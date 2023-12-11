Google Pixel 8 Pro to iPhone 15 Plus: Here are 10 of the most popular smartphones in India

Smartphones have simplified and transformed our lives beyond imagination. They’re our preeminent go-to device that enhances connectivity on the go, along with letting you use several apps that cater to your needs, all from a gadget that we can easily carry in our pocket or bag. From staying in touch with friends and family to online banking and shopping, taking photos and videos, and listening to music or watching videos, there’s not much a smartphone can’t do these days. Explore some of India’s most popular smartphones and find out how they can efficiently help you manage your daily activities.

Before you check the top brands and their technical specifications, here are a few crucial factors that you should not compromise on while picking up a flagship smartphone.

What to keep in mind before choosing a mobile phone

Build quality: A solid build quality is synonymous with good hardware. To choose a durable phone, you will need to check the body material – preferably metal or quality polycarbonate. The glass should be a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Battery life: Opt for phones with a battery life of 5000mAh or more to enjoy uninterrupted video and audio streaming. Super fast charging is another feature to consider.

Display: AMOLED or OLED displays allow individual pixel control, and thus render crisp images. Good peak brightness allows for contrast between lighter and darker points on an image to reflect accurate highlights and shadows.

Camera: A combination of primary lens, ultrawide lens, telephoto lens and optical zoom are integral to capturing immersive visuals. Features like 4K HDR recording, time-lapse, cinematic mode, night mode, slow motion mode and optical image stabilisation are also great additions.

Memory: Good RAM and a powerful processor are crucial to ensure a smooth, lag-free experience Make sure the phone has more than adequate storage.

Audio: Look for top-notch stereo speakers for a dynamic listening experience.

Most popular smartphones: Check the best buys here