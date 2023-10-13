Struggling to download photos from Instagram? Check out these easy ways!

Most of us have tried downloading Instagram photos to our camera roll and failed! Unlike other platforms, downloading photos from Instagram isn’t as straightforward and you have to know some workarounds to transfer pictures without compromising on the quality! And yes, we’re ruling out the classic ‘screenshot and edit’ approach many of you make do with because there’s no way you should settle for those muzzy and bleary visuals when in fact, there are ways to download photos from Instagram!

Whether you’re curating a blog, compiling a social media post for your organisation or simply collecting images for a presentation – you need to have excellent-quality images. Even if you plan to go off Instagram and want to save all your original images, knowing how to download them comes in handy.

Instagram has intentionally limited the downloading of photos in order to ensure that only the copyright holders have access to the images they’ve captured. However, netizens always find sneaky ways to get the work done, isn’t it? Keep reading to know two simple and hassle-free ways to download Instagram photos!

Here’s how you can download Instagram photos easily!

1. Save your Instagram uploads on your phone

If you’ve in any case lost the photos you once uploaded on Instagram, downloading them from the app is really easy. Here’s a step-by-step guide to download the original photos:

Go to your Instagram profile and tap the three horizontal lines on the top right corner of the screen.

Tap ‘Settings and privacy’ and scroll down to the ‘Your app and media’ section.

Select ‘Archiving and downloading’ and turn on the toggle button against the ‘Save original photos’ option.

If you have ‘Save original photos’ or ‘Save original posts’ turned on, each photo you post on Instagram will automatically be saved on your device.

2. Download other users’ Instagram photos using downloading tools

The easiest (and probably the only) way to download any post on Instagram is by using downloading tools like iGram, DownloadGram, as well as Toolzu. These are some of the most popular tools that do the work without any hassle. All you have to do is copy the link of the Instagram post you want to download, visit their website and paste the link in the text box provided. Hit the ‘Download’ button below the loaded images and voila, it’s done!

With this brief guide, we hope you can easily download not just yours, but anyone and everyone’s Instagram posts easily and quickly!

Hero and feature image: Courtesy cottonbro studio/ Pexels

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can you download other people’s pictures from Instagram?

Instagram doesn’t allow users to download others’ Instagram posts directly. However, there are downloading tools that help you save anyone’s Instagram photos.

How do you download Instagram photos to your camera roll?

You can download your own original photos by turning on the ‘Save original photos’ option in Settings. As for other users’ posts, you can download them by using downloading tools.

Why can’t I download pictures from Instagram?

Instagram doesn’t allow users to download pictures owing to its policy that the copyright of each post should only be with its owner and no one else.