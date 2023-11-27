Top luxury cars with the best mileage: Lexus ES, Porsche Cayenne and more

Luxury cars have always been all about comfort, the coolest features and elegant styling. Additionally, one can expect an engine that ensures smooth delivery of torque and a suspension system that offers a hint of sportiness. However, being in an era of sustainable living, luxury car makers of today also need to consider pollution concerns and fuel efficiency. Electric power allows vehicles to cut down on emissions and extract splendid mileage, but the technology is still impractical and pricey. The onus, therefore, falls onto the humble internal combustion engines to extract high mileage from luxury cars.
While petrol and diesel engines can only do much, the advent of hybrid technology has helped luxurious cars deliver gas mileage that could put compact economy hatchbacks to shame. Yes, we are not kidding! A Lexus ES 300h — a compact luxury sedan — grabs eyes with its advertised mileage figure of 23 kmpl. Similarly, the sporty luxury crossover, Porsche Cayenne can attain mileage figures of up to 40 kmpl in its hybrid guise.
So if you’re planning on investing in a premium beast which won’t be a gas guzzler, this is the best category to choose from. Wondering which other vehicles offer the best mileage in the luxury cars segment that are worth owning today? We have prepared a list of all the luxury cars that deliver high mileage without compromising the indulgences and excesses of your dream automobile.
Luxury cars with the best mileage for a smart splurge in 2023
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /7
The BMW 5 Series offers a delicate balance of sporty dynamics, comfort and good mileage. The BMW 520d with its 2-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine promises to deliver an impressive mileage of 20 kmpl, which is on par with several economy hatchbacks. While the diesel engine is only available in the base trim of the 5 series, all the basic luxury features such as an infotainment system, ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control and a host of standard safety features are on offer.
The BMW 520d starts at a price of INR 65.40 lakhs ex-showroom.
(Image Credits: Courtesy BMW)
2 /7
Lexus benefits from the robust hybrid technology developed and finessed by Toyota over the years and hence, its luxury cars excel in gas mileage. Belonging to the Lexus ES series, the 300h is a highly refined compact luxury sedan that promises to deliver a mileage of 23 kmpl. Such astonishing mileage is achieved by a combination of a 2.5-litre petrol engine, an electric motor and a highly aerodynamic design. On the inside, the Lexus ES 300h all the luxuries that you expect from a car of this price range such as a heads-up display, a 17-speaker audio system, climate control, powered seats and more.
The Lexus ES 300h is competitively priced in the executive saloon space, starting at INR 67.9 lakhs ex-showroom.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Lexus)
3 /7
The Lexus LS 500h competes with the Mercedes Benz S Class and BMW 7 series but it outclasses both of them with its luxury and fuel efficiency. This hybrid luxury sedan can deliver up to 15.4 kmpl of gas mileage, which is incredible for a car of this size. This is achieved despite a 3.5-litre V6 engine mated to an electric motor. The LS 500h also boasts class-leading luxuries such as massaging seats, a 23-speaker audio system, a state-of-the-art infotainment system and lots more.
You can get the Lexus LS 500h at a starting price of INR 1.95 crores.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Lexus)
4 /7
If are into SUVs, Lexus has a lineup of highly desirable hybrid crossover SUVs to draw attention. The Lexus RX, which recently got a major upgrade, makes it to this list as the only SUV with a mileage figure of 18.8 kmpl. Of course, this kind of mileage figure on an SUV can only be made possible by an efficient hybrid system underneath. However, when you need performance, the RX 350h can pick up its skirts and dash to 100 kmph in 7.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 200 kmph. A Japanese-themed cabin livens up the mood along with a generous set of features such as a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, ventilated seats, ambient lighting and more.
Starting a INR 95.8 lakhs ex-showroom, you can’t get a performance SUV as well-appointed as the RX 350h that is kinder to the environment.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Lexus)
5 /7
Toyota’s flagship van happens to be a popular ride for the filmstars and celebrities around the world and there are good reasons behind it. While it’s loaded to the teeth, it also happens to be as fuel-efficient as an affordable Hyundai or Suzuki economy hatchback!
Don’t let its imposing looks fool you as the hybrid engine underneath manages to extract a gas mileage of 16 kmpl. Keep in mind that the Vellfire doesn’t skip on luxuries that most luxurious limousines have to offer. Features like a dual sunroof, an infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, lounge seats with heating and cooling functionality, a roof-mounted rear display, a 17-speaker JBL audio system and much more are on offer for the occupants.
The Vellfire starts at a price of INR 87 lakhs ex-showroom.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Toyota)
6 /7
The Porsche Cayenne is one of the sportiest SUVs that doesn’t spare luxury. The Cayenne got a major facelift for 2023 and beyond, offering much better driving dynamics and an overhauled interior. The most efficient variant in the Cayenne range is the Cayenne E-Hybrid, which as the name suggests, features a hybrid petrol propulsion system. The SUV, as Porsche claims, can attain mileage figures of up to 41.6 kmpl, which is exceptional for a vehicle of its class. The hybrid system plays a key role in achieving such a long range but when you floor the accelerator pedal, it accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds. That’s blistering quick by any standards. It also offers an advanced digital cockpit experience and pampers its occupants in utmost luxury.
The Porsche Cayenne range starts at a price of INR 1.35 crores.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Porsche)
7 /7
The Mercedes Benz C-Class isn’t the most luxurious car Mercedes sells but in its diesel guise, it is a great mileage machine. The Mercedes Benz C220d with its 2-litre diesel engine with an automatic gearbox promises a fuel efficiency of 23 kmpl. That’s a cost-effective way to go around town with all the basic luxuries that Mercedes Benz customers come to expect from the brand. You get a large infotainment system with a touchscreen display, ambient lighting, a sunroof, powered seats, Active Brake Assist, Active Park Assist, a rain–sensing windscreen wiper and more.
The new Mercedes C220d starts at a price of INR 56 lakhs ex-showroom.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Mercedes Benz)
(Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Pexels / Erik Mclean)
This story first appeared on Augustman India.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Which luxury car gives the best mileage?
The Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid currently offers the best mileage figure of 41 kmpl.
– Do luxury cars give high mileage?
Only a few luxury cars that rely on hybrid propulsion systems are able to offer a high mileage.
– Which is the best luxury SUV that gives high mileage?
The Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid offers the best mileage of any luxury SUV.