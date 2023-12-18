3 Reasons to visit Dubai this winter

Dubai, the quintessential travel destination for millions across the globe is lauded for a number of its exclusive offerings, be it the opulence of the luxury lifestyle, the scattered Michelin-star restaurants or the reimagined adventures and activities. Out of the many hats, UAE’s Golden City wears one such hat of being THE destination to visit for a bevy of winter experiences, closer to home. Lifestyle Asia India lists three of the many reasons why Dubai should be on your travel list this winter season

The winter wonderland of Dubai and its myriad of experiences often leave tourists spoilt for choice. We narrowed it down to a few of the season’s special events. Known for being a shopping hub for all, Dubai’s winter also comes with the much-awaited Dubai Shopping Festival where everyone shops till they drop. Not just that but the various Christmas markets that pop up during the season are a must-visit for all families, after all, it’s a once-a-year seasonal offering. And how does one forget to celebrate in style and glamour when in Dubai? The extravagant New Year bashes hosted across the city make it the perfect part destination for your New Year celebration plans. We tell you everything you need to know for your winter season escapade.

Christmas Markets

Meet Santa at Ski Dubai

Experience the coming of winter at Ski Dubai where the kids can meet and greet Santa till 25 December. Celebrate a truly snowy Christmas at Ski Dubai with a range of rides at the Snow Park and sip on hot chocolate after at the Alpine-inspired café. Spend a day full of fun, frolic with family and friends and Christmas festivities at Ski Dubai.

Celebrate Christmas at the Global Village

From the 11th of December, up until the 7th of January 2024, Global Village transforms into a completely decked-out fantasyland for the winter celebrations with a 22-meter gift-laden tree and falling snow to complete. And a surprise visit from good old Santa on his camel. Offering a family-friendly destination for shopping and entertainment with 3500 outlets to choose from and a hot spot of culture, celebrate the festive season at Global Village.

New Year Parties

New Year’s Eve at Amazónico Dubai, DIFC

Amazónico Dubai is set to come alive in a spectacle of lights and sound this 31st with their ‘Jupiter’s Jungle’ New Year’s Eve Party an interstellar interplanetary-themed celebration. Ringing in 2024 with French composer and producer DJ Safar as the headliner to keep the crowd on their feet with his electrifying beats, Amazónico Jungle welcomes the public. A specially curated a la carte menu of Latin-American signatures will ensure an immersive gastronomic experience, additionally, the party is set to be a vibe, in every way possible. Count down to the new year against the panoramic view of Dubai and a sky full of fireworks on the Paraiso Rooftop Club for a magical start to the year.

Party at Nikki Beach Dubai

Dubai’s first beach club, Nikki Beach Dubai, ushers in the New Year with a grand party. From the best beats and delectable bites to handcrafted cocktails and good company; Nikki Beach has it all covered for the day. A New Year’s celebration that entails a lineup of international DJs and a carefully curated Nikki Beach beats soundtrack on the first of the New Year. Call in 2024 with a view of the city’s skyline on one side and the turquoise Arabian Gulf on the other, an iconic start to the year.

New Year’s Eve Celebrations at CÉ LA VI Dubai

CÉ LA VI Dubai, the multi-sensory testament to Dubai’s world of glamour, opens its doors to guests for a night full of entertainment and elegance. Counting down to the much-awaited New Year in style with live performances by the talented band Jack Pack from Britain’s Got Talent complemented by the culinary talents of Chef Howard Ko. With the famous Burj Khalifa fireworks as a view, CÉ LA VI curates a one-of-a-kind night of celebration. Book your spot in the party at a minimum of AED 5,000 per person, which will be redeemable for the delectable à la carte menu at the MICHELIN-approved restaurant.

Dubai Shopping Festival

Attention shoppers! The Dubai Shopping Festival is back, bigger and better for its 29th edition from 8 December 2023 to 14 January 2024. DSF presents 38 days of pure shopping and excitement, providing multiple raffles draws, competitions, outdoor markets and pop-ups along with a range of indoor and outdoor experiences all across the city for the biggest festive shopping spree of the year. Indulge in shoppers’ haven this festive season and don’t miss out on the wonderful offers of the Dubai Shopping Festival on your trip to Dubai.