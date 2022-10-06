Alia Bhatt to be a part of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group’s Global Fan Advertising Campaign

Alia Bhatt is the first Indian star to feature in the Mandarin Oriental Hotel group’s iconic Global Fan Advertising Campaign which is to be launched in October and November.

Taking the world by storm and breaking the box office with her soulful performances, the sensational Alia Bhatt got no chill when it comes to making a global mark. Ever since the actress stepped afoot into the industry she has been on a supersonic train to curate a successful stature and mark a niche worth appreciating for herself. Speaking of Alia Bhatt’s remarkable achievements there is yet another milestone spotted on her success radar, courtesy of the actor’s spectacular career. After recently securing a place in Netflix’s Global Top 10 films as well as the lead role in a major international Hollywood production, Heart of Stone, Alia Bhatt is the latest celebrity fan to feature in Mandarin Oriental’s globally renowned advertising campaign, “I’m a Fan”.

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group makes Alia Bhatt a part of their Global Fan Advertising Campaign

The campaign elegantly connects Mandarin Oriental’s well-recognized brand icon – the fan – with international celebrities, including 10 Oscar winners, who stay at the Group’s hotels. In appreciation of their support, the Group donates to each celebrity’s choice of charity. Alia has chosen the humanitarian organisation for adolescents, Salaam Bombay Foundation. In addition to this Alia claims Mandarin Oriental to be one of her favourite hotels, she says “It’s in one of my favourite cities, at one of my favourite locations, has breathtaking views of the park and the skyline, amazing food, warm service and I have wonderful memories of my times there.”

The campaign will be launched in October and November with Alia’s posters appearing in Doha, Geneva, Istanbul, Tokyo, Los Angeles, Madrid, Milan, and Paris airports. This will be complemented by a press campaign in Asia, Europe, and America in November and December. The Global Vice President of the brand claims that “Our iconic campaign continues to make a strong statement about the Group, and its growing global footprint and international fan base. We are delighted to welcome Alia as our newest ambassador and our first from India.” said Andrea Newman, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group’s Global Vice President, Brand.

The actress has a long list of notable achievements ranging from winning somewhat 25 awards for her unconventional and critically acclaimed performances, being a trendy fashionista, and now the rightful owner of her brand ‘Ed-a-Mamma’ a kid’s clothing and maternity wear line. So, it wouldn’t be an understatement to claim, that this is indeed just the beginning of her creative prowess and she has a much brighter and sharper future lying and waiting ahead of her.

Hero and Feature Image: Courtesy @aliaabhatt/Ig