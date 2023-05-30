facebook
Home > Tech > News > 'Lab Report: The Powerpuff Girls x Casetify includes sugar, spice and everything nice
‘Lab Report: The Powerpuff Girls x Casetify includes sugar, spice and everything nice
Tech
30 May 2023 02:00 PM

‘Lab Report: The Powerpuff Girls x Casetify includes sugar, spice and everything nice

Charmaine Ng
Editor

Take a trip down memory lane with the 90s fan-favourite classic.

When I was in primary school, weekday afternoons were spent at my grandma’s, curled up on the couch and watching Cartoon Network. I had a handful of favourites, but if you made me choose one show I couldn’t live without, it would have to be The Powerpuff Girls. As a seven-year-old girl with no idea of the harsh realities of society, I think I genuinely believed I had superpowers and saw myself in Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup.

For the 90s kids who, like me, grew up watching Cartoon Network, the latest Casetify collection in collaboration with Warner Bros is bringing the nostalgic show to a range of tech accessories. Choose from your favourite characters including Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup on Casetify’s Impact, Ultra Impact, Pillow, Clear and Bounce Cases, available for iPhone, Samsung and Google Pixel.

All about the collection

The collection also includes accessories for AirPods and AirPods Pro, AirTags, Apple Watch bands, wireless chargers, MacBook, iPad and the Nintendo Switch. All products in the collection are going for HK$279 (INR 2,947.77).

  • The Powerpuff Girls x Casetify
    The Powerpuff Girls x Casetify collection
  The Powerpuff Girls x Casetify
    The Powerpuff Girls x Casetify collection
  The Powerpuff Girls x Casetify
    The Powerpuff Girls x Casetify collection
  The Powerpuff Girls x Casetify
    The Powerpuff Girls x Casetify collection

The collection launches worldwide on Casetify’s official website and at the brand’s studio locations on 2 June.

lab report Casetify Powerpuff Girls
Charmaine enjoys eating steamed broccoli and knocking back cups of spearmint tea, all in the name of health. Covering art, beauty and music :)

 
