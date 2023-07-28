All about Amevi, world’s most expensive superyacht worth INR 1000 cr

You might have heard of or read about a lot of ridiculously expensive things owned by celebrities and businessmen and their expensive tastes. From Ambanis and Adanis to Bollywood stars, the ultra-rich of India have a penchant for all things luxury. But the world’s most expensive yacht, the Amevi superyacht can put even the most extravagant things to shame. And it is owned by none other than the steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal.

In India, super yachts are owned by a lot of the ultra rich. Both Anil and Mukesh Ambani own separate yachts. Adi Godrej and Gautam Singhania have their own yachts. Former billionaire and tycoon Vijay Mallya also owned Empress of India, one of the most expensive yachts in the world. But Lakshmi Mittal’s Amevi superyacht is a league ahead of all its contemporaries. Let’s find out all about it, while we daydream about being on a yacht vacation.

All about Lakshmi Mittal’s Amevi superyacht

Who built the Amevi superyacht?

The Amevi superyacht was built in 2007 by Oceanco, a shipyard based in the Netherlands and designed by Nuvolari Lenard. Oceanco is a team of experts who merge the expertise of old-world Dutch craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology to create unparalleled masterpieces.

Specifications

The superyacht is 80 metres (262 ft) long with a moulded beam of 14.2 metres (46.6 ft) and can accommodate up to 16 guests and 22 crew members. With a gross tonnage of 2,310 tonnes, the yacht has twin MTU 16V 595 TE70 engines with a total power of 9,100 HP (6,800 kW). The yacht reaches a maximum speed of 18.5 knots or 34.3 kmph, with a cruising speed of around 14 knots or 26 kmph.

Price of Amevi superyacht

Reportedly, the price of this majestic piece of luxury is USD 125 million (INR 1,024 crore approx).

Interiors

The interiors of the Lakshmi Mittal-owned superyacht was done by renowned interior designer Alberto Pinto who is known for his work in commercial spaces like offices and hotels and private jets.

Amevi features a magnificent sky lounge, with a heated swimming pool, offering panoramic views and a large terrace to get to the sun decks. The yacht also features a gym, a private movie theatre, massage room and salon, a helipad, and a stabilised pool table.

Accommodation

The luxury yacht has eight exquisite suites to accommodate 16 guests. Onboard are three VIP staterooms, a double cabin, and two twin cabins on the main deck, featuring large plasma screens. The owner’s suite on the upper deck features a cut above the rest, with a full-beam design. It also includes a lounge and private a outdoor space with two jacuzzis.

All Images: Courtesy superyachts.com