Best camera tripods to elevate your photography skills

Ever wondered how perfectly static long-exposure photos are taken or how awe-inspiring time-lapses are created? If you assumed a normal DSLR could do the trick perfectly, think again. In reality, all this is made possible by a simple yet nifty tool — a camera tripod.

With a tripod in place, you don’t need to make that extra effort of keeping your hands steady or holding your heavy DSLR camera for a long time while taking a hyper-lapse or shooting a sporting event. Invest in one to take your photography skills up by a notch.

What is a tripod?

A tripod is a three-legged stand used for supporting a camera or any other apparatus. It comprises a mounting head that lets you place your camera on an even surface and legs that help place it stably on any terrain.

Why should you use a tripod?

A tripod is used to stabilise and support your DSLR camera or your flash equipment. Tripods can also help you elevate or balance your camera position. Additionally, it can aid photographic modes such as long-exposures, stop-motion animations, time-lapses and hyper-lapses.

It is also ideal to use a tripod when you want to shoot in low-lighting conditions. Since your camera is likely to reduce the shutter speed and increase the ISO speed in such a scenario, a tripod is one of the only ways to save yourself from clicking a blurry image.

A tripod is also essential if you want to do astrophotography. While shooting far away celestial objects, you will have to manage with the little light available and a tripod just helps do the trick. It also comes in handy when you want to keep your camera at a particular angle for shooting.

Additionally, this equipment is beneficial for wildlife photographers who have to wait for long hours to capture a perfect shot, especially in difficult terrains and unpleasant weather conditions. Tripods allow them to set up remote triggers for precise shutter timing in such blink-and-miss moments. It can also help people, who use smartphones for shooting vlogs.

Types of camera tripods

Tripods come in different varieties.

Studio tripods: These tripods are generally heavy and have long legs.

Monopods: As the name suggests, monopods are tripods with a single leg. It is easier to carry around than a tripod and is ideal for shooting fast-moving fauna or sporting events, which demand higher mobility.

Gorilla pods: These tripods have flexible legs that let you bend them in any direction you want. It can also be tightened around a pole to let you shoot from any angle with ease.

Suction cup pods: These tripods have suction legs that let you mount your DSLR or smartphone on surfaces like car glass.

Pocket tripods: Pocket tripods are super travel-friendly and can help you take quick selfies. However, when you shoot, you place them on a tabletop below your eye level.

How to choose the best tripod for your DSLR camera

When you buy a tripod stand, consider these few factors.

Weight: It is best to buy a tripod that can accommodate at least 1.5 times more than your camera’s weight. This ensures that your camera will be safe even if you place something on top of it while placed on the stand.

Height: It is ideal to buy a tripod that can match your height, to easily access the viewfinder. Or else, look for tripods with a flexible height-adjustment feature.

Folding accessibility: A tripod that can be folded to fit in your luggage can be convenient when you travel.

Best tripods to support your DSLR camera