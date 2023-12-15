This Google Maps update to give users more control over location history, settings

Google has announced that an upcoming update to its Maps mobile application will simplify how users’ location data is managed. The company claims the change will give users greater control over their data for more privacy protection.

New Google Maps update

Users will soon be able to save their location data directly on their device, without necessarily needing to synchronize it with a Google account. By default, the option for deleting location history (auto-delete) will be set to three months. You can change this setting, of course, at your convenience.

It will also be possible to delete all data related to a specific location (searches, itineraries, visits and shares), so that no one knows you’ve been to a particular establishment, whether it’s a store to buy a surprise or a company for a job interview, for example.

And so that you don’t have to scroll through a slew of different menus, the famous blue dot that indicates where you are in real-time on Google Maps can also give you direct access to the app’s key location controls, so you can find out whether your Location History or Timeline settings are configured as you wish.

All these changes are scheduled to roll out in early 2024, via an update to the mobile application, for both Android and iOS.

(This story is published via AFP Relaxnews)

