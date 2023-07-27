Best GPS cameras to geotag your photos on the go

If you are an avid travel photographer, you must be aware of the benefits of a global positioning system (GPS) tracking system in your camera. The GPS feature not only lets you pin down the physical coordinates of your photograph but also helps you store the location of an image on the globe for future reference.
While the market is filled with a large variety of point-and-shoot cameras, not all of them are equipped with the same features. Designed especially for photography enthusiasts, GPS cameras allow your freshly captured photos and videos to be tagged with geographical information along with their time and date.
What is a GPS camera?
Some cameras come with an in-built system to receive GPS signals letting you record the location and time of the day a photograph is taken. With these GPS tracking cameras, you can also record other parameters like latitude, longitude, date, time chart, weather etc.
These devices can record the location without internet connectivity or cellular service. In some cameras, you can even switch off the feature temporarily when not needed.
How does it work?
Signals from satellites orbiting the earth help GPS cameras geotag your photos efficiently. These transmissions aid the device mark the parameters by sending the exact coordinates.
The details thus captured are stored in an exchangeable image format (EXIF) data file along with the snapshot.
What are the uses of a GPS camera
Primarily, a GPS camera lets you record basic details like the date, time and location of the photograph. This is useful for documentation purposes for all photographers on the go.
Furthermore, if you are someone who loves wildlife photography, this feature will also help you mark the exact authentic coordinates of where you spotted a rare animal or plant species.
How to choose the right one for you
The best way to zero in on a good GPS camera is to first figure out your requirements from the device. If you are a professional photographer, you would need a high-end camera from a reputed brand with the most advanced technology. On the other hand, if you are someone who considers photography as a hobby, you might want to only invest in a camera with basic functions like different shooting modes, focus and zoom.
Additionally, you can talk to experts or watch expert vlogs and unboxing videos to understand various functions and features before investing in one.
Here are some of the best GPS cameras that you should invest in
The EOS 6D Mark II camera is the lightest DSLR in the EOS full-frame DSLR line-up from Canon. It has a 26.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor that facilitates ample light gathering, making it suitable for capturing rich colour gradations in even darker conditions.
This DSLR also has an inbuilt GPS that lets you stamp the geological coordinates of your photos among other functions. Additionally, its WiFi/NFC connectivity allows you to transfer photo and movie files to smartphones, which can then be uploaded onto cloud storage or to social media.
The Hero 11 Go Pro should be your go to camera if you are seeking high-quality video stabilisation. This device can also be the best option for you if you are a vlogger or social media enthusiast, who loves shooting vertical clicks on the go.
The GPS functionality in the camera can be switched on or off from ‘Preferences’ section of your camera. Extremely durable, it is waterproof up to 33 feet and features a cold weather enduro battery.
The Olympus TG-6 waterproof camera is designed for a true adventurer. This F2.0 high-speed wide-angle lens camera can endure extreme weather conditions and is ideal for shooting underwater or in freezing climates. It allows you to shoot 20 frames per second sequentially. It is also dustproof and shockproof.
Additionally, the inbuilt geotagging function can be accessed via any smartphone.
This small camera can be conveniently mounted behind the rearview mirror of your car to record and save videos. It has a wide 140-degree lens that records 1080p video with Garmin Clarity HDR optics. These videos get automatically uploaded via a WiFi connection to a secure online vault that can be accessed later. The inbuilt GPS lets you track information quickly, making recording and transferring travel footage a piece of cake.
A voice control option is also available for selected languages that let you use voice commands to save video, start/stop audio recording and take photos.
The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR camera features a 30.4 MP high-resolution and high-speed (full frame) CMOS sensor and an ISO range of ISO 100-32000. This camera lets you capture even the finest details with great precision. with its wide autofocus points. Thus, you can get the benefit of fast and accurate focus while taking stills and shooting 4K videos. It also comes with an inbuilt GPS facility.
The Nikon Z 9 Digital Camera is a professional-grade full-frame mirrorless camera. The camera features nine types of simultaneous subject detection modes for stills and videos. Additionally, it has a real-live viewfinder with no blackout period and features 8K UHD/30p in-camera recording that can capture up to approximately 125 minutes.
It has a flexible four-axis vertical and horizontal tilting monitor along with an integrated vertical grip for increased stability of shooting from various angles. The precise in-built GPS system is an added feature that makes it perfect for beginner travel photographers. This camera should be your pick if you are looking at crisp images with intense colour payoff.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: The price of a cameras with specific features like GPS are more than that of a usual camera. The rate will depend upon the features that you want in your device.
Answer: No, a GPS camera lets you stamp the GPS information on the photos you take, which will let you keep a track of the places you have visited. For navigation, you need to use specific apps or devices designed for the purpose.
Answer: You need to be wary of hacking and inadequate encryptions when you use a tracking device. However, if used judiciously, GPS is a great feature for your camera.
Answer: Yes, the GPS data gets stored as EXIF files. You can import the details to your computer.
Answer: The information from a GPS camera is mostly reliable. Depending on the quality and make of a model, there will be little to no margin of error.
Answer: No, GPS cameras can work without an internet connection.
Answer: Yes, you can turn off the GPS function on a GPS camera for most models.