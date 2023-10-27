Here’s why the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 is a must visit at the NMACC

Mercedes’ concept from 2016 has been influential in the development of electric cars and serves as an interesting showcase for auto and design enthusiasts

Mercedes-Benz has kickstarted their partnership with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) with the showcase of the Vision Maybach 6 electric car concept. The Vison Maybach 6 will be the first of a number of previews of Mercedes-Benz concepts that NMACC is set to play host to, as part of its partnership with the brand. The concept is set to be displayed at the NMACC for the next couple of months. The partnership will also help the luxury carmaker offer luxury experiences for its customers involving art, culture, fashion at the cultural centre.

The Vision Maybach 6 was first showcased in 2016 at Pebble Beach in California, and has since gone on to grace several Mercedes-Benz events and auto expos across the world before arriving on our shores. In the flesh, the Vision Maybach 6 is ludicrously long (almost six metres) and features the sort of extravagant styling reminiscent of the early 1900s with a touch of modern design flair.

Created under the supervision of the brand’s head of design, Gorden Wagener, the Vision Maybach 6 features several classic Maybach themes. The concept’s striking grille, for instance, draws inspiration from past Maybach models and features 25 vertical struts. Housed in the large front bumper, the grille is flanked by LED headlights and a sculpted lower section of the bumper. The long bonnet reserves pride of place for the brand’s three-pointed star perched at the very edge. As you move to the side, there’s gullwing doors that open upwards and 24-inch wheels with an unusual wheel cover design. We weren’t, however, able to get a look on the inside of the car.

The exuberant boat-tail design and the long, slippery shape should help the coupe with aerodynamics without the use of any spoilers. At the rear, there’s a curved rear windshield, and slender, horizontally mounted tail lights. Like at the front, there are ducts to extract air around the wheel arches to add to the aerodynamics.

The large coupe gets an 80kWh battery pack that’s secured to the floor with four electric motors (one on each wheel) that together produce 750hp of power. Total range is speculated to be 500km even with such a massive amount of power on offer.

Since 2016, the Vision Maybach 6 has served as inspiration for Mercedes-Benz all-electric models. Today, the brand has a number of high-performance EVs in its portfolio and the Vision Maybach 6 is a showcase of the brand’s relatively early design and engineering direction when it comes to electric cars. Influences from the Vision Maybach 6 can be seen in new-age cars EVs like the brand’s EQS, and EQE.