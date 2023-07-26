These are 12 of the most beautiful Apple stores in Asia

Apple Sanlitun Store, Beijing, China

Located in the Chaoyang district of the capital city, this Apple store is an arresting structure that demands more than a few quick glances. After designing a handful of other stores, Foster + Partners, friends of the brand, were the obvious choice for this Chinese monolith. Designed like an envelope that cocoons you within its 10-metre-high glass panels, Sanlitun will make you fall in love with architecture through its captivating ambience that seamlessly blends the interior with its exterior.

If the colossal construction was not already awe-inspiring from its façade, its thoughtfully-planned inner layout is what’ll keep you lingering inside the space, even if you didn’t plan on it. A viewing gallery provides customers with an outside vantage point of the store. A dedicated boardroom for meetings with local entrepreneurs and businesses is also present. Apart from these features, Sanlitun also houses a forum to showcase Beijing’s greatest creatives and is the first of its kind to use an integrated solar roof in China.

(Image: Courtesy Apple)