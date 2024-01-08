All the upcoming iPads in 2024: M3 iPad Pro, 12.9-Inch iPad Air, new iPad Mini & more

The iPad lineup was largely devoid of any love in 2023. To shake that up, Apple seems to be in the mood to revamp the entire lineup with the rumoured upcoming iPad range in 2024.
There has been an increase in demand for tablets lately, and Apple, just like its rivals, is more eager than ever to present buyers with tempting options. Be it the basic entry-level iPad for education or the beefy iPad Pro for creators, Apple ensures that there’s an iPad for everyone. In 2024, this vast range is likely to welcome another new member along with an entire refreshed lineup.
The rumoured 12.9-inch iPad Air, which is touted by many as the Goldilocks iPad, is said to attain the finest balance between performance, practicality and value. It might even fill the void left by the possible discontinuation of the dated M1 MacBook Air. Those looking for an ultimate tablet experience will be directed towards the revamped iPad Pro with an all-new M3 chip and a trendy OLED display panel. Fans of the iPad mini are also in for a treat as Apple might give it a much-needed performance boost.
Hence, without wasting any moment, let’s take a quick look at some of the upcoming iPad launches of 2024.
Upcoming iPads in 2024 and their release dates
Release date: Q1 2024
The 7th Gen iPad Pro is expected to break cover in 2024 and based on the early leaks and rumours, it seems Apple has big plans for its most expensive iPad model. The iPad Pro will continue to be available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch display sizes, thus, serving two different price points as well as the different kinds of creators. The rest of the package is expected to be vastly changed.
The 7th Gen iPad Pro is rumoured to feature the new M3 chipset that debuted on the updated MacBook Pro models. The M3 chip is based on the 3nm node and guarantees improved performance as well as power efficiency. Apple is also planning to upgrade the display panel from the miniLED and LCD to OLED in pursuit of better picture quality. Apple could also be updating the accessories to offer superior performance.
(Image Credits: Apple)
Release date: Q2 2024
The current generation iPad Air is a steal deal, considering that you get access to the raw performance of Apple’s mighty M1 chip in a midrange tablet. For 2024, Apple might be giving this iPad a much-needed refresh by upgrading its chipset to the newer M2 SoC. The M2 is based on the 5nm process but is more efficient and offers slight performance gains over the ageing M1.
Additionally, there are rumours of upgraded base storage from the measly 64GB to a decent 128GB. The rest of the package is said to be left untouched, which isn’t bad considering that the iPad Air is solely meant for those seeking a no-nonsense fast midrange tablet.
(Image Credits: Apple)
Release date: Q2 2024
The 6th Gen iPad Air is also likely to get a larger variant in 2024. Given that the iPad Air is the most affordable way to experience Apple Silicon chips, Apple will offer it in a larger 12.9-inch size to present it as a tempting Mac replacement and a compelling rival to the affordable Windows laptops.
The larger display may continue to use a 60Hz LCD panel and Apple may use a larger capacity battery to offer longer stamina on a single charge. The 12.9-inch iPad Air may also be made compatible with the entire accessory range of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
(Image Credits: Apple)
Release date: Q3 2024
People love the iPad mini for its compact size and despite the usual performance restrictions, this little iPad continues to be a big draw in the business sector. Since the last upgrade enlarged the display and modernised the rest of the package, Apple is rumoured to only give it a new chipset for 2024 and beyond.
The ageing A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13 could be let go in favour of the newer 4nm A16 Bionic chip from the iPhone 15, thereby offering a notable performance and efficiency boost. Some even say that Apple could be upgrading the iPad Mini with the more powerful M1 chip!
(Image Credits: Apple)
Release date: Q4 2024
Last but not least, we talk about the base iPad. After getting a thorough makeover in 2022, Apple could be giving the vanilla iPad a new lease of life for 2024 and beyond. The 11th Gen iPad may retain most of the features of the outgoing model but get a performance upgrade with a newer chipset. The ageing A14 Bionic chip is likely to be replaced with the faster A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13, thereby giving it a performance and efficiency boost.
Apple may also release this base iPad with new colours to spruce up its appeal among entry-level tablet buyers.
(Image Credits: Apple)
(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Apple)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– When is the 7th Gen iPad mini expected to launch?
The 7th Gen iPad mini is expected to be announced sometime in Q3 2024.
– Is there a new iPad Pro about to be released in 2024?
Apple is rumoured to be releasing a new iPad Pro in 2024 with a new chip and display panel.