Upcoming Apple products of 2024: iPhone SE 4, new AirPods 4, iPad Air and more

After a rather busy 2023, Apple is going to maintain the momentum in 2024 with a slew of upcoming products that will likely define the consumer tech trends of 2024.

Although the Vision Pro augmented reality headset might be one of the key highlights of the year, rumours suggest Apple has big plans for the rest of its product lineup as well. The most hyped of them all will be the upcoming iPhone 16 series, a product range that will continue to define new trends in the premium smartphone space in 2024. With capacitive touch buttons and next-gen 3nm chips, iPhone fans are likely in for a treat. There’s also something new coming for iPhone fans on a lower budget.

Beyond the iPhone, Apple is also expected to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch by introducing the Apple Watch X, a thoroughly redesigned smartwatch that could set new standards in the personal health wearable industry. The iPad lineup, which was sidelined in 2023, is also going to get huge performance upgrades, advanced OLED display panels and an entirely new model in the midrange segment.

And lastly, you can always count on the Mac lineup to keep pleasing the professionals with breakthroughs in performance and efficiency.

Hence, without waiting any further, let us take a look at some of the upcoming Apple products launching in 2024.

New Apple products expected to launch in 2024