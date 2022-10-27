Discovering Amal Tamara, an Ayurvedic wellness retreat for holistic healing

It’s time to treat your mind and soul with a soothing experience with Kerala’s luxe wellness retreat, Amal Tamara. The center comes equipped with authentic Ayurvedic treatments that take care of all your wellness needs and customises a schedule according to your goals.

Our soul urges for a soothing and calming experience every once in a while away from all the hustle and bustle of the world, right? Having said that, your search for a tranquil and authentic getaway ends here at Amal Tamara, a holistic wellness ayurvedic centre. Based on the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda, Amal Tamara lures you into a few tempting experiences offering you the right amount of privacy and tranquillity. And trust me once you experience their facilities, there is no way your mind and soul would want you to leave the place. Every visitor here becomes an Amal Yatri from the moment they get connected followed by the tag of being a customer for life.

Amal brings the best of all under one roof to offer you an authentic wellness experience. With an expert medical team at its core including highly experienced Ayurvedic vaidyas, the resort tends to analyse the unique needs, body compositions, and goals of each patient before jotting a customised schedule for every Amal Yatri. Radiating empathy, humility and accessibility are three core factors that Tamara’s medical experts work towards. From Ayurvedic diets, exercise, meditation, and yoga to a lot more such services are offered here at Tamara in order to instill some longtime lifestyle changes in oneself.

Amal Tamara offers a true healing journey

This healing journey consists of plenty of aspects ranging from customised schedules to expert opinion sessions. Speaking of which, certain activities at Amal Tamara are the reason for their rising popularity. For instance, the Agnihotram Ritual, Nakshatra Vanam, Kreeda Games, Raga Therapy, Dhyanam a.k.a meditation, Yoga, and other cultural activities all together make Amal Tamara a one-stop-shop for a perfect healing session. Furthermore, taking the experience a notch higher for all the Amal Yatris, Tamara offers several programs that serve the needs, goals, and concerns of the customers. Programs like anti-aging rejuvenation, weight management, immunity booster, panchkarma, eve care, derma care, and a plethora of such facilities are worth luring us into a visit to Amal Tamara.

To top it all up, the stay at Amal Tamara is going to be a blend of comfort and tranquility assuring their guests the privacy and convenience one requires to achieve the best out of their stay.

Feature and Hero Image: Courtesy Amal Tamara.