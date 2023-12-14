Navigating urban chaos with the MG Comet EV

The Comet EV is MG Motor India’s answer to the need for nimble, efficient transport in the heart of our bustling cities.

Navigating through the heart of Mumbai, the chaos of the city is on full display. The roads are a medley of cars, buses, pedestrians and autorickshaws each vying for a piece of the asphalt. In this hustle and bustle, a nimble, compact mode of transport becomes a necessity. It is in this sort of backdrop that we ended up road-testing the MG Comet EV.

Its dimensions tell a straightforward story—it’s compact, practical, and designed with a purpose. It stretches just a tad longer than a black and yellow autorickshaw, a familiar sight on Mumbai’s roads, yet it opens up to a cosy space for four. This isn’t a whimsical comparison; it’s a pragmatic one. It makes navigating through tight lanes easy, but with the added layer of comfort that a car brings.

Stepping into the MG Comet, there’s a noticeable elevation in the driving position which immediately appeals. The higher perch provides a broad view of the road ahead, a boon when threading through Mumbai’s bustling traffic. The layout of the interior is simple yet thoughtfully designed. It doesn’t overwhelm but presents a clean, uncluttered space, making the driving experience focused and pleasant.

The dual 10.25″ screens, one serving as the infotainment unit and the other as a digital cluster, bring a modern touch to the cabin. They provide all the essential information and connectivity features without any extravagance, aligning well with the Comet’s practical persona. The setup is intuitive, making it easy to toggle through various functions while keeping the driver informed. The simplicity fused with a dash of modernity in the interior setup accentuates the car’s urban-centric design ethos, providing a surprisingly premium feel within a compact, city-friendly footprint.

Starting up the Comet doesn’t follow the conventional turn-of-the-key or push-of-the-button ritual. It takes a seamless step into the future. A simple double tap on the brake pedal and it wakes up, ready to roll. Shifting it to ‘D’ and a gentle push on the accelerator sets it in motion. There’s no creep function, but the car eases into motion smoothly with a light foot, the speed building up in a linear, composed manner devoid of any jerks.

The drive to our favourite local cafe is smooth. The tight turning radius is a boon on Mumbai’s congested roads. A wrong turn is not a hassle but a simple U-turn away. The compact design isn’t just a visual appeal; it’s also a practical solution to the city’s parking woes. One could routinely park the Comet in spaces they’d usually pick for a bike.

The MG Comet is built with city commuting in mind. It’s at ease while navigating through typical city road conditions. At low speeds, the suspension does a good job of soaking up smaller bumps, making the ride quite comfortable. However, hit a big bump or a pothole and you’ll feel it inside the cabin. The short wheelbase, while making it nimble, also means you’ll feel a bit more movement over uneven surfaces. At higher speeds, you’ll want to be a bit cautious over rough patches or sudden bumps as they can cause a bit of a jolt.

There’s not much to talk about on the handling front. This is definitely not a car you’d push hard into corners; it’s more about a relaxed, easy drive. The steering is light, which is a plus in heavy traffic, but it doesn’t offer a lot of feedback, which is okay considering its city-driving persona.

The absence of gear shifts, engine lag, or engine noise makes the ride notably serene. The motor’s 41bhp might seem modest on paper, yet in the city, where pace rarely picks up, it’s more than adequate. The Comet isn’t about a rapid burst of speed; it’s about maintaining a steady, calm pace, easily keeping up with traffic, and having just enough zest for those occasional quick overtakes. The compact frame is both a boon and a bane—while it might get overshadowed by bigger vehicles, it can nimbly slide through tight spots with ease.

The car’s comfort zone is clearly within the city limits. It’s not eager to dash on highways; going beyond 80 km/h isn’t something it’s fond of. The speed climbs steadily to 80 km/h, but post that, the pace dulls. The single-gear setup of the Comet lacks top-end punch. The three driving modes—Eco, Normal, and Sport, allow some character alteration. Eco mode is quite calm and shows restraint, Normal mode adds a bit of pep, and Sport mode, while not transforming it drastically, adds a dose of enthusiasm to the drive.

Regenerative braking in the EV comes with three settings—Heavy, Normal, and Light, each behaving exactly as named. The highest setting could feel a bit jerky if you suddenly lift off the accelerator, but the Normal setting brings a familiar engine-braking feel. Noise, Vibration, & Harshness (NVH) levels are impressively low, thanks to the electric heart and lack of mechanical clatter. However, push the accelerator hard, and the electric motor lets out a whine, while speeds above 60 km/h bring in some tyre and wind noise.

The ARAI-certified range of 230 km seems optimistic but MG says a range of 180 km under normal driving conditions (with the AC running) is achievable, thanks to the prismatic structure of the battery cells. A more realistic range figure with varying driving styles could hover around 150-160 km.

Charging the EV is an overnight affair. With its 17.3 kWh battery, a full charge from 0-100% takes about 7 hours using a 3.3 kW AC home charger. The lack of fast charging is a glaring omission. You’d have to plug it in overnight at the end of a day or two.

MG Motor India ventures into a niche urban market with the Comet, aiming to cater to those looking for that second or third car for quick city errands, for young adults seeking a safer commute, and for those who navigate through tight lanes to get to their destinations. This isn’t about replacing your primary vehicle but rather complementing it, offering a simplified solution to the often stressful city commute. And it is safe to say that MG has executed that blueprint superbly.