Take a peek into the world of timeless luxury with Virat Kohli’s watch collection

Ex-skipper Virat Kohli is a legend for a reason. A cricketing sensation at par with the icons of the sports world, Virat Kohli’s batting stint comes with a lot of perfection and style. But his style is not just limited to his sport, it delves into the world of luxury fashion as well. Virat Kohli’s watch collection is the biggest proof. And that’s what we are looking at today.

With a current net worth of INR 1,050 crores, King Kohli truly lives life king size! And with a king size life comes expensive taste, and his watch and car collection reflect that. His uber expensive watch collection consists of the rarest and most exquisite pieces from around the world. A horologist’s haven, this collection consists of everything, from Patek Philippe to Rolex Daytona and more. Here’s an extensive look into Virat Kohli’s watch collection.

Virat Kohli’s watch collection

Richard Mille RM 011 Felipe Massa Rose Gold

In 2007, Richard Mille collaborated with Felip Massa and released a new watch, the RM 011. It was named named after the F1 driver, and is inspired by the precision of F1 cars that are engineered and developed to perform excetionally on the race tracks. Priced at INR 3.5 crores, the chronograph is designed for exceptional adaptability. It is an automatic chronograph that is equipped with a variable geometry rotor.

Hublot Big Bang UNICO Full Magic Gold

A limited edition watch, Hublot made only 200 of these to mark the fusion of its two pillars- the big bang unico, and the magic gold alloy. Priced at INR 36 lakhs, this watch was unveiled in 2011. Engineered with high-tech crafts of ceramic, the 18K gold watch is unalterable and scratchproof. In case you didn’t know, scratchproof gold never existed before, so Hublot inverted its own. That’s what makes this such a priceless addition to Virat Kohli’s watch collection.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph

Entirely encased in ceramic, starting from the pushpieces, crown, pushpiece guards and case, this item in Virat Kohli’s watch collection comes with a price tag of a whopping INR 1.7 crores. The ceramic case is glareproofed with sapphire crystal and the sapphire dial and black counters are adorned with white gold applied hour-markers and the classic Royal Oak hands. This is a truly timeless piece and definitely an object of ency for all watch enthusiasts out there.

Tag Heuer Carrera 02 Tourbillon

One of the bestselling editions of Tag Heuer, the Carrera Heuer 02 Tourbillon is one where each piece has to go through no less than three weeks of intense testing to make sure that it meets the strict chronometer accuracy standards of the Swiss testing agency COSC. Featuring a lightweight flying tourbillon at 6 o’clock, the column wheel is done with a beautiful black finish. Just 45 mm in diameter, the watch is water resistant to 100 meters. It comes with a price tag of INR 1.5 crores and a true fit for the batting legend.

Patek Philippe Nautilus

A truly luxury sport watch for one of the best sportsman. The Patek Philippe Nautilus features a rounded octagonal shape of its bezel and a horizontally embossed dial. An epitome of luxury since 1976, it is available in four shades- stell, rose gold, white gold and two-tone combinations. Coming to the price tag, it is not for the faint-hearted. But at INR 57 lakhs, it is the perfect fit in Virat Kohli’s watch collection.

Rolex Daytona Rainbow Everose Gold

The Daytona was launched in 1963 and since then it has gone on to acquire an iconic status in the world of watchmaking. Even though its name is linked to a famous racetrack, this chronograph has been consistently redeveloped and improved with time, making it reliable and precise with time. The official website asks “Watch or legend?” and we are more inclined towards the latter. It is no surprise that this timeless piece worth INR 4.6 crores has found a place in Virat Kohli’s watch collection.

All Images: Courtesy official website

Hero and Featured Images: courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram