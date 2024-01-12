The best of CES 2024: Unveiling tomorrow’s tech landscape

As the curtains closed on the most anticipated event of the tech world, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 which was held from January 9 to 12, the world or at least the 100,000-plus attendees of the mega event held in Las Vegas were left stunned by the groundbreaking innovations that were witnessed.

The tech landscape is changing, and CES 2024 was only a reminder of that fact, as the event showcased the fast-paced evolution of mankind’s tech escapes. This year’s offerings promised to redefine the way we live, work, and play with a dazzling showcase of cutting-edge technology. From futuristic gadgets to the rework of common tech like the television, the revolutionary advancements were a sight to behold. CES 2024 sets the stage for a new chapter in the global tech industry where human ingenuity births a future we couldn’t have imagined. With bated anticipation for the future that lies ahead, we list some of the highlights that stole the spotlight at CES 2024.

Highlights from CES 2024

AI reigns supreme

An expected outcome, but the future of tech lies in AI. While Artificial intelligence has been growing exponentially over the last year, it dominated CES 2024 in every facet of technology. From smart homes to autonomous vehicles, the integration of AI extended to all categories. From the ‘AI PC’ that brings alive conversational interface to The Anura Magic Mirror, which analyses blood flow in your face, checks vitals like blood pressure and estimates the risk of heart disease all through the power of AI; companies showcased the latest of AI goodness. Natural language processing, computer vision, and machine learning took centre stage; promising a future of constant adaptation and evolution in the world of AI.

The Importance of Health and Wellness Tech

Going along with the recent global focus on health and wellness, advancement in tech took a more profound functionality with advancement in wellness. Finding its way into CES 2024 the range of health gadgets went from smart wearables that monitor vital signs to innovative home health devices. Using outlandish technological advancements, namely the use of advanced sensors coupled with AI algorithms aimed at enhancing well-being, new and improved tech was introduced. The Vivoo at Home UTI Diagnostic Test was one such innovation that looked at one of womanhood’s most common afflictions, the urinary tract infection. Convenience is key and using Vivoo’s deep learning image processing through a phone, now one can test for UTIs at home without going through the hassle of an appointment. While the Garmin HRM-Fit made heart-rate monitoring more convenient. The Evie smart ring took it a step further with period tracking with a personalised take for each based on its sensors and data. The world of health and wellness saw some revolutionising inputs with devices that aid diseases like Parkinson’s as well all through the use of technology. Health and Wellness Tech proved to be quite the important movement in this year’s CES changing the scape of personal health management by offering real-time insights and proactive health recommendations.

Sustainability takes the helm

Sustainability unsurprisingly was a central theme at CES 2024, where companies demonstrated their commitment to eco-friendly practices, showcasing products with reduced carbon footprints, recyclable materials, and energy-efficient designs. The platform acts as a stage for companies to advocate for a greener future through their technological innovations. Seeing the growing awareness concerning sustainable practices globally in all domains, it comes as no surprise that the world of technology would add to these efforts. The sustainability section of CES 2024 saw a huge showing a huge number of industry attendees listing Smart Cities as one of their business interests. From Solar-powered headphones to a Solar-powered city car, the importance of harnessing the elements of nature for a greener future was the focus. The importance given to sustainability on this global stage only goes to show the immediate need of the hour and how the world is combining to battle against it.

