Lights, camera, travel: Journeying across the stunning shooting locations of Animal

Animal has garnered considerable attention ever since it was announced in late 2020. The movie revolves around the complicated on-screen father-son relationship between Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, who is the scion of a criminal organisation. Since the release of the movie’s trailer, Animal has become one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year. If you are curious about the shooting locations of Animal after watching the movie’s trailer, read on to know more.

Everything to know about Animal: cast, release date and more

Co-written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by T-Series and Cine1 Studios, Animal is set to hit the screens on December 1, 2023. According to a report in The Times Of India, Animal is one of the longest Indian movies to date, with a runtime of almost 201 minutes.

The movie was officially announced on December 31, 2020, and the official trailer was released on September 28, 2023. The trailer showcases high-speed car chases, intense fight sequences, and unfiltered dialogues, hinting at an action-packed cinematic experience. Filming took place across several locations, including Manali, Mumbai, Gurugram, Delhi, and Punjab, with additional shorter schedules in England and Scotland.

Explore Animal movie shooting locations across the world

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

The first schedule of Animal movie shooting commenced in Manali in late April 2022. While exact shooting locations in Manali have been kept under wraps, a viral video in April featured Ranbir Kapoor wearing a stylish black jacket in a car in Manali.

Key attractions: Hadimba Devi Temple, Van Vihar National Park, Naggar Castle, and Jogini Falls

Things to do: Enjoy adventure sports such as paragliding and rafting in Manali. Explore religious spots such as Hidimba Devi Temple, Manu Temple, and Vashisht Temple with natural hot springs. Visit Old Manali and Mall Road for souvenir shopping and local delicacies.

Best time to visit: From October to February

How to reach: The Kullu Manali Airport in Bhuntar is the closest, approximately 50 km away.

Gurugram, Haryana

Behind-the-scenes images from Animal suggest that parts of the movie were shot at Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi Palace. The on-screen father-son duo of Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, along with Suresh Oberoi and others, exude a business-like vibe in the other BTS images.

Key attractions: Sultanpur National Park, F9 Go Karting Track, and Subhash Chandra Bose Park

Things to do: Gurugram is ideal for pub-hopping, and offers adventure parks, lush gardens, and museums. Check out Museo Camera, a much-talked-about art museum, and spend time at the NeverEnuf Garden Railway. Visit biodiversity parks such as Tau Devi Lal Bio Diversity Park and Aravalli Bio Diversity Park.

Best time to visit: From November to February

How to reach: The Indira Gandhi International Airport is the closest, approximately 19 km away.

Delhi

Animal movie shooting took place in parts of Delhi in early 2023. Some spots filmed included Miranda House College and a few locations in Old Delhi that have not been disclosed yet.

Key attractions: Red Fort, India Gate, Akshardham Temple, and Humayun’s Tomb

Things to do: Apart from the plenty of historical spots, Delhi is also home to plenty of museums and art exhibitions. Explore Old Delhi for authentic delicacies and shopping opportunities. Green areas such as Lodhi Gardens, Hauz Khas Village and Qutub Minar are ideal for spending time in verdant surroundings.

Best time to visit: From October to March

How to reach: The Indira Gandhi International Airport is approximately 16 km away from the city centre.

London, England

The exact Animal shooting locations across England have not been revealed, but as per social media reports, Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor wrapped up the London shooting schedule in mid-April — the film crew celebrated by cutting a cake with the Animal movie poster imprinted on it.

Key attractions: London Eye, Tower of London, Big Ben, and Hyde Park

Things to do: From Madame Tussauds to the Tower of London, London Zoo to London HOHO tours, and the changing of the guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace to a boat ride on the Thames, London offers a diverse range of attractions. The city’s blend of ancient, old and new features historical buildings competing for attention alongside theme parks that offer thrilling ways to spend the day.

Best time to visit: From April to June and September to October

How to reach: London Heathrow is the main international airport in London

Scotland

One of the final shooting locations for Animal was Scotland. Some of the main action sequences of the movie were purportedly shot here. The overseas shooting schedule for the movie concluded at the end of April 2023. While no specific locations for Scotland were revealed by the film crew, an interview with the director mentioned scenes being shot in -3 degrees temperature.

Key attractions: Edinburgh Castle, Glasgow Cathedral, and Fairy Pools in Isle of Skye.

Things to do: Whether you are in Edinburgh or Glasgow, Scotland always offers something to hold your interest. From a multitude of castles and lakes to some of the best historical museums and art exhibitions in the United Kingdom, Scotland provides a chance to reconnect with nature, brush up on your history, and easily interact with the locals.

Best time to visit: From October to March

How to reach: The Edinburgh Airport is the main international airport in Scotland.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-When is the Animal movie releasing?

Animal is set to release on December 1, 2023. The movie’s release was postponed multiple times due to clashes with other film releases.

-Who is the director of the Animal movie?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is the director of Animal.

-What is the star cast for the Animal movie?

The cast of Animal includes Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi, among others.

-Is the Animal movie based on a true story?

Animal is not based on a true story; it was co-written by Sandeep Reddy Vanga specifically for the big screen.

-Is the Animal movie a remake?

Although some keen observers noted similarities between the fight sequence in Animal and the Korean movie Oldboy, there are no official reports of Animal being a remake.

-What is the budget for the Animal movie?

Animal was produced with a budget of INR 100 crore.