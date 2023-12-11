Google Pixel 8 Pro to iPhone 15 Plus: Here are 10 of the most popular smartphones in India

Smartphones have simplified and transformed our lives beyond imagination. They’re our preeminent go-to device that enhances connectivity on the go, along with letting you use several apps that cater to your needs, all from a gadget that we can easily carry in our pocket or bag. From staying in touch with friends and family to online banking and shopping, taking photos and videos, and listening to music or watching videos, there’s not much a smartphone can’t do these days. Explore some of India’s most popular smartphones and find out how they can efficiently help you manage your daily activities.
Before you check the top brands and their technical specifications, here are a few crucial factors that you should not compromise on while picking up a flagship smartphone.
What to keep in mind before choosing a mobile phone
Build quality: A solid build quality is synonymous with good hardware. To choose a durable phone, you will need to check the body material – preferably metal or quality polycarbonate. The glass should be a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.
Battery life: Opt for phones with a battery life of 5000mAh or more to enjoy uninterrupted video and audio streaming. Super fast charging is another feature to consider.
Display: AMOLED or OLED displays allow individual pixel control, and thus render crisp images. Good peak brightness allows for contrast between lighter and darker points on an image to reflect accurate highlights and shadows.
Camera: A combination of primary lens, ultrawide lens, telephoto lens and optical zoom are integral to capturing immersive visuals. Features like 4K HDR recording, time-lapse, cinematic mode, night mode, slow motion mode and optical image stabilisation are also great additions.
Memory: Good RAM and a powerful processor are crucial to ensure a smooth, lag-free experience Make sure the phone has more than adequate storage.
Audio: Look for top-notch stereo speakers for a dynamic listening experience.
Most popular smartphones: Check the best buys here
With a sturdy design that lets you fold your phone to fit a tiny pocket or pouch, and the larger screen letting you expand your view, the Oppo Find N2 Flip is truly a game-changer. The FlexForm mode lets you hold your phone in any chosen position. You can watch videos, attend video calls or take breathtaking visuals as the mode also acts as a built-in tripod.
This model features three cameras: a 50MP wide-angle lens, a 112-degree ultra-wide camera and a 32MP front lens. The high-resolution cameras are packed with flagship Sony sensors and MariSilicon X Imaging NPU that promises crisp images even in adverse lighting conditions. This model’s camera system is also co-developed with Hasselblad to give you natural colour calibration.
The phone also features all-day battery life and a 44W SUPERVOOC trademark technology. Its flash charge capacity can charge your phone up to 50 per cent in just 23 minutes. In addition, it incorporates special features like a 3.26-inch customisable cover screen, an interactive digital pet, GIF wallpaper and hands-free selfies.
The Oppo Find N2 Flip is available at a price of INR 89,999.
This premium phone from Vivo features a 6.78-inch full HD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate AMOLED display. It also packs a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9200 and a dedicated V2 imaging chip. The triple camera setup includes a 50MP portrait camera with a Sony IMX758 sensor with an f1.6 aperture and OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 32MP front camera.
This model’s 4700mAh battery is also powered with a Vivo standard charger (FlashCharge adapter 20V/6A) and supports up to 120W.
The Vivo X90 Pro is available at a price of INR 74,800.
This phone boasts a striking symmetrical design made from recycled and eco-conscious materials. It has a 200 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultrawide camera and a 10 MP telephoto camera with a 3x zoom. The 6.8-inch screen features an impressive dynamic AMOLED 2x display. It also includes a 12-megapixel selfie camera along with a powerful 5000mAh battery and features like fast charging and wireless charging.
Note’s signature tool, the S Pen, is also built in. It lets you make sketches and take memos effortlessly, along with highlighting events on a poster or a video to tap and save them into your calendar. With the special Knox Vault, a built-in isolated hardware protection, you can secure your private data like passwords, biometrics and other information efficiently.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is available at a price of INR 1,24,999.
Forged in titanium, the iPhone 15 Pro Max features a strong and light aerospace-grade design along with a ceramic shield front and a textured matt glass back. It comes with a premium 6.7-inch screen size with Super Retina XDR display and ProMotion technology that helps achieve refresh rates up 120Hz. Dynamic Island, an innovative integration of software functions with a pill-shaped cutout at the top of the screen bubbles up alerts and live notifications. An Always-On display keeps your lock screen display active.
The main camera is a 48MP camera with a second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilisation. A 12MP ultra wide camera has a 13mm optical zoom range with a 120-degree field of view. The phone also has a 12MP 2x Telephoto camera enabled by a quad-pixel sensor with 48mm focal length, ƒ/1.78 aperture and second‑generation, sensor‑shift optical image stabilisation. It also features a 120 MP 5x telephoto lens with an optical zoom of 120mm, ƒ/2.8 aperture, 3D sensor‑shift optical image stabilisation, autofocus and a tetraprism design. This model also has an IP rating of 68.
It also offers up to 29 hours of video playback and gets charged up to 50 per cent in just in 30 minutes. The new USB‑C connector lets you charge your Mac or iPad with the same cable you use to charge iPhone 15 Pro, reducing cable clutter.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max is available at a price of INR 1,59,900.
Powered with the Google Tensor G2, the Pixel 7 Pro is truly faster and efficient. The triple camera setup comes with a 5x telephoto lens along with autofocus, which also powers macro focus. It also has a 30x super-resolution zoom that lets you capture high-quality images from far away. A certified Titan M2 security chip ensures multiple layers of security, which keeps your personal information safe. An impressive smooth 6.7-inch display is another striking feature of this phone.
The cinematic blur helps keep the subject being captured in the zoom mode while blurring the surroundings. Other astounding photographic features of Google Pixel include the Magic Eraser, real tone, photo unblur and guided frame make.
Made from polished aluminum, the Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with an IP68 rating and is scratch-resistant, with a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. With easy access to features like At A Glance, Assistant Voice Typing and Quick Phrases, this is one model that’s hard to beat. The adaptive battery can last over 24 hours, and with the extreme battery saver mode, you can get up to 72 hours of battery life.
The Google Pixel 7 Pro is available at a price of INR 69,999.
This flagship phone from Samsung comes with an 86.1 mm customisable flex window and a redesigned flex hinge that allows the phone to be compactly folded into your pocket. With the flex cam, you can make use of any angle to capture images.
Powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 processor, you can enjoy smooth multitasking, seamless graphics and faster AI. A 3700mAh battery that can stretch with the low power mode delivers up to 20 hours of watch time and 57 hours of listening time.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 5G is available at a price of INR 99,999.
A 19.95-inch Super Retine XDR display in an aluminium and glass back body, the iPhone 14 Plus is another popular choice. Powered by a main 12MP main and ultra wide-capable cameras, the device lets you take impressive portrait mode pictures with depth control and use a 2x optical zoom along with a digital zoom up to 5x. The iPhone 14 Plus also offers up to 26 hours of video playback.
The Apple iPhone 14 Plus is available at a price of INR 69,999.
The brightest ever 6.7-inch superactua display, a polished aluminum frame, matt back glass and fully upgraded cameras — these are the numerous factors that make Google Pixel 8 Pro sought after. This model’s chipset is a powerful Google Tensor G3 chip that is custom designed with Google AI to help you render cutting-edge visuals.
This device packs standout features like low-light photos, sharper selfies and best zoom that enable full-resolution photography. The phone has a 50 MP main camera and a 48 MP ultrawide camera with improved macro focus. It also has a 48 MP telephoto camera and a 10.5 MP front camera for taking impressive selfies. The massive 5,050mAh battery promises 24-hour battery life. It is also coupled with fast wireless charging.
The Google Pixel 8 Pro is available at a price of 1,06,999.
A very impressive sound system coupled with unmatched camera performance makes One Plus 11 5G a flagship from the brand. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor allows for a powerful seamless performance. A 50 MM main camera comes with a Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilisation. It also has a 48 MP Ultrawide camera with a Sony IMX581 sensor, a 32 MP telephoto lens with Sony IMX709 sensor and a 2X digital zoom and a 16MP front selfie camera with EIS support.
The display is a 6.7-inch AMOLED with Dolby Vision display with 120 Hz. It also comes with a 5000mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC charging. The phone also packs an impressive dual ‘Reality’ speaker with Dolby Atmos. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner.
The OnePlus 11 5G is available at a price of INR 56,999.
Yet another premium device from Apple, this one has a 48 MP main camera with a 2x telephoto lens that is equipped to capture even minute details, along with Dynamic island that bubbles up important alerts for you.
A stylish aluminium design with a ceramic shield front and a colour-infused glass back is an added attraction. The A16 Bionic chipset paves way for smooth gaming performance and an uninterrupted all-day battery life. This device also has a USB-C type charging port.
The Apple iPhone 15 Plus is available at a price of INR 99,900.
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Which are the best-selling phones in India?
The Samsung Galaxy M04 is one among the most sold phones in India. Others are Realme C53, Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Vivo Y16, Vivo T2x 5G, and the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G.
– Which is the best smartphone under 20k?
Samsung M34, Infinix GT10 Pro, Oneplus Nord Ce 3 Lite 5G, POCO X5 5G, Poco X5 Pro and Moto G84 are the best smartphones under INR 20,000.
– Which are the best-selling mobile brands in India?
Samsung mobile phones and smartphones from Vivo sell the most in India.
– Which is the best smart phone under 12K?
Samsung M14, Redmi 12C, Poco M6 Pro, Infinix Note 30 5G, Poco X5, Realme 11x, Moto G54 and Infinx Zero 5G are the best-selling smartphones to consider under INR 12,000.
– Which are the latest processers used in smartphones?
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Dimensity 9200, Exynos 2300 and Apple A16 Bionic are the latest processors used in smartphones.