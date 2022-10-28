Amal Tamara offers a therapeutic wellness treat to all brides-to-be

If you belong to the ‘bride-to-be clan’ and are looking for a perfect way to curb your pre-wedding jitters, well then Kerela’s luxe wellness retreat, Amal Tamara is where your search ends! As the centre offers a therapeutic pre-bridal wellness program, for all the lovely ladies out there.

What if I told you that you have a chance to experience a wellness-filled vacation, offering not just a perfect ambience, but a series of tranquil activities too? Well, if I were you I’d take that opportunity in a blink, as we’re not talking about just any wellness centre, but Kerela’s luxe wellness retreat- Amal Tamara. This holistic wellness Ayurvedic centre masters the art of giving you not just a break from your daily hassle, but also assists you in recognising your needs and goals. Having said that, the retreat offers a plethora of activities to serve the needs, goals, and concerns of all the visitors, but there is one special activity that has the potential to lure in the ‘bride-to-be’ clan. Amal Tamara introduces the pre-bridal wellness package to pamper the lovely brides right before their D-Day.

Amal Tamara’s pre-bridal wellness program

Seems like the bride-to-be clan is in for a soothing treat right before they step into their dreamy festivities as Amal Tamara’s pre-bridal wellness package is all that they need to curb their wedding jitters. This program is just the right treatment the brides need in order to embrace the calm right before all that hassle. Amal Tamara’s pre-bridal wellness program tends to focus on detoxification, improving metabolic health, stress management, and skin and hair care. Comprehensive Ayurveda body treatments with herbal medicines, therapeutic yoga, a healthy diet, wellness, and lifestyle reforming activities is what lies at the core of this program.

Furthermore, this 7 to 14-day customised pre-bridal wellness program offers plenty of pros to all the brides out there. Ranging from keeping the body young and agile, increasing physical and mental capability, boosting immunity, and improving metabolism, all in all, this program aims at making you look and feel at your best not just before the wedding, but post that too. So, gear up ladies, and book yourself an authentic Ayurvedic experience here.

Hero and Featured image: Courtesy Amal Tamara.