A snapshot of Sayani Gupta’s recent trip to Europe and her amazing Airbnb rentals

The best way to experience the wonders of European cities is to live in the heart of them. The pulsating centres of cities like Budapest, Berlin, Prague and Vienna are best discovered on foot. So when actor, Sayani Gupta took a European holiday, she knew had to find accommodation she could walk back and forth from. In her journey, she discovered some amazing Airbnb rentals that let you live like a local.

It’s fair to say that the chosen destinations did not disappoint. The mountainous backdrops, sparkling rivers, and architectural gems, to a very welcoming culture, added a fairy-tale feel to her trip. Talking about the magical experience, Sayani Gupta said, “The capital of Hungary is unbelievably beautiful. And enough can’t be said about Berlin, Prague, and Vienna. These cities have lovely natural surroundings, are a rich mix of cultures, and the people are extremely friendly. The architecture was breath-taking throughout the cities, ranging from Gothic and Baroque to Renaissance and Art Nouveau styles. But honestly, I could simply spend hours in the glorious museums! The most convenient part was that I lived in cosy, warm, and quiet little Airbnb rentals, right in the middle of the cities. I chose to do so because I wanted a home, a nest where I could relax and rest at the end of a busy day. It was lovely to meet friendly and welcoming neighbours, and sometimes, when I was in the mood, I would even cook at home. Since I was right in the heart of the city, I could explore it as much as possible, always discovering something new and amazing about its rich history and culture.”

Hidden gems and secret Airbnb rentals from Sayani Gupta’s recent trip to Europe:

Budapest

Situated in downtown, Budapest, this Bahaus-style house is every bit a reminder of what makes the city magical. Built in the 1930s, it is just walking distance away from some of the must-sees, the St. Stephen’s Cathedral and the California Coffee Company, for instance. It is also right in the middle of the hottest nightlife spots, concert venues, and museums, where one can spend long hours without realizing it. Being close to the underground station, it’s a perfect place to discover the city and then come right back home for a little break.

Berlin

This stay would be like living in the heart of the coolest city in the world. Exploring the city from here was a breeze, and would work for every kind of holidayer, whether you’re into sports, marketplaces, parks, shopping, or nightlife. The apartment is sunny and gorgeously lit with plenty of fresh air, it’s modern and minimalist while being extremely comfortable, functional, and restful. A pop of a lovely blue adds a unique European accent and dimension to the space, just the way I like it.

Prague

Just like the ‘City of a Thousand Spires’, classical and modern elements combined whimsically together in this lovely apartment. Art is juxtaposed with comfortable, warm, and welcoming elements. Muted colours and bold elements also blend in beautifully. It’s a great place to have friends over, cook, and enjoy the city. And after a long day of sightseeing, you can simply relax in the spacious hot tub or chill out on the street-facing balcony.

Vienna

The Golden Quartier is one of the new buildings in the heart of Vienna. It is clean and minimalistic but warm and inviting at the same time. The stay is great for light travelling and shorter stays, with sunny hues that are just right to brighten up your day and holiday! It is conveniently located, where everything is within a walking distance and has all the amenities needed, including a small kitchenette.

