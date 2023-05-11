A good camera under INR 10,000 exists and here are the best options to choose from

Photography as a hobby is quite appealing, but the challenge is finding a good camera that is affordable. However, with the booming technology and demand, there are brands that offer a good camera under INR 10,000. And these have efficient features as well for capturing your cheerful everyday moments.

While you can also invest in the best phone with a good camera under INR 10,000, cameras are a dedicated investment for you to flourish your photography skills. Be it Sony CyberShot (Buy it on Flipkart) or Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 (Buy it on Amazon India), prominent brands have amazing cameras that cost minimum but give the maximum output. Here is a brief explanation of the types of cameras available and some considerations to keep in mind before buying the best camera under INR 10,000.

Types of cameras

Point-and-shoot camera

As the name suggests, an automatic film or digital camera has in-built settings for focus and exposure. You can simply set the frame and click a picture. This camera stores the images digitally on a memory card which can easily be transferred through USBs or card readers.

Instant camera

Similar to the Polaroid camera, it is a camera that takes and prints photographs instantly. It’s an aesthetic and Instagram-friendly style of photography that works best for capturing special moments.

Action camera

It is a type of camera that is small in size, lightweight, and easy to wear, mount and carry while travelling or performing adventurous activities. These camcorder-like cameras are one of the best options for travel photography videography.

How to choose the best camera?

The best way to choose the perfect camera within your budget is to go for the type of camera you’re most comfortable with. Next in importance are the key features. This includes comparing details like sensor, megapixels, burst speed, video resolution, shooting speed, lens mount, display, battery life and weight. Lastly, compare the warranty and pick the option that best fits your requirements.

Pick from some of the best cameras under INR 10,000 available in India