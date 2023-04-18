5 luxurious stays to book on your next trip to Melaka

If you’re planning a trip to the historical state of Melaka, we’ve got some stay recommendations that’ll elevate your road trip experience. Having a nickname of the “Peninsula of the East”, Melaka has been and still is one of the most popular destinations for both local visitors and foreign tourists. While it’s a must to walk around for all the historical sights, indulge in good food, and even do some cafe hopping, having quality rest after a long day’s adventure is equally important. Here are some luxurious stays for you to pamper yourself and immerse in a truly healing recovery while in Melaka.

5 luxurious stays to instantly upgrade your experience in Melaka

Courtyard by Marriott Melaka

This newly opened hotel is a part of the Marriott Bonvoy umbrella, a prestigious brand with an array of excellent five-star properties. Staying true to the brand, Courtyard by Marriott Melaka keeps up with the Marriott standard, providing sophisticated and relaxing spaces for an outstanding holiday experience. Perfect for both leisure and business travellers, this modern contemporary space is thoughtfully designed with warm palettes and plush bedding, making guests feel comfortable like being at home. Want to sunbathe or go for a little exercise? There’s an enormous infinity pool with sweeping views and 24-hour fitness centre that is available to use at any time of the day.

Located in the heart of UNESCO World Heritage City, guests can step out of the hotel and immediately walk into the vibrant city of Melaka. If you’re feeling too lazy to head out, the hotel also has an all-day dining space called the Courtyard Cafe. The cafe serves both local and international cuisine catering to all your breakfast, lunch and dinner needs. It’s the perfect place for guests to grab a quick meal before continuing to respite. If you’re travelling with your partner or friends, check out the 1939 Lounge for crafted cocktails and refreshing drinks while spending some quality time catching up with your loved ones in a relaxed atmosphere.

Philea Resort & Spa, Melaka

Want a whole private space to yourself? This cabin-themed resort is the place to go. The wooden interior gives you a cosy and warm feeling, with separated cabins that provide a more intimate and private experience — like having the whole resort to yourself. The property is surrounded by natural surrounds — perfect for quiet strolls at night or just to take your mind off the everyday woes. There’s also a buggy car service to pick you up right from your cabin to any part of the resort.

Perfect for those who want to have a healing trip, there’s an array of facilities from the gym, sauna and swimming pool to a garden surrounded by the beautiful rainforest. Also, don’t forget to try the dinner buffet with a selection of BBQ buffet options available for indoors and outdoors.

DoubleTree by Hilton Melaka

An incredible 5-star hotel situated in the bustling town area, DoubleTree by Hilton Melaka is made for visitors who want to see the vibrant happening city. Within just two kilometres from Old Town Melaka, guests at the hotel can stroll to the UNESCO World Heritage Site as well as the food and shopping heaven. Jonker Street.

Feel the luxurious elegant ambience of the space as soon as you step into DoubleTree, with equally impressive and spacious rooms ready to indulge guests in a deluxe stay experience. Be greeted with warm DoubleTree cookies upon arrival, and explore all the amenities like the infinity pool, sauna and steam room. Want some me-time while travelling with the kids? Send them to the kids club where they’ll have fun with ‘new friends’ while you find the time to relax and recharge. Restaurants and cafes are also available in the hotel. Head to Tosca to enjoy Italian cuisine, Makan Kitchen for flavourful Malaysian delights and Axis Lounge for a sweet tea time.

Casa del Rio Melaka

Casa del Rio, that’s located along the Melaka River exudes a classy and vintage European vibe. You’ll feel as if you’re travelling back through time as you step into the property. Have tons of fun with the many exciting activities like riding a bike while sightseeing, trishaw rides, river cruises and many more to fully experience the “Venice of East Asia”. After a long day, head back for a therapeutic Satkara Spa and pamper yourself with a full body massage.

Making full use of its strategic location by the river, Casa del Rio also provides dining experiences by the river. Giving Venetian vibes in Melaka, enjoy a cup of coffee, juice or smoothie with sandwiches while gazing at the beautiful river view of Melaka River at the River Café. At the same location, the cafe is also a restaurant, serving Western-style breakfast in the morning and contemporary grilled dishes at night. End the night with a tipple or two at Bar Rio and Bar Sol, located within the resort. Hang out and enjoy wine, cocktails and other alcoholic drinks with your loved ones before calling it a day.

The Majestic Malacca

An experience that you’ll never find anywhere else is staying at an actual historical site. See, feel and learn the history behind the building that withstood more than 400 years of change and development. The restored 1920s Straits Settlement mansion is now a mix of the old and modern, making it the one-and-only luxurious stay that belongs in the storied heritage architecture of Melaka.

Immerse yourself in Melaka’s vibrant and diverse history from the stay experience to the cultural cuisines of Melaka when you stay here. All guests at the hotel have the privilege of sampling two distinctive Melaka cuisines – the Kristang Cuisine with its vibrant sambals and Devil’s curry to the renowned Peranakan cuisine passed down through generations.

