Oppo launches the Find N3 Flip in India – details inside

Oppo’s latest iteration of their clamshell foldable device does a few things differently from the competition.

Foldables seem to be the flavour of the season, and Oppo has decided to renew its focus on the space (Oppo’s last-gen model was launched only seven months ago in India) with the latest iteration of its flagship foldable. The Oppo Find N3 Flip faces some stiff competition with a handful of manufacturers throwing their hats into the ring. The Find N3 Flip features a clamshell foldable form factor similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Motorola Razr 40 series. Like the two other clamshell foldables, it also features an external cover display. It gets a circular camera module (the only clamshell with three cameras on the back) placed next to the external screen, featuring Hasselblad-branded camera sensors.

The Oppo Find N3 Flip sports a 3.26-inch vertical cover display with a 17:9 aspect ratio. This display is claimed to support over 40 apps, including Gmail, Maps, Photos, Uber, and more. It also supports a QWERTY keyboard for responding to emails and messages and offers up to 20 customization styles. Support for all the listed apps is not available in India yet though.

As a flagship device, the foldable is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor, coupled with MediaTek APU 690 and 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of storage. It comes with a 4,300mAh battery, the largest on a flip smartphone, and supports 44W fast charging. The main 6.8-inch screen of the device boasts a 120 Hz refresh rate, 403ppi pixel density, and 1600nits peak brightness, whereas the external 3.26-inch cover display has a pixel density of 250ppi. It has a wider display than the ones on Samsung’s and Motorola’s foldable devices and is closer to the one on the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3.

It has to be noted here that the external display, although not much smaller on the spec sheet than the 3.4-inch unit on the Z Flip 5 and the 3.6-inch unit on the Moto Razr 40 Ultra, is way narrower than the wider displays on the other clamshell phones. It remains to be seen how much of a difference that is going to make in everyday use. The smaller external display could also have helped Oppo fit a larger battery to the Find N3 Flip, which could make a big difference when it comes to usability. For the record, all flip phones that we have tested so far have had middling battery life. It will be interesting to see how the Find N3 Flip does.

The camera setup on the Oppo Find N3 Flip is notable, featuring a 50 MP Sony IMX890 main sensor with OIS, a new 48 MP Sony IMX581 ultrawide sensor, and a 32 MP Sony IMX709 RGBW telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. In terms of hardware, the Oppo Find N3 Flip is miles ahead of its competitors in India. The performance of the camera module is something we are curious to examine over the next few weeks.

The Find N3 is certified by TUV Rheinland to withstand 6 lakh folds and unfolds, which is equivalent to ‘16+ years of use,’ if the device is opened and closed 100 times a day. The Oppo Find N3 Flip also incorporates an Alert Slider on the left edge, allowing users to easily switch between Silent, Vibrate, and Ring modes. The alert slider has been a characteristic of sister brand OnePlus’ smartphones since the brand’s early days.

The Oppo Find N3 Flip is priced at Rs 94,999 and will be available for purchase on October 22 at 6 p.m. IST on Flipkart and Oppo Stores. It comes in Cream Gold and Sleek Black colours. Oppo is offering a cashback of up to Rs 12,000 through multiple bank cards, effectively bringing the price down to Rs 82,999.

We will be testing the Oppo Find N3 Flip shortly to tell you how it does in the increasingly crowded foldable space.