Google Pixel Fold: Here’s what you can expect the smartphone in 2023

Foldable phones are all the rage these days and the latest kid on the block is 2023’s Google Pixel Fold. While Google is late to the party by a few years and it’s going to be an uphill task to penetrate a market where Samsung dominates the game, there’s a lot to look forward to. As per early rumours, The Pixel Fold is going to be one of Google’s flagship devices, not unlike its conventional siblings i.e. the Pixel 7 series.

The Google Pixel Fold is getting launched globally on May 10 and ahead of its release, it seems like we already know quite a lot about it. From its processor to the famed Pixel camera setup, leakers have made sure there is nothing left to the imagination. In fact, we even have a fair idea regarding its pricing and, spoiler alert, it may not please potential buyers. Yes, the Pixel Fold is going to be pricey, even edging ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. On the subject of unpleased buyers, based on the renders that Google has shared ahead of the I/O 2023, some folks have also noticed the thick bezels around the main foldable display.

So, before its global launch, here’s everything you need to know about the Google Pixel Fold – its pros AND its cons.

Peek-a-boo: The Google Pixel Fold 2023

In an interesting move, Google decided to one-up the leakers by releasing a teaser video showing the Pixel Fold in all of its glory. 2023’s Google Pixel Fold looks almost like any other foldable smartphone you can buy today, albeit with its own ‘Pixel styling’.

When closed, the Google Pixel Fold largely resembles the Oppo Find N2, with its short and wide display. When opened, there seems to be a massive display surrounded by some of the thickest bezels we have seen on any phone. In fact, the Google Pixel Fold appears to have thicker bezels than 2019’s Samsung Galaxy Fold, which was a first-generation product. However, there’s no need to freak out (yet!) as those thick bezels suggest that Google cares about ergonomics and ease of use.

A thick bezel around a larger display makes it easier to hold the phone, allowing for more resting space for your fingers. It also helps to hide the sensors and the selfie camera (the latter should perform much better than Samsung’s under-display hidden camera sensor).

Look around and you’ll see a well-built gadget, complete with the ‘camera visor’ that’s now synonymous with the Pixel smartphones. Similar to the Pixel 7 Pro, there also seems to be a versatile triple camera setup, although leaks suggest it won’t be as capable (then again, it doesn’t need to be). The foldable phone also seems to be running a customised version of Android baked with all of Google’s flair, something we have already seen on the Pixel 7 series.

2023’s Google Pixel Fold: Its specifications and features

What Google is hiding from the world today was revealed by tipsters a couple of weeks ago. 2023’s Google Pixel Fold is largely a Pixel 7 Pro, albeit with a folding display and slightly compromised camera hardware. Thanks to leaks from a CNBC report and FPT’s Jon Prosser, this is all we know about the Pixel Fold.

Display

The Google Pixel Fold will feature a 5.8-inch FHD+ OLED display with an aspect ratio of 17.4:9. The inner display measures 7.6-inches when opened and has a resolution of 2208×1840 with an aspect ratio of 6:5. Both these displays have a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Chipset

Similar to the Pixel 7 Pro, Google is using the Tensor G2 chipset in 2023’s Google Pixel Fold along with the Titan M2 security chip. The phone is also expected to come with UFS 3.1 storage, in 256GB and 512GB configurations. Its RAM will be fixed at 12GB.

Software

The Google Pixel Fold is expected to launch with Android 13 that’s optimised for larger displays. Google could also offer the free VPN service customers get in the US.

Cameras

The Pixel Fold will feature a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 48-megapixel main sensor and a f/1.7 aperture. This will be accompanied by a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera which offers 5x optical zoom, and another 10.8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 121-degree FOV. The selfie camera on the cover display will have a 9.5-megapixel image sensor with fixed focus, whereas the selfie camera positioned on the main display will have an 8-megapixel image sensor with a fixed focus lens.

Battery

While the Pixel Fold’s 2023 leaks don’t reveal anything about its battery capacity, rumours suggest it is bigger than that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. In Power Saving mode, Google might deliver up to 72 hours of battery life.

