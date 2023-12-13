Tata Harrier and Safari First Drive Review: Tata’s flagship SUVs get a serious update

With major changes both inside and out, the facelifted Harrier and Safari make a strong case for themselves.

The Tata Harrier, since it was announced in 2019, has been a significant player in India’s competitive mid-size SUV segment. Its journey reflects Tata Motors’ evolving design philosophy and commitment to aligning with global automotive trends. The Harrier’s initial appeal was largely driven by its distinctive design, heavily inspired by Land Rover, following Tata’s acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover. This influence promised a blend of robust build quality with a touch of luxury, an enticing proposition in a market segment where these attributes were traditionally missing.

However, the journey hasn’t been without challenges. Initial models of the Harrier faced criticism for certain ergonomic issues, limited engine options, and the absence of features considered standard in its segment. For instance, the lack of an automatic transmission option at launch was a noticeable gap in its offering. Moreover, the Harrier’s debut version encountered feedback regarding cabin noise levels and ride quality, aspects crucial in the highly competitive SUV market where comfort and refinement are key deciding factors for buyers.

With the 2023 iteration, Tata Motors appears to address these critiques, aiming to elevate the Tata Harrier beyond its predecessor’s shortcomings. This update isn’t merely cosmetic; it’s a comprehensive overhaul that includes safety features, technological enhancements, and design refinements. However, whether these updates are enough to position the Harrier as a frontrunner in its segment warrants a closer examination. The Indian SUV market has evolved rapidly, and customer expectations have risen correspondingly. The Harrier’s latest version needs to prove its mettle not just in terms of aesthetic appeal but also in performance, comfort, and overall driving experience.

Design has always been one of the Harrier’s strong suits, and the 2023 model continues this trend with significant updates, both aesthetically and functionally.

Exterior Design

The 2023 Harrier adheres to Tata’s newer design language, which is more futuristic and aligned with global standards. The vehicle retains its commanding presence, a key selling point since its launch. The front fascia sees the most notable changes, with redesigned LED daytime running lights and a new grille that hints at a Range Rover influence, a nod to Tata’s association with Land Rover. This gives the Harrier a more premium and contemporary look, setting it apart in a segment where design distinction can be a significant differentiator. The new paint options, both for the Harrier and the Safari stand out, especially the one on our test Harrier.

However, this design overhaul isn’t without its challenges. The shift to a more modern and aggressive look might polarize traditional buyers who preferred the earlier, more conservative styling.

Interior Design

Inside, the Harrier leaps forward in terms of technological integration and material quality. The cabin feels more upmarket with the introduction of a larger infotainment screen and the use of higher-quality materials. The inclusion of features like wireless charging and updated connectivity options cater to the tech-savvy consumer. The revised dashboard and the introduction of new colour themes add to the cabin’s ambience, making it feel more contemporary.

However, the touch-based climate control system, while sleek, might compromise usability, especially while driving. Ergonomics is an area where the Harrier has previously received criticism, and while there are improvements, it’s unclear if these have fully addressed previous concerns such as the ease of reaching controls or the fiddly nature of the controls for the HVAC.

Technology and Connectivity

The Harrier’s technological updates are significant, particularly in the infotainment and connectivity department. The introduction of a larger, 12.3-inch infotainment screen in the higher trims is a welcome upgrade. This screen, combined with enhanced HD camera clarity for the 360-degree view, brings the Harrier up to speed with competitors. The inclusion of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with voice assistant capabilities, reflects a shift towards a more connected driving experience. The switch to a JBL sound system, with multiple sound modes, caters to audiophiles and enhances the in-car entertainment quotient.

Comfort and Convenience

One of the most noticeable improvements when it comes to comfort and convenience in the Harrier is in its seating. The front seats are not only ventilated, which is a boon in varying climatic conditions, but also come with power adjustability – a 6-way adjustment for the driver and a 4-way for the front passenger. This feature significantly enhances driving comfort and convenience. In the rear, the addition of sunshades is a thoughtful touch, particularly in the Indian context.

The Harrier’s cabin space has always been one of its strong points, and the 2023 model continues this trend. There’s ample headroom, legroom, and shoulder space, making it comfortable for both short city rides and long journeys. The use of high-quality materials and the introduction of new colour themes in the cabin add to the sense of luxury and comfort.

The Tata Harrier comes equipped with a dual-zone climate control system, which is now managed via a touch-capacitive panel. While this adds a modern touch to the cabin’s aesthetics, the lack of haptic feedback might affect usability while driving.

Tata Motors has also focused on practicality with ample storage spaces and connectivity options. The centre console houses multiple charging ports, including 45W Type-C ports, along with a wireless phone charger. Additionally, the rear passengers are not left out, as they also have access to charging ports, ensuring that everyone in the vehicle can keep their devices charged on the go.

Safety Features

Tata Motors has made commendable strides in enhancing the Harrier’s safety features. The standardization of six airbags, along with additional safety technologies like emergency call support, 360-degree camera, electronic stability program, and ISOFIX anchorages, positions the Harrier as a safer family vehicle. The introduction of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with features like forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control is a significant step towards aligning with global safety standards.

Contrary to earlier models, the 2023 Harrier and Safari have now been tested under the new, more stringent Global NCAP testing protocol, achieving a commendable 5-star safety rating. This high rating fills a previously noted gap and provides a more comprehensive understanding of their overall safety performance.

Engine

The Harrier continues to be powered by the 2.0-litre diesel engine, producing 168bhp and 350Nm of torque, which has been a staple in its lineup. This engine is known for its robust performance, particularly in the midrange of the power band, making it suitable for both city driving and highway cruising. However, it’s worth noting that there have been no significant changes or upgrades in terms of powertrain for the 2023 model.

While the consistency in engine performance can be seen as a strength, it also raises questions. In a market where competitors are offering varied engine options, including petrol and hybrid variants, the Harrier’s single diesel engine option might limit its appeal to a broader customer base. Additionally, the engine’s refinement levels, particularly noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH), have been points of contention. The 2023 model continues to exhibit some of these issues, with the engine noise being more prominent than what one might expect in this segment.

Transmission and Steering

The manual transmission of the Harrier is somewhat laborious to use. The combination of a very short 1st gear and a long 2nd gear means that at city speeds you often have to rev harder than you’d like. The physical effort required in gear shifting, while acceptable on short drives, might become a point of fatigue on longer journeys. I would suggest picking the Hyundai-sourced torque converter which is easily the better gearbox and much more suited to the character of the Harrier.

The transition to electric power steering is a significant move, helping the Harrier overcome the issues with inconsistent steering of the pre-facelift model. This lighter steering does make the Harrier easier to drive in the city, when navigating through traffic or fitting into tight parking spots. At speeds, the steering does pick up weight and that gives you a lot more confidence as you tackle corners.

Ride Comfort and Suspension

Tata Motors has traditionally excelled in tuning suspension systems for Indian road conditions, and the Harrier is no exception. The vehicle’s ability to absorb bumps and cushion the ride on uneven surfaces is commendable. This level of suspension tuning ensures passenger comfort, even on less-than-ideal road surfaces. Mechanically, there seem to be no changes to the suspension and that is a good thing. The Harrier takes corners very well, staying planted with very predictable body roll, offering you the confidence to go quicker.

What’s different in the 2023 Safari

The 2023 Tata Safari, while sharing the design language and technological features with its sibling, the Harrier, skillfully carves out its identity in Tata’s SUV lineup. Exterior-wise, both models display a similar modern flair, with the connected DRL setup, the sleek grille design, and the vertical LED headlights. This unified design language speaks to Tata’s cohesive vision for its SUV range. However, the Safari asserts its distinctiveness with specific touches like the ‘Safari’ badging and new 19-inch alloy wheels, alongside the introduction of unique color options. Inside, the similarities with the Harrier continue, most notably with the shared infotainment system and control panels. Yet, the Safari differentiates itself with tailored features for enhanced passenger comfort, such as the second-row cooled seats, especially in the 6-seater variants, and a more spacious cabin layout that prioritizes family-friendly utility. Materials used on the dash are a little different as well and they seek to highlight the slightly more premium positioning of the Safari.

Under the hood, both the Safari and the Harrier are powered by the same 2-litre diesel engine, maintaining consistency in driving dynamics and performance across the range. Feature-wise, they both boast advanced technology and safety enhancements, including the updated ADAS suite and premium interior amenities. But where the Safari diverges is in its focus on providing a more versatile and comfortable experience for all passengers, not just the driver. The larger size and specific design tweaks of the Safari cater to a segment of buyers seeking a robust SUV that can comfortably accommodate larger families or groups. This strategic differentiation ensures that while the Safari and the Harrier share a common foundation, each has its unique appeal, catering to slightly different customer preferences within the SUV market.

Final Thoughts

Tata’s SUVs have always had a devoted fan base. Both the Safari and the Harrier, when they first launched, were competent, well-built SUVs with a strong foundation. They stood out for their ride quality, standout design, and the space on offer on the inside. With this update, Tata Motors has addressed most of the shortcomings. The interior feels decidedly modern, has no shortage of features and is a much nicer place to be overall. The addition of electric power steering makes a big difference in the driving experience and genuinely makes the Harrier and Safari a much more fun-to-drive SUV. A petrol motor is sorely missed, but we do expect one to arrive in a year. But that aside, there isn’t a lot to complain about. And finally, there’s the way it looks. The Harrier and Safari will stand out in any parking lot, especially with the new paint shades.

With prices starting at Rs. 15.49 lakh for the Harrier and Rs. 16.19 lakh for the Safari, the two SUVs, the price premium over the outgoing model isn’t significant either. With all that they have to offer, the Safari and Harrier truly make for strong contenders in and around the price range.