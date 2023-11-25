Best upcoming smartphones in December 2023: iQOO 12, OnePlus 12 and more

The year 2023 saw some rapid innovations in the smartphone industry. As the supply chain managed to rise up to the ever-increasing demand for mobile devices, phone manufacturers kept creating new milestones. The top three players, Apple, Samsung and Google, led the charge with new trends in design and technicality. And, the upcoming phones in December 2023 promise to continue the trend.
As Apple led us into the era of 3nm chips in 2023, Samsung kept redefining the foldable smartphone space and Google remained unbeatable in the software design and AI integration space. The rest of the industry catered to the masses with experimental features and aggressive pricing throughout the year.
The last two months of the year are usually the smartphone industry’s lean period and yet, the market has been bubbling with activity. With Qualcomm launching its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, many manufacturers have already begun showcasing their next-generation smartphones in China. For the rest of the world though, the wait might extend into January 2024, when a plethora of new phones are coming our way.
Wondering what that means for our monthly ritual of curating the list of best upcoming smartphones in December 2023? While the entries are far fewer this time, they are pretty interesting and definitely noteworthy.
Hence, without further ado, let’s take a quick look at the upcoming phones in December 2023.
Best upcoming smartphones in December 2023
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /5
Launching on: 4 December
The early leaks for the OnePlus 12 first showed up in September and ever since then, we have been expecting OnePlus to break the news. It took the Oppo-owned brand considerable time to announce its official launch event in China on December 4.
As usual, OnePlus couldn’t contain itself in revealing some of the features and the leaksters didn’t hesitate in releasing the rest of the specifications. The OnePlus 12 will be based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and will flaunt a 6.7-inch 2K resolution OLED display made by China’s BOE. A much bigger 5,400mAh battery is expected to extend its stamina and OnePlus’ fast 100W wired charging should reduce the waiting times while refilling the battery. The phone will also see the return of 50W wireless fast charging (the OnePlus 11 lacked wireless charging).
The OnePlus 12’s rear camera system is also said to feature Sony’s new 50-megapixel LYT-808 sensor for the main camera along with another 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The phone is expected to launch with the latest version of ColorOS based on Android 14 (for China only)
What remains to be seen is how long it takes OnePlus to bring its flagship smartphone to the rest of the world.
(Representational Image: Courtesy OnePlus)
2 /5
Launching on: 12 December
The iQOO 12 series debuted in China last month and iQOO is wasting no time on bringing it to the global markets. India is one of the first ones to get this flagship and based on the teasers, it seems that the standard iQOO 12 is the only one launching. Equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the iQOO 12 will end up as the most powerful Android smartphone to launch in 2023. The design is vastly different from the iQOO 11, complete with a squircle camera hump flaunting three cameras, which include a 50-megapixel OIS main camera accompanied by another 50-megapixel ultrawide camera that can also do macro photography. There’s also a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and a 16-megapixel front camera.
The iQOO 12 will offer a 6.7-inch 1260p OLED flat display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, unlike the iQOO 12 Pro, which gets a much higher resolution curved edge display. The battery capacity will be approximately 5000mAh and a 120W wired fast charging will fill it up in less than 25 minutes.
(Image Credits: Courtesy iQOO)
3 /5
Launching in: December 2023
The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus is one of the most highly anticipated midrange smartphones of 2023 and is now rumoured to launch in December 2023. Flaunting a feature list as lucrative as one of those flagship killers, this is a phone that has everything you need.
Expected to take on the Realme 11 Pro Plus, the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus has a couple of headlining features such as a 200-megapixel main camera, a 6.67-inch 1280p OLED display with curved edges, 120W wired fast charging, 5,000mAh battery and a premium design. The phone launched in China with MIUI 14 based on Android 13 and when it launches globally, it could be the last Xiaomi device to launch with MIUI. A midrange 4nm Dimensity 7200 Ultra is present to take care of performance needs.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Redmi)
4 /5
Expected launch: December 2023
The Oppo Reno series evolves faster than your nails grow! Just months after the Reno 10 series, Oppo has now announced the Reno 11 series in China and these devices are expected to see a global release in December 2023. Both models are minor refreshes of their predecessors with a new design and upgraded chipset.
There’s a standard Oppo Reno 11 that features a Dimensity 8200 chipset, a 6.7-inch 1080p OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colours and in-display fingerprint scanner, a 4,800mAh battery and 67W wired fast charging. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 32-megapixel portrait camera with 2x zoom.
On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 11 Pro is a beefed-up version of the Reno 11 with a couple of advancements. The Reno 11 Pro features a 6.7-inch 1240p OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a 4,700mAh battery and an 80W wired fast charging solution. The triple camera system gets upgraded to a combination of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 32-megapixel portrait camera with 2x zoom.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Oppo)
5 /5
Expected launch: December 2023
The Honor 100 has been announced in China as its newest midrange offering and is expected to reach the global markets in December 2023 as the successor to the Honor 90. The Honor 100 is one of the first smartphones to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. You also get a 6.7-inch 1220p resolution OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. The device is running on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2.
As far as the camera system is concerned, the Honor 100 features a combination of a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX906 image sensor and OIS and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera that can also do macro photography. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 50-megapixel camera at the front.
The Honor 100 relies on a 5,000mAh battery and there’s support for 100W wired fast charging. There’s also a C1 chip for improving connectivity with cell towers.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Honor)
Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy iQOO
This story first appeared on Augustman India.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Which is the best smartphone launching in December 2023?
The iQOO 12 is the best smartphone launching in December 2023.