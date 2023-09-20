facebook
Home > Tech > News > Has someone hidden you from their Instagram story? Here’s how to find out!
Has someone hidden you from their Instagram story? Here’s how to find out!
Tech
20 Sep 2023 03:00 PM

Has someone hidden you from their Instagram story? Here’s how to find out!

Kriti Nayyar

The virtual stalking game has reached newer heights, courtesy of Instagram stories! Ever since Instagram launched its ‘Stories’ feature in 2016, keeping abreast with people’s travel escapades, Saturday night plans or even late-night musings is all the more easier. But what happens when the person you’re constantly gazing at on Instagram suddenly stops updating their feed? What if the tell-tale sunset loop around their profile picture stops appearing on your feed, when in fact, it’s very well visible to all your friends? If that’s the case, we hate to break it to you, but someone’s hidden their IG stories from you!

Instagram holds its users’ privacy in high regard, giving everyone an option to hide their Instagram story from a certain set of people. While there’s always a possibility of a technical glitch, take it from us that you’ve been hidden for good. If you’re brimming with curiosity, here are a few workarounds to be sure if someone has removed you from their IG Stories.

How to tell if you’ve been hidden from someone’s Instagram story?

hide story ig
Image credit: freepik

Ask a mutual follower

If the user has a private account, it limits your options of knowing whether you’ve been hidden or not. So the best bet in such a situation is to contact a friend who follows the account in question and ask them to alert you in case the user posts any story. Once you’ve been alerted, head to their Instagram and see if the coloured story ring is visible or not. If not, you know the answer!

Check their Instagram highlights

If you’re hidden from someone’s Instagram story, it’s likely that you’ll be hidden from that particular story highlight as well. Even if they put the hidden story as a highlight 24 hours later, you still won’t be able to access it. Corroborate their highlights with a friend who’s also on this user’s list and if they can view a particular story you can’t, then take your cue!

Please note: If someone’s highlights suddenly vanish from their profile, it could also be that they’ve removed it rather than hiding you.

Use a third-party app

Third-party apps claim to help you view someone’s Instagram story anonymously, saving you the hassle of creating another Instagram account, installing any software or even logging into the platform. However, we recommend you don’t use them until and unless you’re too desperate! Why? Because these apps often violate Instagram’s policies, might compromise your personal information or expose you to malware. Your account can be suspended or permanently banned in such a scenario.

We hope this guide helps you navigate this Instagram story dilemma!

(Hero image credit: Luke van Zyl/ Unsplash)

(Feature image credit: June Aye/ Unsplash)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

  •  Why can’t I see someone’s Instagram story?

If the user has hidden you from their Instagram story or blocked you, then their stories won’t show up on your feed.

Social Media instagram hacks instagram stories hacks
Has someone hidden you from their Instagram story? Here’s how to find out!

Kriti Nayyar

Kriti is a stay-at-home dog mama, whose knack for telling interesting stories keeps her erstwhile monotonous life sane. A literature & journalism degree holder, you'll find her binging on Agatha Christie novels while critiquing the everyday state of affairs. On Kriti's seldom social outings, she's seen devouring coffee sangria with appetizing bread on the side.

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.