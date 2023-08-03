These are the best smartphones under INR 30000

One of the most sought-after price segments in the Indian smartphone market is the one that’s thriving under the mark of INR 30,000. Be it a performance-focused gaming smartphone or one that values aesthetics over anything else, this segment has it all. The key aspects to focus on for brands in this segment include good performance, useable cameras, all-day battery life and a design that looks premium. Consumers are also willing to live with compromises but not if they spoil the user experience. Hence, the list of the best smartphones under INR 30000 has an interesting array of options to choose from.
One of the most recent additions to this category is the OnePlus Nord CE 3, which is an affordable Android smartphone that offers the right mix of specifications and style. The Motorola Edge 40 is another strong contender in this segment and so is the ageing Nothing Phone (1).
So, if you have INR 30,000 to spend on a brand-new smartphone right now, the market has lots of interesting options for you to choose from. We take a look at the best of those options from reliable brands like Realme, Samsung, Poco, Motorola, Nothing, iQOO, OnePlus and Google. Check them out.
Best smartphones under INR 30000 to buy right now
The Realme 11 Pro+ is easily the style icon of this lot. With a unique design that immediately grabs your attention, the Realme 11 Pro+ is more of a fashion accessory than a practical big-screen smartphone.
The curved-edge 6.7-inch AMOLED display is pleasant to look at while a Dimensity 7050 chipset takes care of all the performance needs. The 200-megapixel camera looks after the ever-increasing needs of the shutterbugs. You even get a massive 5,000mAh battery that is paired with a fast 100W wired charger. The only downside for some could be its Realme UI skin which, as it happens, is full of bloatware.
However, at a starting price of just INR 27,999, the Realme 11 Pro+ is truly a great all-rounder, bloatware and all.
(Image: Courtesy Realme)
The Poco F5 5G is a great option for those who prioritise speedy performance over everything else. The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 offers terrific performance as far as the synthetic test benchmarks are concerned. Hence, gamers will be able to play almost all of the demanding games at good frame rates on this smartphone.
The 6.67-inch 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display is good enough for watching movies and playing games. Not to mention, the 5,000mAh battery, along with a 67W wired fast charging solution, makes it a great deal at a starting price of INR 29,999. Sadly, the 64-megapixel main camera and plastic unibody design may not be to everyone’s taste.
(Image: Courtesy Poco)
The Motorola Edge 40 is one of the nicest all-rounder options in this category. Unlike the Realme 11 Pro+, the Motorola Edge 40 has an understated design with a vegan leather back and a minimalist colour theme. A MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset is good enough for regular tasks and gaming, while the 4,400mAh battery offers longevity. The 68W wired charging is a feature in its favour but what is truly impressive is the 15W wireless charging support. The 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup has been praised by critics, and the same can be said for its bloatware-free Android 13 UI.
At a starting price of INR 29,999, the Motorola Edge 40 is, without question, one of the best smartphones to buy under INR 30,000.
(Image: Courtesy Motorola)
The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is another one of those well-packaged and premium-looking all-rounder smartphones. At a starting price of INR 29,999, the Galaxy A34 5G offers a premium design inspired by the flagship Galaxy S23, although this one is made out of plastic. A MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset takes care of everyday smartphone tasks and basic gaming, whereas the 6.6-inch SuperAMOLED 120Hz display is well-tuned for web shows and social media. The 5,000mAh battery promises to last an entire day and the 48-megapixel main rear camera is among the best in this segment.
For someone seeking a reliable and polished smartphone, the Galaxy A34 5G makes for a great pick.
(Image: Courtesy Samsung)
The Nothing Phone (1) is over a year old now but let’s be honest, is there any other phone in this segment that can even think about challenging the Apple iPhone vis-à-vis the user experience?
Its iPhone 12-like silhouette, with a premium metal-glass construction, immediately grabs attention. The Snapdragon 778G chip is capable of handling causal gaming and multitasking alike, with the Nothing OS skin only making the experience better. The 50-megapixel dual rear cameras offer decent imaging for the price and you get 33W wired charging as well as 15W wireless charging at your disposal. And if that doesn’t impress you, the semi-transparent back and Glyph lights would surely do the trick.
Not too bad for a phone that costs less than INR 30,000?
(Image: Courtesy Nothing)
The iQOO Neo 7 is a brilliant option for those who solely want to run games in the same fashion as a flagship smartphone but can’t afford the iQOO Neo 7 Pro. The Dimensity 8200 chipset is quite capable for gaming with the 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display perfectly complementing it. A 5,000mAh battery should help it go through an entire day and the 120W wired charging solution promises to fill up the battery in under 30 minutes. While the plastic-based construction and 64-megapixel main camera leave a lot to be desired, at a starting price of INR 28,999, this is a fantastic option to consider.
(Image: Courtesy iQOO)
The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is the latest entrant in this segment, offering the classic ‘OnePlus combination’ of trendy design and competitive specs.
The Nord CE 3 is equipped with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 782G chipset, up to 12GB RAM, Oxygen OS 13 based on Android 13 and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. It even has a flagship-grade 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor for the main camera. Now isn’t that incredible?
You can get this OnePlus phone at a starting price of INR 26,999.
(Image: Courtesy OnePlus)
While the Google Pixel 6a is over a year old, at first glance, its specifications sheet doesn’t do justice to it, especially when you have the more capable Pixel 7a on sale. The 6.1-inch 60Hz OLED display with a slow in-display fingerprint sensor has been considered a deal-breaker by many. However, look beneath that display and the Pixel 6a is still among the finest smartphones you can buy right now.
The Google Tensor chipset offers the same kind of performance as the flagship Pixel 6 Pro from last year. The Pixel 6a also has a reputation in the market courtesy of its dual 12-megapixel rear cameras, offering a flagship camera experience. The clean and fun Android experience is another bonus you get with the Pixel 6a (not to mention, the earliest access to the latest Android updates).
The Google Pixel 6a comes at a starting price of INR 27,999, which makes for an absolute steal deal.
(Image: Courtesy Google)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: The Nothing Phone (1), OnePlus Nord CE 3 and iQOO Neo 7 are among the best smartphones to buy for under INR 30,000.
Answer: The iQOO Neo 7 is a good option to consider from iQOO under INR 30,000.
Answer: The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is one of the best offerings from OnePlus under INR 30,000.
Answer: The iQOO Neo 7 is the best smartphone for gaming under INR 30,000.