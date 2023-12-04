72 Hours in Dubai: The perfect 3-day itinerary

Tourists flocking to the city of Dubai are a perennial occurrence. And rightly so, as the golden city holds much more than its allure of glitter and glamour. A travel destination like no other, if you aren’t in Dubai, you’re missing out.

Dubai’s reputation for luxury shopping and its lively nightlife precedes itself. But the metropolis is a constantly evolving hub of attractions, from glamping to sailing. And the list of experiences goes on, leaving the average tourist spoilt for choice. Lifestyle Asia India has curated a three-day itinerary to make your trip planning a little easier. Pack your bags for 72 hours full of experiences and memories that will stay long past the trip and experience the range of things to do in Dubai.

Day 1

Stay at Address Sky View

Check into luxury at the Address Sky View, a destination hotel located in the heart of Dubai. Not only is the grand hotel located at an accessible distance from some of the city’s finest attractions, but also serves breath taking views that live up to it’s name. With the addition of a beautiful infinity pool to its other luxurious amenities and services, the hotel makes for the perfect place for your vacation stay.

Lunch at Lowe

Hop into a hearty lunch at Lowe, a chic spot for innovative meals. Everything about this contemporary restaurant from its sleek open kitchen and pared-down aesthetic to the central wooden fire complements their style of cooking. With amazingly creative concoctions, the dishes here blend lots of flavours that will make you want to keep coming back.

Explore nature’s beauty at Dubai Miracle Garden

A world of floral wonder awaits you at Dubai Miracle Garden, the world’s largest natural flower garden. The 72,000 sqm park boasts an impressive line-up of famous buildings and structures transformed into colourful flower exhibits. Walk down the heart-shaped pathway or wander amid petal-covered castles, and indulge in your love for flora. The illuminated nightscapes and full-size houses are an attractive addition to the ensemble.

A world of fun and play at Legoland Dubai Resort

Family vacation with the kids? We have you covered. At the Legoland Dubai Resort, kids are in for a treat. Located in Dubai Parks and Resorts adjacent to Legoland Water Park, while here, be sure to go on all the adventurous rides and rollercoasters. To add to the exciting outing, book a stay at the Legoland Hotel – a first in the region, the newly-opened property offers 250 rooms that can accommodate a family of five for an immersive Lego-themed holiday. And give your children the gift of an experience that every child dreams of.

Dinner at The Nice Guy

Call the curtains on a first day full of fun and frolic with a speakeasy vibe from LA to Dubai, featuring the comforting American classics with the strong Italian influence found at the flagship location of The Nice Guy. The reservations-only restaurant welcomes guests in an intimate space, set in an equally impressive venue with interiors that echo retro 1920s decor, complete with private booths and a candle-lit patio.

Day 2

Lunch at 21 Grams

Nestled within the cosy suburban centre of Dubai – Umm Suqeim – lays 21 grams, a homegrown neighbourhood bistro, which was added to the prestigious Michelin Bib Gourmand list in 2023. The local hotspot promises good food, delightful coffee, and cheerful banter. 21 Grams is ideal for all visitors, with both indoor seating options and a rooftop terrace that’s perfect for alfresco dining. Spend an easygoing afternoon at this bustling hotspot that is kid-friendly too. An ideal lunch stop for all.

Relax at Anjana Spa

Spend some time rejuvenating yourself at the Anjana Spa, located in Hotel Rixos – The Palm Jumeirah, and take a relaxing spa breather. With lush amenities like pools, saunas, an ice fountain and the ever-popular Turkish hammam, it’s the perfect combination suitable for peace and tranquillity. This spa offers several traditional hammam options – all using luxurious ointments designed to leave your skin feeling silky smooth. For an extra special experience, try the regal Sultan package.

Habtoor Palace Dubai’s annual Winter Garden

You’re guaranteed a merry time at Habtoor Palace Dubai’s annual Winter Garden, which runs from November 1 to 31 January. Delicious food trucks, enthralling live acts, a massive tree and plenty of entertainment for all ages are only some of the reasons why visitors and residents love this outdoor Christmas extravaganza. Expect a feast of delicious dishes from a variety of eateries and a fun lineup of festive performances by talented local singers. With a glamorous spread of holiday decor all around, and daily visits from Santa to curate a jovial festive mood for families and the little ones.

Sundowner at AURA Skypool

Perched on the 50th floor of Nakheel’s Palm Tower is the AURA Skypool. Bask under open night skies at the world’s first and highest 360-degree infinity pool, the perfect destination to swim and lounge. Often referred to as an ‘oasis in the sky’ thanks to its nature-inspired décor, the one-of-a-kind pool is an experience like none other. With an additional chic lounge area and a menu filled with delicious sharing plates and Pan-Asian flavours. Indulge in the offered delicacies like the glazed miso salmon, chilli honey cauliflower popcorn, matcha tiramisu and many more. Experience good food, immaculate vibes and a pool only at the AURA Skypool, and of course, their famous Night Brunch is a must-try.

Day 3

Lunch at Mama’esh

Drop by for authentic Palestinian food at Mama’esh, a homegrown restaurant that uses ingredients freshly imported from Palestine. A taste of Palestine just the way it’s made back at home. A scrumptious meal with dishes that are baked in their stone oven with natural ingredients stuffed inside. A colourful ensemble of enticing colours and flavours reminiscent of Palestine on your plate.

Underwater Wonder at Deep Dive Dubai

Deep Dive Dubai is the place to be for all aqua enthusiasts. Boasting a 60.02m-deep pool certified by Guinness World Records as the world’s deepest swimming pool for diving the recreational centre is another iconic addition to Dubai’s adventure activity scene. Aside from its remarkable depth, the pool features other interesting underwater additions, such as a ‘sunken city’; with its abandoned urban streetscape that divers can explore. A modern take on Atlantis with a hands-on immersive experience curated at the Deep Dive Dubai. Immerse yourself in the depths of water for an unrivalled thrill.

Zero Gravity’s Cinema on the Sand

Zero Gravity, Dubai’s popular beachfront hub that includes a beach club, restaurant, garden and nightlife venue, and is a favoured option for concerts in the city curates a one of a one-of-a-kind event once again. Movie enthusiasts are in for a treat with ‘Cinema on the Sand.’ The serene beach will transform into an open-air cinema, allowing viewers to bask in the magic of their favourite films under the night sky. A magical nighttime movie viewing experience on the sands of Dubai.

Dinner at OPSO Dubai

OPSO Dubai is a modern Greek-inspired restaurant enhanced by an appreciation for Arabic hospitality and a passion for excellent dining. With roots in London’s fashionable Marylebone district, OPSO Dubai brings authenticity and grandeur to your plates. Located in Fashion Avenue, it promises a symphony of exquisite cuisine, live music and premium hookah; topped off with impeccable service. The perfect last meal to bring an end to your 72 hours in Dubai.

