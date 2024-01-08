10 cities in India with the lowest AQI for a refreshing escape

As you casually scroll through your social media feed, the acronym “AQI” is likely to catch your eye every few minutes. Short for Air Quality Index, AQI serves as a crucial indicator of the current level of air pollution or predicting its anticipated escalation. Essentially, it acts as a vital tool to gauge the potential health repercussions of the air we breathe. According to the guidelines set by the World Health Organization, annual average concentrations of PM2.5 should not exceed 5 µg/m3, while 24-hour average exposures should not exceed 15 µg/m3 more than 3 – 4 days per year.



In bustling metropolises like Mumbai and Delhi, the escalating AQI has emerged as a prominent and worrisome trend. The visible surge in smog and pollution has become an inescapable reality, casting a pall over the urban landscape. Regrettably, this environmental deterioration has not spared anyone, giving rise to a myriad of physical and medical issues, referring to the perpetual cough and congestion everyone is experiencing.

For those yearning to escape the city chaos and the pervasive smog, we’ve compiled a list of 10 cities in India boasting a lower Air Quality Index. These urban havens promise cleaner air, allowing you to inhale the pure goodness that seems elusive amid the pollution-choked concrete jungle.

Imphal, Manipur

Imphal, the capital of Manipur, invites travellers to explore its rich cultural heritage and scenic landscapes, while soaking in the clean air. You can visit the historic Kangla Fort, the vibrant Ima Keithel (Mother’s Market), and the serene Loktak Lake with its floating islands, making Imphal a captivating destination for history enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.

Madikeri, Karnataka

Madikeri, nestled in the picturesque hills of Coorg, Karnataka, offers a delightful blend of lush landscapes and cultural charm. Explore the enchanting Abbey Falls, witness the panoramic views from Raja’s Seat, and immerse yourself in the local coffee culture with a visit to the famous coffee plantation. With its pleasant climate and inviting atmosphere, Madikeri is a perfect retreat for those seeking tranquility and natural beauty.

Mysuru, Karnataka

Mysuru, renowned for its regal heritage, cultural splendor and architectural marvels, is a must-visit city all year round. Explore the opulent Mysuru Palace, wander through the vibrant Devaraja Market, and take a tranquil stroll in the well-manicured Brindavan Gardens. Immerse yourself in the city’s royal past at the Jaganmohan Palace Art Gallery and witness the majestic Chamundi Hills overlooking the city. Mysuru, with its royal ambiance, historical landmarks and clear air, beckons visitors to experience a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Manali is a haven for adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers. Revel in the breathtaking landscapes with a visit to Solang Valley and Rohtang Pass, indulge in winter sports or trekking adventures. You can also visit Old Manali for its unique cafes, Hidimba Devi Temple, or take a stroll along the Manalsu River. Whether it’s the thrill of outdoor activities or the tranquility of the mountains and the fresh air, Manali promises an unforgettable retreat amid the Himalayan charm.

Kannur, Kerala

Kannur, located on the Malabar Coast in Kerala, enchants visitors with its pristine beaches, rich cultural heritage, and historic significance. You can visit the St. Angelo Fort or unwind on the serene Payyambalam Beach. The local art scene at the Muzhappilangad Drive-in Beach is touted as one of the longest drive-in beaches in Asia. With its unique blend of history, culture, and coastal beauty, Kannur offers a memorable escape for those seeking an authentic Kerala experience while breathing the fresh air of the beach-city.

Kozhikode, Kerala

Kozhikode unfolds as a charming coastal city in Kerala, offering a delightful mix of historical treasures and natural wonders. The historic Kozhikode Beach famed for its traditional shipbuilding is a must-visit spot, along with t the ancient Thali Temple. Kozhikode summons travellers to savor the unique flavors of Malabar.

Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir

Kulgam, situated in the pristine Kashmir Valley, is a region of natural beauty and cultural richness. Be it the enchanting Aharbal Waterfall, surrounded by lush greenery, o the historrical ruins of the Martand Sun Temple, you will be taken in by the beauty of the land. You can also spend time at the Dandipora Lake and take in the panoramic views of the Pir Panjal mountain range.

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Ooty is all about the calm but if you’re feeling particularly adventurous, the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, a UNESCO World Heritage Site is a must-visit spot. You can also stroll through the beautifully landscaped Government Botanical Gardens and take a boat ride on the peaceful Ooty Lake.

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar, the jewel of Kashmir, is renowned for its enchanting landscapes, houseboats, and rich cultural heritage. Feel the peace and calm in the timeless beauty of Dal Lake with a shikara ride, explore the Mughal Gardens with their exquisite terraced designs, and visit the historic Jamia Masjid. Srinagar truly offers an immersive experience in the heart of the Kashmir Valley.

Aizawl, Mizoram

Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram, has much to offer along with the clean air. Mizoram State Museum and marvel at the intricate designs of the Solomon’s Temple are two of the most important spots in the city. You can also pamper yourself in the vibrant local markets, such as Bara Bazar, and savor the indigenous Mizo cuisine.