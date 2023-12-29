New Year’s Eve events in Singapore 2023: Witness spectacular fireworks, parties & more

Start the new year afresh by closing 2023 and opening the 2024 chapter with exhilarating New Year’s Eve events like dynamic parties and sparkling fireworks in Singapore.

We can all agree that 2023 was a year jam-packed with exciting openings from restaurants and cafés to bars. So, to celebrate the successes in 2023 while bringing positive momentum into the new year in 2024, we think it best that you end the year on a high note with a memorable time via these celebratory events in Singapore.

New Year’s Eve is also one of the few rare days where you’ll be able to catch fireworks illuminating Singapore skies at the Marina Bay precinct. Good thing then, that it’s also the venue for the annual countdown party, where you’ll be able to witness the spectacular light show with loved ones and family.

Other notable New Year’s Eve 2023 festivities in Singapore include Sentosa’s annual Sand Bar Countdown Beach Party, Clarke Quay’s Spectrum – A New Year’s Eve Extravaganza, a rave party at Adventure Cove Waterpark, Boaters’ Bar neon-themed celebration at ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove, ATLAS Bar’s extravagant soirée, and CÉ LA VI’s opulent All That Glitters is Gold NYE Party.

Ring in 2024 with these best New Year’s Eve 2023 events in Singapore:

Marina Bay Singapore Countdown (MBSC) 2024

The highly-anticipated key annual year-end event, Marina Bay Singapore Countdown (MBSC), will return with an exciting activity line-up that is free for the public to enjoy.

The highlight will undoubtedly be the display of fireworks at midnight that will set off at midnight. According to URA, the fireworks for 2024 New Year’s Day are “choreographed to tell a story of reflection and hope”. One hotspot for a clear view of the fireworks at the 2023 New Year’s Eve Party will be the rooftop deck at Singapore’s Bayfront Event Space.

Adding to the visual spectaculars is a series of light projections displayed on the facades of The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, the Merlion and the ArtScience Museum. These images are based on original drawings by students from local educational institutions.

Marina Bay Singapore Countdown (MBSC) 2024 happens at The Promontory at Marina Bay on 31 December. Admission is free.

Sand Bar’s annual New Year’s Eve Countdown Beach Party

Back for the second year is Sand Bar’s New Year’s Eve Countdown Beach Party. As proven with ZoukOut Singapore just earlier this month, a beach party is a fool-proof way to have a bash, especially if it’s to count down into the new year.

A line-up of local and international DJs like DJ Jagi (Korea) and Sand Bar’s resident DJs, The Partyman and DJ Jason T will hit the deck to spin heart-thumping EDM, energetic hip-hop and R&B tracks. Accompanying the anthemic music are roaming fire dancers with mesmerising fire-twirling performances and award-winning Bubbleologist CJ the Bubble Girl who will create ‘liquid fireworks’ with bubbles.

Sand Bar’s New Year’s Eve Countdown Beach Party happens at 52-54 Siloso Beach Walk, Sand Bar, Singapore 099012 on 31 December. Admission costs SGD$25nett per person.

Spectrum – A New Year’s Eve Extravaganza

Live entertainment will be the anchor feature for CQ @ Clarke Quay’s New Year’s Eve countdown party. Hosted by MediaCorp 987FM DJ Natasha Faisal, catch visual and graffiti artists Ink & Clog, LABSIXFIVE by Ben Qwek, and Jojie Atomick in action as they create original works live.

Visitors can also groove to music performed by singer-songwriter Benjamin Kheng, YANG Club’s resident DJ Kaylova, dynamic cover band Peep Show and Canadian-born Singaporean singer, Feez.

Spectrum – A New Year’s Eve Extravaganza happens in the Fountain Square at CQ @ Clarke Quay on 31 December.

Aquanox at Adventure Cove Waterpark

Not big on sweaty parties? Beat the heat and get wet instead at Aquanox in Adventure Cove Waterpark. Dance the night away to pulsating hits by DJ Bxxch, Nicole Chen, Heejae, Kara, Risho, and Lua’s K-POP and EDM beats.

On New Year’s Eve, join dancer Sumire in welcoming 2024 to the remixes of popular classics and current beats by DJ Yunkoro, Unmonkey, and Krazykat.

Aquanox happens at Adventure Cove Waterpark on 30 and 31 December. Admission starts from SGD$58.

Boaters’ Bar at ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove

Welcome 2024 against the scenic backdrop of Singapore’s marina at Boaters’ Bar’s New Year’s Eve party. An intimate celebration held at ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove, attendees can expect a sensational line-up of festivities as the clock ticks into the new year.

Dig into a curated midnight brunch menu, boogie to the music played by a live band, savour specially concocted neon-inspired cocktails, and capture timeless moments at a photobooth offering unlimited holographic prints.

Countdown Party happens in Boaters’ Bar at ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove on 31 December. Admission costs SGD$88nett per attendee.

ATLAS Bar

Known for its opulent interior, close off 2023 in style and usher in 2024 at the glitzy ATLAS Bar. Its New Year’s Eve party will feature a live DJ, as guests toast each other to the new year with free-flow cocktails from a specially created extensive menu like the Midnight Hour Spritz, The Grand Pour and The Fix among a stable of crafted classics.

A selection of ‘made to order’ small plates including ‘La Gilda’ basque pintxos, mini brioche lobster rolls, shoestring fries, and seared smoked duck breast will also satisfy eager appetites.

ATLAS’ New Year’s Eve Party happens at Parkview Square, 600 North Bridge Road, Singapore 188778 on 31 December. Admission costs SGD$288++ per pax.

All That Glitters is Gold NYE Party at CÉ LA VI

Party at the mesmerising vantage point of CÉ LA VI as high-octane entertainment, music, and sheer revelry culminate for the last day of the year. Encounter the most sparkling and glittery outfits that form a shimmering glam effect in the sea of guests.

The iconic Club Lounge will also see a marathon of its resident DJs spinning non-stop house beats from noon on 31 December till 6 am on 1 January 2024 – clocking at 18 hours. Attendees can also witness the first dawn of 2024 from high above.

All That Glitters is Gold NYE Party happens at CÉ LA VI at Level 57, Marina Bay Sands SkyPark on 31 December. Admission fees vary.

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy markandpor/Getty Images)