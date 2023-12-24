5 luxury hotel stays to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2024 in Bangkok

Not leaving Bangkok this festive season? These stay packages in Bangkok offer more than just accommodation and require no planning in advance. Here’s where to celebrate in style in the city.

For the New Year’s dining offers, for the flowing traffic, or for non-stop partying: whatever your reasons for staying in Bangkok this holiday season, these staycations are your best bets to celebrate in the city. Apart from the special room rates, they all come with dining and wellness perks that make your time in this same old city as special as anywhere else.

Luxury Hotel Packages to Celebrate the New Year’s 2024 in Bangkok

The Peninsula Bangkok

Since The Peninsula Bangkok is throwing several gastronomic parties during Christmas and New Year’s, being able to leave the parties and go straight up to your luxurious bed feels a lot more convenient and holiday-y. The Christmas Celebration Stay Package puts you in a deluxe room or suite with a reservation at the Christmas Eve Gala Dinner at River Café & Terrace, daily breakfast, and complimentary wellness and fitness activities. Likewise, you can count down to 2024 at the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner and check in to your deluxe or suite afterwards.

For more information, contact 02 020 6969.

book here

The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon

Wake up to 2024 with the view of the Bangkok city skyline at The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon. The stay package includes a New Year’s Eve six-course dinner at The Standard Grill, a night in your preferred room or suite, and a set of dinner and breakfast on New Year’s Day. If you’re eyeing the magnificent countdown at Sky Beach, opt for the upgrade version for the full experience.

The package is bookable from December 27 for staying through December 31. Prices start at THB17,967 per night (INR 43,191.84). For more information, contact 02 085 8888.

book here

137 Pillars Suites & Residences

The Wondrous Winter package starts on Christmas Eve and continues until after New Year’s Day. The suites come with benefits such as a 24-hour butler service, daily breakfast, all-day tea and refreshments, complimentary sundowner drinks, and access to the rooftop pool.

The package is valid for staying between December 24, 2023-January 3, 2024, and February 9-15, 2024. Prices start at THB14,790++ per night (INR 35,554.48).

book here

Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

Spend at least two nights at the Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel this festive season and enjoy multiple dining and spa benefits. Your luxurious stay is made more carefree with the food and beverage credits, spa credits, discount on dishes and drinks, and a daily breakfast. Moreover, Executive Club and Suite bookings will also be rewarded with a Festive Afternoon Tea set, Thermal Journey access, and more.

The Festive Getaway is available to book until December 31, 2023 for staying until January 5, 2024.

book here

The St. Regis Bangkok

The holiday stay at The St. Regis Bangkok proves to be very worthwhile with benefits like the signature butler service, daily breakfast, a welcoming bottle of bubbly, and, most importantly to welcome the new year, the Longevity Index Assessment at Longevity Hub by Clinique La Prairie. Whether a couple or a family, the deluxe and 2-bedroom suites here are ready to accompany you into 2024.

The package is available for staying until January 31, 2024. Special Marriott Bonvoy points are also available for members.

book here

