The best cameras for beginners that are worth investing in

Photography is an art that many of us would love to be good at. Be it aesthetic corners, everyday discoveries or vacations, taking pictures of such moments and places has become convenient because of smartphones. However, no matter how efficient a smartphone’s camera is, a device dedicated to the purpose of taking beautiful pictures serves as a better investment for an aspiring photographer. This is where some of the best cameras for beginners come in that not just does the job but also fuels a novice’s passion for photography.
In addition to being fancy gear, cameras have fewer limitations, unlike a smartphone. They help take good photographs even in low light and swap lenses for better depth and detail, among other things.
Having said that, finding a suitable one requires a lot of consideration and research. So, here are some of the best cameras for beginner photographers that have a simple user interface, yield good image quality and either come with amazing lenses or are compatible with different ones. But before that, let’s have a look at the following aspects to find the perfect one for yourself.
How to choose the best camera?
Some points to consider while selecting a camera include resolution (megapixels), size of the sensor, lens compatibility and in-built editing modes. Additionally, the warranty and post-purchase services of the cameras should also be taken into account.
Types of cameras
From simple cameras that get you a decent photograph with just a click to high-end manual cameras, you can choose the one that best meets your requirements.
Point-and-shoot camera
Also known as a compact camera, the point-and-shoot camera is the easiest to use. While the basic ones have automatic adjustments, which makes taking a good photo fairly simple, the advanced point-and-shoot cameras come with manual settings, larger sensors and longer zoom features. These are the best cameras for beginner photographers.
However, keep in mind that the lenses are not changeable. So, with the advancement in phone cameras, the basic point-and-shoot cameras are waning in demand. Owing to their compactness and lightweight properties, the high-end versions of these cameras are still popular.
Mirrorless cameras
A mirrorless camera is compact, offers high-quality images, and could be lighter than others, as they mostly have a fixed lens. As the name suggests, mirrorless cameras have no glass, which is found in DSLRs. It also means that they do not have an optical viewfinder. However, you can view through the camera with a live LCD screen or an electronic viewfinder (IVF). These cameras come with in-body image stabilisation (IBIS) that allows you to take smooth handheld shots, making them a great choice for beginners. The best example of such a camera with five-axis IBIS is the Fujifilm X-S10 (Buy it for INR 91,550 on Amazon India).
DSLR cameras
A digital single-lens reflex camera (DSLR) is synonymous with digital cameras. These are suitable for both entry-level users and professionals. The major advantage of DSLR cameras is that they allow the use of interchangeable lenses. The sensor sizes vary as per the type and brand of these cameras.
Despite the sensors being large enough, the image quality of these cameras still surpasses that of a smartphone. DSLRs are well-known for the in-built electronic viewfinder, through which the photographer can view the image and adjust the frame.
Besides the drawback of the excess weight of these cameras, a DSLR is the best camera you can invest in. However, you can even find DSLR cameras, like the Canon EOS 200D (Buy it for INR 56,990 on Amazon India), which weigh only 450 grams.
Here are some of the best cameras for beginners
(Hero & Featured Image: Courtesy of Ben Eaton/Unsplash)
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /9
The Panasonic Lumix S5 is considered one of the best hybrid mirrorless cameras. It comes with a 24.2-MP full-frame CMOS sensor, which means that the lens captures a wider shot and has a shallower field depth. Owing to its ease of use, the Panasonic Lumix S5 is appealing to various creators.
The Panasonic contrast-detect DFD AF allows users to take an improved shot of the head, body and face, making it one of the best choices of video cameras for beginner filmmakers. Other features of this full-frame camera include a touchscreen display, dual SD card slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and one-touch image transfer. However, since it weighs 712 g, beginners might not want to carry it everywhere.
Image: Courtesy Amazon India
2 /9
This, too, is a versatile mirrorless camera and a beginner’s best friend. With 24.2 megapixels, the Canon EOS is enhanced with an APS-C-sized CMOS sensor for higher image quality. Comparatively, the size and weight (382 g) of this camera are less, making it a great option to carry along for travel.
Powered by the Digic X processor, the Canon EOS gives a whole new definition and ease to autofocus technology and burst shooting speeds. One of the best cameras for beginner videography, it provides 15 FPS mechanical, 23 FPS electronic shutter and RAW burst modes with 0.5 seconds of pre-shooting. The Canon EOS R10 can track a variety of subjects, like people, animals and even vehicles.
Image: Courtesy Amazon India
3 /9
A comparatively affordable model, the Canon EOS RP is a 26.2-MP mirrorless camera that comes with a full-frame CMOS sensor. Its highlight? This is one of Canon’s lightest interchangeable lens cameras, weighing 485 g, and users can shoot 4K-UHD videos. However, it is one of the best cameras for beginner photographers because of the lack of logical lens options. It features the DIGIC 8 processor and eye detection AF (one shot and servo AF). The feature assistant allows new users to easily navigate through this interchangeable lens camera.
Image: Courtesy Amazon India
The Fujifilm X-S10 is the best camera in a mid-range budget for beginners. This 26.1-MP mirrorless camera is powered by an X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and X processor 4, making it fast and easy to use. The 18-film simulation modes, including ETERNA Bleach Bypass, allow users to record and edit in diverse colour themes. The ultimate feature is its six-stop, five-axis in-body image stabilisation (IBIS), which enables smooth shots.
Furthermore, users can shoot 4K videos and easily frame their subject with its face and eye AF tracking. They can even buy this mirrorless camera with a 16-80 mm or an 18-55 mm lens. Owing to its lightweight design and versatility, it is one of the best cameras for beginner vloggers and weighs only 470 g.
Image: Courtesy Amazon India
As for its features, this 24.1-MP camera captures sharp footage, so users can get blur-free photographs. With a shooting speed of 5 FPS, the most special feature of the EOS Rebel is time-lapse. It also has a solid, responsive LCD, a DSLR sensor and an optical viewfinder. To enhance the focal length and the maximum aperture, users can even add the Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS II SLR lens to it.
Image: Courtesy Amazon India
A Japanese company, Pentax specialises in DSLRs and lenPopular for being compatible with a wide number of lenses, the Canon Digital Camera EOS Rebel SL3 will be your go-to camera for trips and adventures. With a comparatively small size, weighing 680 g, and excellent battery life, this DSLR camera is a mix of tried-and-tested features from Canon in one model. This makes it a valuable first-time purchase and works efficiently in the long run.
The K70 is a 24-MP DSLR camera that is an all-rounder choice. With a dust- and weather-resistant body, this camera comes with a shake-reduction mechanism. Its AA filter simulator provides pixel shift resolution with motion correction. The Pentax K-70’s cold-resistant body lets photographers use this camera in extreme weather. Its design makes it easy to grip even when wearing gloves. To capture images at night, the vari-angle LCD monitor includes a night vision red light LCD display.
Powered with the APS CAA filterless CMOS sensor, users can take natural, real-time images. This camera’s five-axis Sensor-Shift (SR) system lets them cut camera shakes. The K70 is compact, but it weighs 907 g. So, be sure to carry it in the right accessory.
Image: Courtesy Amazon India
The Nikon D7500 is a fine combination of a 20.9 MP sensor and an image processing engine similar to that found in the Nikon D500 — a sought-after camera. It features a DX-format CMOS sensor with a 180K-pixel RGB sensor for fine image quality and comes with other features like SnapBridge, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Users can shoot videos in 4K UHD at 30 FPS, which is the latest technology on the market. It comes with various special effects modes like night vision and vivid pop. The Nikon D7500 has a weighted frame (753 g), but it’s also easy to grip.
Image: Courtesy Amazon India
8 /9
The Canon EOS 200 D is the company’s lightest DSLR camera, weighing 450 g. It features a vari-angle LCD and an APS-C CMOS sensor with the DIGIC 8 image processor for a clean, colourful output. The 4K video-recording feature makes it one of the best cameras for beginner vloggers. As it’s easy to carry, users can take it along on nearby or faraway expeditions.
The Canon EOS 200 D also boasts 1,070 shots per charge while using the flash at 50 percent. It works best for both stills and movies, as the Dual Pixel Autofocus (AF) in Live View allows eye detection. Its other features and light body will make the camera a great option for beginners.
Image: Courtesy Amazon India
A 20-MP camera, the Olympus OM-D E M10 Mark IV is one of the best cameras for beginner photographers. It comes with a five-axis in-body image stabilisation feature, which gives users a visually smooth output.
The camera comes with an MOS sensor that is always on connection, making it easy to use. It is capable of 4.5 shutter speed steps. The Olympus OM-D E M10 Mark IV comes with a 14-42-mm lens and a micro four-thirds sensor. Its ultra-compact body weighs about 499 g, which makes it easy to carry along. All these features make E M10 Mark IV one of the best cameras for beginner photography.
Image: Courtesy Amazon India
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Both Nikon and Canon offer some of the best digital cameras. While users can go for Nikon for the ease of use and versatility of their cameras, Canon makes for a suitable choice for its classic features and super compatibility but is bulky.
Answer: Mirrorless cameras offer a fine mix of features for taking videos, making them a super-efficient investment. Also, in a lower price range than DSLRs, you can find amazing entry-level cameras with advance features.
Answer: A mirrorless camera is mostly a recommended choice for beginners. It provides easy autofocus and interface, as well as a compact design.
Answer: The best digital cameras have around 20 MP. However, depending on the output, users can switch from 10 MP (digital) to even 40K (print).
Answer: Based on a February 2023 survey by Shotkit, most photographers were found to be using mirrorless cameras as compared to DSLR cameras.
Answer: The Canon EOS Rebel series is considered the best for beginner DSLR users. They can switch to a 4K-video mode, making it the most popular all-around choice.
Answer: If the same generation of a Nikon and a Canon camera is compared, both produce an equally sharp output.
Answer: Choose Nikon for a better collection of DSLR cameras. Go with Sony for a dynamic range of mirrorless cameras. Both brands offer an excellent full-frame camera range.
Answer: The price of a Nikon or Canon camera depends on the model, generation, image sensor, processor, zoom lenses and accessories.
Answer: As long as they are maintained well and serviced from time to time, a mirrorless camera could last up to 10 years.