weight. It has a height range of 580 mm-1570 mm. The spirals are easy to open and close and feature an anti-pinch design.
Additionally, it features a foot tube open angle lock button, anti-slip rubber base, flip-design lock and bearing hook. This tripod is great for vlogging and selfie shoots.
The Adofys professional tripod can double up as a monopod. It allows 360° panoramic rotating, 90° flipping and a large angle tilt. These features let you shoot from multiple angles. The 28mm ball head of the tripod has a 1/4″-20 screw that is compatible with most cameras, webcams, binoculars, telescopes and DSLR cameras up to 9kg.
Suitable for vlogging and selfies, this features a smooth three-way pan head that enables 360°-degree rotation. This lightweight tripod can be adjusted from 18 inches to 66 inches. It is very compact and can fit camera bags. A five–section leg design with a flip knob makes the tripod easy to operate. It is crafted using thick aluminium tubes and has a flick lock knob and non-slip rubber feet to offer stability in various terrains.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: A tripod is primarily needed to stabilise and support your DSLR camera or flash equipment and elevate the shooting angle. It also lets you take long-exposure photographs and time-lapses.
Answer: You can choose monopods or gorilla pods if you don’t want to use a heavy-duty tripods. Instead of resorting to make-shift arrangements, use a tripod to ensure the safety of your device.
Answer: A fast shutter speed means the camera shutter is open for a very short time. The shutter speed depends on your camera, but for most cameras available in the market it is around 1/4000th of a second.
Answer: Yes, a gimbal or tripod can help you take photos and videos that have professional quality. You can take photos even in low light without it getting grainy or blurry.
Answer: Yes, lightweight and compact travel-friendly tripods assist you in vlogging and while taking selfie photographs.
Answer: Yes, tripods with a height level up to you head can help you easily access the view finder. The height also depends on the way you want to compose your videos or photos. It is best to invest in tripods that have height adjustment features.
Answer: A three-way tripod has three control arms that extend from the head of the tripod. These arms let you adjust the position of the head. You can change it to an axis at a time: vertical, horizontal, or panning.