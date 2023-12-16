On the road with John Abraham: A close look at his coveted bike collection

In the glitzy world of Bollywood, where luxury cars and glamourous lifestyles often take center stage, John Abraham stands out as a unique personality who is just as passionate about his motorcycles as he is about his acting career. Renowned for his rugged charm and action-packed performances, John Abraham’s love for bikes is no secret. Here’s a look at John Abraham’s bike collection.

John Abraham’s bike collection is a fascinating blend of power and style. From modern speed demons to classic beauties, each bike in his garage tells a story of his journey as a biking enthusiast. As fans await his next film, they can also appreciate the thrilling ride that John Abraham takes off-screen, cruising through life on his impressive collection of two-wheeled wonders. The actor, producer, and former model has amassed a remarkable collection of two-wheeled marvels that not only reflects his personality but also showcases his deep-seated passion for motorcycles.

All about John Abraham’s bike collection

Yamaha V-Max

John Abraham’s bike collection is a testament to his affinity for high-performance machines. One of the jewels in his collection is the Yamaha VMAX, a muscular cruiser known for its powerful V4 engine and distinctive styling. The VMAX perfectly complements Abraham’s tough and muscular image, both on and off the screen. It costs a whopping INR 27.35 lakhs and adds a great deal to his net worth.

MV Agusta F3 800

This luxury Italian horse is priced at INR 15.59 lakh and one of the most prized possessions of the actor. This 2013 bike boasts of high-tech features such as compact dimensions, high-set footpegs, a single-sided swing arm, the triple exhaust tips, among others. Having launched in 2013, this bike was powered by an 800cc, liquid-cooled in-line three-cylinder engine that made 148bhp and 88Nm of torque at the time.

Aprilia RSV4 RF

For the adventure-seeking side of the actor, the Aprilia RSV4 RF is a standout choice. Known for its superb handling and performance capabilities, this is a high-performance naked bike that adds a dose of adrenaline to John Abraham’s impressive lineup. Coming with a price tag of INR 25 lakh approx, this is another Italian bike in his collection. A limited and more powerful edition of the RSV4 RR, this bike features the absolute best of wheels, suspension, braking, electronics, and everything a biking enthusiast wants in a flagship sports bike.

Ducati Panigale V4

An iconic bike for anyone who loves motor, the Ducati Panigale V4 is a priceless addition to John Abraham’s bike collection. This is another stunning piece of Italian engineering that epitomises performance and style.The flagship sportbike known for its aggressive design, cutting-edge technology, and exceptional power, features a powerful 1100 cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine that makes 211bhp and 123Nm of torque with the help of a 6-speed gearbox. This ensures an exhilarating riding experience. This beast costs between INR 27.41 lakh and INR 69.99 lakh in India.

Yamaha RD350

A classic beauty and timeless icon, John Abraham’s bike collection also pays homage to classic bikes. The Yamaha RD350, a legendary two-stroke motorcycle, finds a place in his garage, showcasing Abraham’s appreciation for vintage rides. The RD350 is not just a motorcycle; it’s a piece of history that adds a nostalgic charm to the actor’s collection. This bike makes around 30bhp and 32Nm of torque with the help of a 6-speed gearbox. Its production ahs discontinued in India in the 1980s, so it has to be imported specially. Even Mahendra Singh Dhoni owns a RD350.

Yamaha V-Max: 60th Anniversary Special

This bike was a limited production run to commemorate Yamaha’s 60th anniversary, making it a collector’s item for motorcycle enthusiasts. And by now, we know John Abraham’s love for bikes. So it is not a surprise that he owns one. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, including traction control and adjustable suspension for a customisable and controlled ride, this bike is powered by a high-performance V4 engine, delivering jaw-dropping power and torque for a smooth riding experience.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy John Abraham/Instagram