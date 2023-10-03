8 of the best iPhone power banks that will never let it run out of battery

Smartphones are now our primary gadget of choice when it comes to communication, entertainment, navigation and digital payments. So, it’s no surprise that they occasionally get low on battery when we use them over the course of a long day. If you frequently find yourself in this situation, iPhone power banks are the answer. This device will ensure that you can safely and efficiently power up your phone even on the go.
The latest Apple phone series, like the iPhone 13, 14 and 15, offers a 3200mAh battery life and above, which lasts for a day to a couple of days, depending on usage. But this often is not enough if you take photographs, watch videos, play games or listen to music frequently. Hence, power banks for iPhone provide added life to your phone, so you can seamlessly use it while on the move.
Choose a power bank compatible with an iPhone
While the latest Apple iPhone 15 series now has a Type-C connector, the 11, 12, 13 and 14 phones come with a lightning cable and a Type-C pin. As a result, your choice of power bank must have a Type C input port. Along with that, an additional Type A USB port will make your choice more versatile, as it’ll let you charge other devices like Android phones and earphones.
Do power banks affect the battery life of an iPhone?
Power banks from renowned brands generally do not cause harm to the battery health of an iPhone. They are designed similarly to phone chargers. However, it’s important to choose a high-quality product, as low-quality devices can cause damage to the phone.
Considerations while choosing a power bank for your iPhone
Battery capacity: Some of the best-quality power banks for iPhones come with a capacity of 5000mAh, 10000mAh and 20000mAh. Choose one that gives around 1.5, 2 or 4 times the amount of iPhone charging, respectively.
If you are spending extended periods away from a reliable charging station, opt for a battery with a larger capacity. Although lower capacity gives you less charging time, they are ideal for carrying around daily.
Size and weight: This plays a crucial role in having a power backup suitable for your requirements when you are on the go. Choose models that are lighter in weight to enhance portability.
Go wireless: The iPhone 12, 13, 14, and 15 series are equipped with MagSafe, a magnetic technology from Apple that allows users to charge wirelessly. A power bank with this option lets you avoid a tangle of wires. Some models also feature a kickstand that lets you watch videos while the phone is charging.
Here are the 8 best power banks for iPhones in India
This is one of the best and most affordable options powered by a MagSafe battery pack. Designed with Apple-certified MFi technology, the Anker power bank has 5,000mAh of power and a strong magnetic pull that ensures that your phone charges safely and efficiently. This power bank also comes with a USB-C port, ensuring versatility and power backup for your other compatible devices.
The built-in foldable kickstand allows you to charge the phone while watching films or videos. It keeps the phone upright at a comfortable viewing angle. The Anker 622 power bank is only 12.8 mm thick, so you can take calls, selfies and more single-handedly. Its overall weight is only 141.75 grams, owing to Anker’s new Mini Cell technology, which helps reduce the size of the overall battery.
Disclaimer: The Anker portable charger is not compatible with non-magnetic phone cases and should be avoided in the case of the iPhone 12 Mini and 13 Mini. When used with iPhone 14 Pro or 13 Pro, the power bank exceeds the bottom edge of the phone when the kickstand is being used.
With 20000mAh of power in a compact body, the URBN power bank is perfect when you’re out for a longer duration. Be it road trips, camping or a long train or air travel, this nano power bank is easy to carry, as it weighs just 213 grams. It features a dual Type C power delivery (PD) output and one USB-A output for quick charging. With the 50 per cent Two-Way Fast Charge, you can recharge your power bank and your devices simultaneously.
This model is equipped with 12 layers of circuit protection. It ensures complete safety and protection for devices against overcharging, overheating and other potential hazards.
If you’re looking for a durable model that withstands accidental drops or the wear and tear of travel, your search ends with the Ambrane power bank. It comes with a 20000mAh battery, weighs 411 grams and features triple ports to charge three devices simultaneously. This includes two USB ports and one Type C port. To charge the power bank, a Type C port is provided.
Ambrane’s quick charge 3.0 and 20 watts of power delivery for both input and output allow this portable model to offer higher levels of power than the standard charging of 10 watts. It also has multi-layers of chipset protection to prevent overcharging, overheating and short-circuiting while charging your devices. Lastly, the Ambrane power bank comes with two-way charging for both the power bank and your devices simultaneously.
Whether you’re commuting from work or going on a short trip, here’s a power bank that is lightweight and features a powerful Li-ion battery backup. Weighing just 172 grams, the Coolnut power bank has a battery capacity of 10000mAh. The best thing about this charger is that it is compatible with almost any smartphone or USB device, like an iPhone, Samsung, MI, tablet, DSLR, smartwatch and Wi-Fi router. This power bank comes with two 22.5-watt ports: Type-C and USB. It also comes with an LED battery indicator.
The multiple-quick charge protocol supports your fast charging needs. An intelligent power manager integrated circuit protects your devices against any charging accidents, including excess current, overheating and overcharging during charging.
Carrying this Qubo power bank will make your long flights, hectic office days and business visits stress-free, as it’ll prevent your phone’s battery from running out. With a 5000mAh battery, the model is designed for wireless charging and is compatible with the iPhone’s MagSafe technology. It has a stronghold and fits perfectly on your iPhone without blocking the camera lens. This allows you to use it even while charging your iPhone. The power bank also comes with an LED battery indicator.
Featuring a 15-watt maximum wireless power output, a 20-watt maximum USB C power output and an optional lightning port input, this power bank has a sleek design with a premium PU leather back flap that acts like a stand. This supports your iPhone and AirPod batteries while you’re on the move. The power bank is compatible with the Apple iPhone 14, 13, 12 Pro Max, Pro and Mini series and supports the iPhone 11 and X series by placing a metal ring at the back. It is compatible with AirPods 3rd Gen and Pro as well. These features make it one of the best wireless options for iPhones.
Equipped with Apple’s MagSafe battery pack, the ESR offers the perfect wireless charging for your phone. Weighing just 223 grams, it comes with an adjustable built-in kickstand that enhances portability. It has a 10000-mAh battery capacity, features 7.5-watt wireless charging and a 20-watt wired charging port.
This MagSafe-compatible battery pack is compatible with charging the iPhone 12, 13, 14 and 15 series about 1.7 times. While its powerful magnets exude 1,000 grams of holding force, the kickstand makes it convenient for you to charge the phone and easily continue browsing or FaceTiming on the go. Additionally, the conveniently located side USB-C port makes it possible to simultaneously charge your phone and the power bank.
The Belkin power bank is perfect for multitaskers. Featuring a super slim design, the portable charger weighs 211 grams, making it easy to carry everywhere. It comes with 10000mAh of power, which means it can tentatively fully recharge an iPhone 12 twice.
You can keep all your smart gadgets running with three 15-watt ports: two USB-A and one USB-C. An iPhone power bank cable is included to recharge the device. The level of charge on the power bank can be checked with the help of the LED light display.
A well-known battery brand, Duracell brings this slim power bank so that your iPhone and other devices continue to have substantial battery backup even when you are away from a charging port. Weighing 327 grams, the 20000mAh power bank allows you to charge three devices simultaneously. It auto-detects the connected devices and has three 22.5-watt ports: USB-C, Micro USB for output and USB-A and USB-C for input.
Additionally, the portable model has a quick charging capability and offers the highest level of safety against short circuits, overvoltage and overcurrent. It also has LED lights that indicate the battery level of the power bank.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Is a 10000mAh power bank good for an iPhone?
A 10000mAh power bank provides up to 10 hours of battery life for an iPhone. This is enough to last you for short trips or time away from a charging port. The Coolnut Power Bank, ESR Wireless Power Bank and Belkin 10000mAh Slim Power Bank are some of the best 10000mAh power banks available to buy in India.
– Is it safe to use a power bank to charge an iPhone?
Yes, it is safe to charge your iPhone via a power bank as long as you use a high-quality product. Additionally, these portable chargers have built-in security features that protect against overcharging, overheating and other risks.
– Which power bank is most suitable for an iPhone?
An iPhone wireless power bank with MagSafe or other high-quality portable chargers with Type-C ports is perfect to use for battery backup for Apple phones and other devices like AirPods.
– Does Apple make their own power banks?
Apple provides a variety of power banks, including those made especially for iPhone models. These include the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack and Apple Smart Battery Case.
– How frequently can we charge the iPhone from the power bank?
Some of the battery capacities available in the highest-quality power banks are 5000mAh, 10000mAh and 20000mAh. These provide approximately 1.5, 2 or 4 times the amount of iPhone charging, accordingly.
– Which type of power bank is better for an iPhone?
For battery backup for Apple phones and other gadgets like AirPods, a wireless power bank for iPhones with MagSafe or other premium portable chargers with Type-C connectors are ideal.