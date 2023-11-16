Oppo Find N3 Flip Review: No compromises

Oppo’s flagship foldable continues with the same formula but gets some key upgrades.

Oppo is not new to the foldable game. The Find N3 Flip is the third generation of flip phones that Oppo has invested in. Oppo’s pace of iteration when it comes to foldable devices is remarkably quick. The last gen of Oppo’s flip phone launched earlier this year and this update comes well inside a year of that happening. So, what’s new with the Find N3 Flip? Put simply, a triple camera setup, faster processor and storage, plus a much more refined hinge mechanism. But just listing those changes down doesn’t do justice to some of the choices that Oppo has made with the Find N3 Flip. These choices make a big difference in how usable the Oppo Find N3 Flip is as a regular smartphone. Over the past few days, we have tried to do just that – use the Find N3 Flip as our daily. And it is safe to say that we have been pleasantly surprised. Read on.

Build and design

The basic form factor hasn’t been tinkered with. This means that the 3.26-inch vertically oriented external display continues here. While not too many apps can take advantage of that external display, the ones that do (the likes of Google Maps, Gmail, WhatsApp etc.) do it very well indeed. It is easy to type a quick response to a message or navigate a busy street without having to open up the phone. What’s obviously changed is the triple-camera setup that, as of writing this story, isn’t offered by any of the Find N3 Flip’s competitors. This makes the camera setup far more versatile, but more on that later. Oppo has decided to do away with the textured finish on the back in favour of a glossy one. And while that arguably makes the phone a lot more photogenic, it makes it slippery to hold and a fingerprint magnet. Oppo borrows OnePlus’ alert slider and it works just as you’d expect. The metal and glass construction feels premium and acquits itself well when it comes to building quality. That’s especially true of the hinge. Oppo claims that the hinge has been re-engineered for improved durability. In our time with the device so far, we can easily attest to the fact that it does feel sturdier and a lot smoother in action. More importantly, when you open up the devices, you can barely feel the crease on the screen and it isn’t even very visible in normal use.

Displays

Flip it open and you get a familiar aspect ratio, unlike foldables like Samsung’s Z Flip 5 and Motorola’s Razr Plus. The 6.8-inch AMOLED LTPO display with 2520 x 1080 resolution is a treat to use. With 1600 nits of max brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate, it does have all the important bits covered. More importantly, it has pretty good colour reproduction. The external display too gets 900 nits of brightness and supports HDR10+. Coupled with the dual speakers and their Dolby Atmos support, this makes for a compelling multimedia package.

Camera module

The main camera remains unchanged, but the ultrawide gets an update and there is a new telephoto camera as well. The main camera is a 50MP unit with OIS, that’s complemented by a 48MP ultra-wide and a 32MP 2X telephoto. The main and ultrawide sensors are very good and produce sharp images with a good amount of detail. We were particularly impressed with how the telephoto did a great job of delivering a soft bokeh on portrait shots. The Hasselblad partnership brings some cool filters and shooting modes like the XPAN mode (which emulates the way photos were traditionally developed by turning it into a sort of negative first and then rendering them in a wide 65:24 aspect ratio) which makes the camera app rather fun to use. Being a flip phone, you can use the cover screen as a preview window or you can use it to take selfies with the much better primary camera.

Performance

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 octa-core processor with ARM Immortalis G715 GPU, the Find N3 Flip flies through everyday tasks. We also spent some time playing BGMI and faced no issues whatsoever. With 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0, you’d expect it to deliver and it does. But, we do suspect it to not deliver the sort of performance that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 does, given that Samsung’s foldable gets the latest flagship Snapdragon processor. Benchmark tests seem to suggest so. That said, it isn’t something anyone apart from the most demanding of users should concern themselves with.

Battery life

There is one consequence of Oppo’s decision to go with a smaller external display that we think flies under the radar a bit. That’s battery life. The Find N3 Flip has the best battery life of any flip phone that we have reviewed. The smaller screen means that the Find N3 Flip could accommodate a sizeable 4300mAh battery that allows you to get through a full day with ease – something that’s a bit of a challenge with other flip phones.

Verdict

So, essentially a very good flip phone then. The Oppo Find N3 Flip is a well-built, good-looking flip phone that doesn’t really have any major compromises, unlike other flip phones. The camera setup is genuinely useful, the battery life is unrivalled and it, in our opinion, has just the right form factor. And at Rs. 94,999, it is priced competitively as well, making it very easy to recommend.