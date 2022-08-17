Andamanda, Phuket invites international travellers for an unparalleled adventure

The land of smiles and all things nice is ready to welcome you for your next vacation with an exciting new addition. Andamanda, Phuket opens its doors to international travellers.

The one thing that the last couple of years have taught us is to never take anything for granted. Things we considered easy and regular turned to be absolute moonshots after the pandemic. Confined to four walls and gradually opening up to the new normal is not open hard but unprecedented. Speaking of which, the pandemic hit the travel industry quite hard and caused a lull in the globetrotter clique. Gradually though, the world is now opening up and giving us new horizons to explore. We’ve had enough time to contemplate on what we’d do once we are free to travel anywhere again and if you’re looking for recommendation, we’ve got the perfect one for you. It’s time for a hearty to shoutout to the ‘land of smiles’ a.k.a Thailand. Since Thailand has fully reopened to international travellers, the guests can now witness a prestigious new leisure destination that is all set to elevate your travel experience- Andamanda Phuket.

The world-class leisure destination, Andamanda Phuket invites international travellers back to Thailand

This brand new, world-class, multi-million dollar water park and leisure complex is all about adding that extra element of joy and splendour to your vacations. Andamanda Phuket is perfect to immerse yourselves in a range of action-packed aquatic adventures. A perfect spot for all ages, this is perfectly positioned in the up-and-coming Kathu district of Phuket, between the main tourism hubs of Phuket Town and Patong Beach, this THB 4.5 billion (approx. USD 134 million) attraction marks the latest venture by the Proud Group, one of Thailand’s leading developers of high-end real estate, hospitality, retail and leisure projects.

Apart from the thrilling rides and slides, Andamanda Phuket is worth grabbing all the attention because of its focus on Thai culture mythology, so you sure do get to have fun, but with a hint of knowledge at every corner. Andamanda offers cozy cabanas and VIP pavilions throughout the park, a tropical beachfront restaurant, and a series of stunning swim-up bars – including one nestled in a near-life-size replica of Koh Tapu, Thailand’s famous “James Bond Island” – allowing visitors to chill out in style.

An adventurous experience awaits all the travellers

“We are delighted to welcome international visitors – including our esteemed guests from India, Australia, Singapore, and the Middle East – back to Thailand to experience Andamanda Phuket for the first time. This landmark project is set to become an iconic attraction; a world-class water park as impressive as any on the planet, but which also highlights the rich cultural heritage of Thailand in a safe and sustainable way. I am confident that Andamanda Phuket will become a destination in its own right, helping to attract new visitors to Phuket and stimulating the recovery of travel and tourism in the entire country,” said Proud Liptapanlop, Executive Director of the ProudnGroup.

So, pack your bags and keep your spirits high as Andamanda Phuket is all set to take you on an adventurous ride worth remembering!

All images courtesy: Andamanda, Phuket