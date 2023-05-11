A good camera under INR 10,000 exists and here are the best options to choose from

Photography as a hobby is quite appealing, but the challenge is finding a good camera that is affordable. However, with the booming technology and demand, there are brands that offer a good camera under INR 10,000. And these have efficient features as well for capturing your cheerful everyday moments.
While you can also invest in the best phone with a good camera under INR 10,000, cameras are a dedicated investment for you to flourish your photography skills. Be it Sony CyberShot (Buy it on Flipkart) or Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 (Buy it on Amazon India), prominent brands have amazing cameras that cost minimum but give the maximum output. Here is a brief explanation of the types of cameras available and some considerations to keep in mind before buying the best camera under INR 10,000.
Types of cameras
Point-and-shoot camera
As the name suggests, an automatic film or digital camera has in-built settings for focus and exposure. You can simply set the frame and click a picture. This camera stores the images digitally on a memory card which can easily be transferred through USBs or card readers.
Instant camera
Similar to the Polaroid camera, it is a camera that takes and prints photographs instantly. It’s an aesthetic and Instagram-friendly style of photography that works best for capturing special moments.
Action camera
It is a type of camera that is small in size, lightweight, and easy to wear, mount and carry while travelling or performing adventurous activities. These camcorder-like cameras are one of the best options for travel photography videography.
How to choose the best camera?
The best way to choose the perfect camera within your budget is to go for the type of camera you’re most comfortable with. Next in importance are the key features. This includes comparing details like sensor, megapixels, burst speed, video resolution, shooting speed, lens mount, display, battery life and weight. Lastly, compare the warranty and pick the option that best fits your requirements.
Pick from some of the best cameras under INR 10,000 available in India
An ideal choice for beginner photographers, the Sony CyberShot is packed with numerous features. The 20.1-megapixel camera has a CCD image sensor and several shooting modes such as intelligent auto and easy shooting. The CyberShot also offers a 360-degree sweep panorama mode for you to take scenic, sweeping shots. The 4.6–23mm lens of the camera is capable of 5x optical zoom and 13x digital zoom. This one is perfect for wildlife photography.
It is one of the best choices as a point-and-shoot camera under INR 10,000 as it also has features like tracking focus and face tracking focus. The 1/1500 shutter speed lets you take good-quality photos and it also comes with a self-timer. The camera has a 7.82 cm LCD screen and can record videos in HD (1280 p x 720 p). It has a lithium battery and weighs 125 grams.
(Image: Courtesy Sony Cybershot DSC W800 Point and Shoot Camera/ Flipkart)
An Instagram favourite, the Instax is best for those who like making memories and having them photographed and printed on the spot. This Fujifilm instant camera comes with a new selfie mode and a close-up lens attachment. It also features a built-in flash and automatic exposure measurement for perfectly lit images with a soft look (high-key mode).
The camera features an optical viewfinder and can focus up to 60 cm. The Instax Mini 9 comes with two AA-size 1.5V alkaline batteries, which last for 100 shots or 10 Instax mini film packs. The print size is W 54 x H 86 mm, and the image size is W 46 x H 62 mm. It weighs 363 grams. The Instax mini 9 camera also comes with a hand strap, a close-up lens attachment, two AA batteries and a one-year manufacturer’s warranty.
(Image: Courtesy Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera/ Amazon India)
If you like to have a digital copy of the photos taken with your instant camera, then the Kodak Printomatic is the best choice for you. It comes with a microSD card to save photos digitally and also prints high-quality 5 x 7.6 cm photos. The compact size of the camera makes it easy to carry and it weighs around 454 grams. This 5-megapixel camera with 1x optical zoom has a 7.62 cm LCD screen. The Kodak camera comes with a lithium-ion battery.
(Image: Courtesy Kodak Printomatic Digital Instant Print Camera/ Amazon India)
Yes, you can also opt for this best action camera under INR 10,000 as well. The Cason CN10 is for adventure seekers who like to record their fun activities (within a budget). This 24-megapixel camera is perfect for vlogging as it lets you produce 4K videos at 60 fps, offers 4x optical zoom, and comes with an external mic for clear sound. It features a CMOS of size 3 cm, an LCD touchscreen of size 5 cm.
The action camera weighs only 60 grams and is water resistant up to 30 metres, so you can take it along wherever you go — swimming, skiing, snorkelling, skating or anywhere else. The best part is that the camera comes with several shooting modes such as time lapse, slow motion and burst photo.
(Image: Courtesy Cason CN10 4K Action Camera/ Flipkart)
The Instax Wide 300 is another instant camera from Fujifilm that looks pretty stylish. The camera comes with an extended 95 mm f14 lens with two focus zones and 0.4x optical zoom. While taking photographs, it also lets you have light and dark control for the perfect frame. The maximum shutter speed of the camera is 1/64 second, and the minimum is 1/200 second. It comes with two AA batteries and weighs 953 grams.
(Image: Courtesy Fujifilm Instax Wide 300 Instant Film Camera/ Amazon India)
Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.
(Hero Image: Courtesy Amazon India; Featured Image: Courtesy Timothy Paule/ Pexels)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: 8K cameras in India start from around INR 3,59,995 for the one like Canon EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless digital camera. Depending on the features, an 8K camera can also go up to INR 5,59,990 for a camera like the Sony Alpha ILCE-1 mirrorless full-frame camera.
Answer: The Fujifilm Instax Mini 9, priced at INR 5,530, and the Sony Cyber-shot DSC-W800, priced at INR 6,990, are two of the lowest-priced cameras within a budget of INR 10,000.
Answer: The best way to carry a camera safely while travelling is to keep it in a padded case.
Answer: The Sony CyberShot DSC-W800 with a 4.6–23mm lens, 5x optical zoom and 13x digital zoom and the Cason CN10 with 4x optical zoom are two of the best cameras under INR 10,000 for wildlife photography.
Answer: Cason CN10 and similar action cameras are the best vlogging cameras that are under INR 10,000 and are available in India.